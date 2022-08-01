Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Allterco AD
  News
  Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
17.95 BGN   +1.41%
11:05aALLTERCO : Financial Report - FSC forms pdf
PU
11:05aALLTERCO : Report on business activities
PU
11:05aALLTERCO : Additional Information - Annex 4
PU
Allterco : Declaration of the responsible persons

08/01/2022 | 11:05am EDT
DECLARATION

We, the undersigned,

DIMITAR STOYANOV DIMITROV, in my capacity as Executive Director of ALLTERCO JSCo, UIC: 201047670, registered office and address of management: Sofia, 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. ("the Issuer") and

SVETOZAR GOSPODINOV ILIEV, in my capacity as Chief Financial Officer of ALLTERCO JSCo and preparer of the quarterly report of the company for the second quarter of 2022 on an individual basis under Art. 100n(o), para. 4 of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA)

Hereby DECLARE that to the best of our knowledge:

a) the quarterly financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting

standards, present truly and fairly the information about the issuer's assets and liabilities,

financial standing and profit or loss and of the companies included in the consolidation;

  1. the quarterly report on the activity contains a truthful review of the information under Art. 100n(o), para. 4, item 2 of POSA and namely information about major events in the reporting period, and about their impact on the results in the financial statements, as well as a description of major risks and uncertainties faced by the issuer in the remaining part of the yea, as well as further essential information required by the law;

Declarers:

Digitally signed by Dimitar

Dimitar Stoyanov Stoyanov Dimitrov

………………………………..Dimitrov Date: 2022 08 01 16:47:32

+03'00'

Dimitar Dimitrov

Executive Director

Svetozar

Iliev

Digitally signed by Svetozar Iliev Date: 2022.08.01 14:50:39 +03'00'

………………………………..

Svetozar Iliev

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 15:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
