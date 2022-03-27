Allterco : FSC Forms (pdf)

REPORTS annual and six months on individual basis under Art. 32, item 1 (7) and Art. 33, item 1 (6) of Ordinance № 2
for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act
|
Information about the reporting period
|
Start date:
|
1.1.2021
|
End date:
|
31.12.2021
|
Date of the report:
|
25.3.2022
|
Information about the Entity
|
Name
|
Allterco JSCo
|
Legal type
|
Public Listed Company
|
UIC
|
201047670
|
Represented by
|
Dimitar Dimitrov and Svetlin Todorov
|
Type of representation
|
Jointly and severally
|
Address of registration
|
103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407
|
Address for correspondence
|
103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407
|
Telephone
|
+359 2 9571247
|
Fax
|
E-mail:
|
investors@allterco.com
|
web
|
www.allterco.com
|
Media
|
http://www.x3news.com
|
Financial statements prepared by
|
Svetozar Iliev
|
Title
|
CFO
* • Last update in December 2021
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(individual basis)
ALLTERCO JSCo
UIC 201047670
31.12.2021
(in thousand BGN)
|
ASSETS
|
Code of the Row
|
Current Period
|
Previous Period
|
EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES
|
Code of the Row
|
Current Period
|
Previous Period
|
а
|
б
|
1
|
2
|
а
|
б
|
1
|
2
|
A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
A. EQUITY
|
I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment
|
I. Capital
|
1. Land
|
1-0011
|
Subscribed and paid-in capital, including
|
1-0411
|
18 000
|
18 000
|
2. Buildings and constructions
|
1-0012
|
ordinary shares
|
1-0411-1
|
18 000
|
18 000
|
3. Machinery and equipment
|
1-0013
|
preferred shares
|
1-0411-2
|
4. Facilities
|
1-0014
|
Treasury ordinary shares
|
1-0417
|
5. Vehicles
|
1-0015
|
4
|
Treasury preferred shares
|
1-0417-1
|
6. Fixtures and fittings
|
1-0017-1
|
Unpaid capital
|
1-0416
|
7. Work in progress
|
1-0018
|
Total for Group І:
|
1-0410
|
18 000
|
18 000
|
8. Other
|
1-0017
|
II. Reserves
|
Total for Group I:
|
1-0010
|
0
|
4
|
1. Share premium reserve
|
1-0421
|
5 403
|
5 703
|
II. Investment properties
|
1-0041
|
2. Revaluation reserve
|
1-0422
|
1 036
|
4 849
|
III. Biologic assets
|
1-0016
|
3. Other reserves, including.:
|
1-0423
|
1 800
|
1 500
|
IV. Intangible assets
|
general reserve
|
1-0424
|
1. Rights
|
1-0021
|
5
|
2
|
special reserve
|
1-0425
|
2. Software
|
1-0022
|
other
|
1-0426
|
1 800
|
1 500
|
3. Own development products
|
1-0023
|
Total for Group II:
|
1-0420
|
8 239
|
12 052
|
4. Work in progress
|
1-0024
|
III. Financial result
|
Total for Group IV:
|
1-0020
|
5
|
2
|
1. Retained earnings, including:
|
1-0451
|
1 962
|
2 992
|
undistributed profit
|
1-0452
|
1 962
|
2 992
|
V. Goodwill
|
uncovered losses
|
1-0453
|
1. Positive goodwill
|
1-0051
|
one-off effect of changes in accounting policy
|
1-0451-1
|
2. Negative goodwill
|
1-0052
|
2. Current period profit
|
1-0454
|
3 270
|
2 330
|
Total for Group V:
|
1-0050
|
0
|
0
|
3. Current period loss
|
1-0455
|
VI. Financial assets
|
Total for Group III:
|
1-0450
|
5 232
|
5 322
|
1. Investments in:
|
1-0031
|
7 944
|
6 958
|
subsidiaries
|
1-0032
|
7 936
|
6 958
|
joint ventures
|
1-0033
|
TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III):
|
1-0400
|
31 471
|
35 374
|
associated companies
|
1-0034
|
8
|
other
|
1-0035
|
2. Held to maturity
|
1-0042
|
0
|
0
|
B. MINORITY SHARE
|
1-0400-1
|
state securities
|
1-0042-1
|
bonds, including:
|
1-0042-2
|
C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
municipal
|
1-0042-3
|
I. Trade and other liabilities
|
other investments held to maturity
|
1-0042-4
|
1. Liabilities to related companies
|
1-0511
|
3. Other
|
1-0042-5
|
2 624
|
6 566
|
2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions
|
1-0512
|
1 615
|
1 900
|
Total for Group VI:
|
1-0040
|
10 568
|
13 524
|
3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs
|
1-0512-1
|
VII. Trade and other receivables
|
4. Trade loans liabilities
|
1-0514
|
1. Receivables from related companies
|
1-0044
|
5. Debenture loans liabilities
|
1-0515
|
2. Trade receivables
|
1-0045
|
6. Other
|
1-0517
|
3. Finance leasing receivables
|
1-0046-1
|
Total for Group I:
|
1-0510
|
1 615
|
1 900
|
4. Other
|
1-0046
|
2 054
|
Total for Group VII:
|
1-0040-1
|
2 054
|
0
|
II. Other non-current liabilities
|
1-0510-1
|
III. Advances
|
1-0520
|
VIII. Prepaid expenses
|
1-0060
|
IV. Deferred tax liabilities
|
1-0516
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1-0060-1
|
18
|
439
|
V. Financing
|
1-0520-1
|
TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX):
|
1-0100
|
12 645
|
13 969
|
TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V):
|
1-0500
|
1 615
|
1 900
|
B. CURRENT ASSETS
|
D. CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
I. Inventories
|
I. Trade and other liabilities
|
1. Materials
|
1-0071
|
2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions
|
1-0612
|
2. Production
|
1-0072
|
1. Current portion of non-current liabilities
|
1-0510-2
|
950
|
951
|
3. Goods
|
1-0073
|
3. Current liabilities, including.:
|
1-0630
|
200
|
36
|
4. Work in progress
|
1-0076
|
liabilities to related parties
|
1-0611
|
5. Biologic assets
|
1-0074
|
liabilities related to trade loans
|
1-0614
|
6. Other
|
1-0077
|
liabilities to suppliers
|
1-0613
|
174
|
10
|
Total for Group I:
|
1-0070
|
0
|
0
|
advances received
|
1-0613-1
|
liabilities to personnel
|
1-0615
|
15
|
13
|
II. Trade and other receivables
|
liabilities for social security
|
1-0616
|
7
|
8
|
1. Receivables from related companies
|
1-0081
|
1 769
|
2 371
|
tax liabilities
|
1-0617
|
4
|
5
|
2. Trade receivables
|
1-0082
|
3 325
|
3 055
|
4. Other
|
1-0618
|
3. Provided advicesи
|
1-0086-1
|
5. Provisions
|
1-0619
|
4. Receivables related to trade loans
|
1-0083
|
Total for Group І:
|
1-0610
|
1 150
|
987
|
5. Receivables from litigation an writs
|
1-0084
|
55
|
6. Taxes receivable
|
1-0085
|
38
|
292
|
II. Other current liabilities
|
1-0610-1
|
7. Receivables from employees
|
1-0086-2
|
8. Other
|
1-0086
|
III. Prepaid revenue
|
1-0700
|
Total for Group II:
|
1-0080
|
5 132
|
5 773
|
IV. Financing
|
1-0700-1
|
III. Financial Assets
|
1. Financial assets held for trading, including
|
1-0093
|
0
|
0
|
TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV):
|
1-0750
|
1 150
|
987
|
debt securities
|
1-0093-1
|
derivatives
|
1-0093-2
|
other
|
1-0093-3
|
2. Financial assets held for sale
|
1-0093-4
|
3 906
|
3. Other
|
1-0095
|
Общо за група III:
|
1-0090
|
0
|
3 906
|
|
IV. Cash and cash equivalents
|
1. Cash on hand
|
1-0151
|
6
|
6
|
2. Cash held with banks
|
1-0153
|
16 428
|
14 606
|
3. Restricted cash
|
1-0155
|
4. Cash equivalents
|
1-0157
|
Total for Group IV:
|
1-0150
|
16 434
|
14 612
|
V. Prepaid expenses
|
1-0160
|
25
|
1
|
TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V)
|
1-0200
|
21 591
|
24 292
|
TOTAL ASSETS (A + B):
|
1-0300
|
34 236
|
38 261
|
EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D):
|
1-0800
|
34 236
|
38 261
Date of the report:
Financial statements prepared by
Representatives
25.3.2022
Svetozar Iliev
.........................
.........................
.........................
.........................
STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME
(individual basis)
ALLTERCO JSCo
UIC 201047670
31.12.2021
(in thousand BGN)
|
EXPENSES
|
Code of the Row
|
Current Period
|
Previous Period
|
REVENUE
|
Code of the Row
|
Current Period
|
Previous Period
|
а
|
б
|
1
|
2
|
а
|
б
|
1
|
2
|
A. Operating expenses
|
A. Operating revenue
|
I. Expenses by economic elements
|
I. Revenue from sale of:
|
1. Materials
|
2-1120
|
2
|
1
|
1. Production
|
2-1551
|
2. External services
|
2-1130
|
853
|
346
|
2. Goods
|
2-1552
|
3. Depreciation and amortization
|
2-1160
|
3
|
2
|
3. Services
|
2-1560
|
4. Remuneration
|
2-1140
|
389
|
338
|
4. Other
|
2-1556
|
22
|
15
|
5. Social security
|
2-1150
|
40
|
40
|
Total for Group I:
|
2-1610
|
22
|
15
|
6. Cost of good sold (excluding production)
|
2-1010
|
2
|
7. Change in production and work-in- process inventories
|
2-1030
|
II. Income from Financing
|
2-1620
|
8. Other, including:
|
2-1170
|
277
|
538
|
including government financing
|
2-1621
|
impairment of assets
|
2-1171
|
153
|
480
|
provisions
|
2-1172
|
III. Financial income
|
Total for Group I:
|
2-1100
|
1 566
|
1 265
|
1. Interest income
|
2-1710
|
26
|
35
|
2. Dividend income
|
2-1721
|
5 000
|
II. Financial expenses
|
3. Gains from operations with financial instruments
|
2-1730
|
250
|
3 446
|
1. Interest expense
|
2-1210
|
61
|
79
|
4. Gains from foreign exchange rate differences
|
2-1740
|
67
|
136
|
2. Losses from operations with financial instruments
|
2-1220
|
5. Other
|
2-1745
|
3. Losses from foreign exchange rate differences
|
2-1230
|
2
|
4
|
Total for Group III:
|
2-1700
|
5 343
|
3 617
|
4. Other
|
2-1240
|
45
|
Total for Group II:
|
2-1200
|
108
|
83
|
|
B. Total operating expenses (I + II)
|
2-1300
|
1 674
|
1 348
|
B. Total operating income (I + II + III):
|
2-1600
|
5 365
|
3 632
|
|
C. Operating Profit
|
2-1310
|
3 691
|
2 284
|
C. Operating loss
|
2-1810
|
0
|
0
|
III. Profit share from associated companies and joint ventures
|
2-1250-1
|
IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint ventures
|
2-1810-1
|
IV. Extraordinary expenses
|
2-1250
|
D. Extraordinary income
|
2-1750
|
D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV)
|
2-1350
|
1 674
|
1 348
|
E. Total income (B + IV + V)
|
2-1800
|
5 365
|
3 632
|
E. Profit before taxes
|
2-1400
|
3 691
|
2 284
|
F. Loss before taxes
|
2-1850
|
0
|
0
|
V. Tax expenses
|
2-1450
|
421
|
-46
|
1. Current profit tax expense
|
2-1451
|
2
|
2. Deferred tax expenses
|
2-1452
|
421
|
-48
|
3. Other
|
2-1453
|
F. Profit after tax (E - V)
|
2-0454
|
3 270
|
2 330
|
G. Loss after taxes (F + V)
|
2-0455
|
0
|
0
|
including minority share
|
2-0454-1
|
including minority share
|
2-0455-1
|
G. Net profit for the period
|
2-0454-2
|
3 270
|
2 330
|
E. Net loss for the period
|
2-0455-2
|
0
|
0
|
TOTAL (D+ V + F):
|
2-1500
|
5 365
|
3 632
|
TOTAL (E + G):
|
2-1900
|
5 365
|
3 632
Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar yearDate of the report:
Financial statements prepared by
Representatives
25.3.2022
Svetozar Iliev
......................... ......................... .........................
.........................
DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT
(individual basis)
ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021
(in thousand BGN)
|
CASH FLOWS
|
Code of the
Row
|
Current Period
|
Previous Period
|
а
|
б
|
1
|
2
|
A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
1. Receipts from clients
|
3-2201
|
19
|
55
|
2. Payments to suppliers
|
3-2201-1
|
-783
|
-571
|
3. Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading
|
3-2202
|
4. Remuneration payments
|
3-2203
|
-445
|
-385
|
5. 5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax)
|
3-2206
|
-37
|
-91
|
6. Corporate profit taxes paid
|
3-2206-1
|
279
|
-773
|
7. Interest income received
|
3-2204
|
8. Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid
|
3-2204-1
|
9. Exchange rate differences
|
3-2205
|
62
|
129
|
10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities
|
3-2208
|
-25
|
-1
|
Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A):
|
3-2200
|
-930
|
-1 637
|
B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities
|
1. Purchase of fixed assets
|
3-2301
|
2. Receipts from sale of fixed assets
|
3-2301-1
|
-4
|
3. Loans extended
|
3-2302
|
4. Repaid loans, including financial leasing
|
3-2302-1
|
5. Interest received on extended loans
|
3-2302-2
|
6. Purchase of investments
|
3-2302-3
|
-996
|
7. Receipts from the sale of investments
|
3-2302-4
|
2 053
|
4 786
|
8. Dividend from investments received
|
3-2303
|
5 500
|
200
|
9. Exchange rate differences
|
3-2305
|
10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities
|
3-2306
|
-1 760
|
Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B):
|
3-2300
|
6 553
|
3 226
|
C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
1. Receipts from issued new securities
|
3-2401
|
9 000
|
2. Payments for repurchase of securities
|
3-2401-1
|
3. Receipts from loans
|
3-2403
|
4. Repaid loans
|
3-2403-1
|
-276
|
-598
|
5. Financial leasing obligations paid
|
3-2405
|
6. Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid
|
3-2404
|
-58
|
-75
|
7 . Dividends paid
|
3-2404-1
|
-3 436
|
-428
|
8. Other receipts / payments from financial activities
|
3-2407
|
-31
|
1 475
|
Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C):
|
3-2400
|
-3 801
|
9 374
|
D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C):
|
3-2500
|
1 822
|
10 963
|
E. Cash at the beginning of the period
|
3-2600
|
14 612
|
3 649
|
F. Cash at the end of the period, including:
|
3-2700
|
16 434
|
14 612
|
cash on hand and in bank accounts
|
3-2700-1
|
16 434
|
14 612
|
restricted cash
|
3-2700-2
Note:
In the box "Cash at the beginning of the period" the value of the cash at the beginning of the respective year should be entered
Date of the report:
Financial statements prepared by
Representatives
25.3.2022
Svetozar Iliev
......................... ......................... .........................
.........................
STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY
(individual basis)
ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021
(in thousand BGN)
|
DESCRIBTION
|
Code of the Row
|
Registered capital
|
Reserves
|
Accumulated profit/ loss
|
Reserves from translation
|
Total Equity
|
Minority Interest
|
Share premium reserve
|
Revaluatio n reserve
|
Other reserves
|
Profit
|
Loss
|
general
|
special
|
other
|
а
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
Code of the row - b
|
1-0410
|
1-0410
|
1-0422
|
1-0424
|
1-0425
|
1-0426
|
1-0452
|
1-0453
|
4-0426-1
|
1-0400
|
1-0400-1
|
Opening balance at the beginning of the period
|
4-01
|
18 000
|
5 703
|
4 849
|
0
|
0
|
1 500
|
5 322
|
0
|
35 374
|
Changes in the opening balances
|
4-15
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Changes in the accounting policy
|
4-15-1
|
0
|
Fundamental mistakes
|
4-15-2
|
0
|
Adjusted opening balance
|
4-01-1
|
18 000
|
5 703
|
4 849
|
0
|
0
|
1 500
|
5 322
|
0
|
0
|
35 374
|
0
|
Net profit/loss for the period
|
4-05
|
3 270
|
0
|
3 270
|
1. Distribution of profit for:
|
4-06
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-3 600
|
0
|
0
|
-3 600
|
0
|
dividend
|
4-07
|
-3 600
|
-3 600
|
other
|
4-07-1
|
0
|
2. Covering losses
|
4-08
|
0
|
3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets, including:
|
4-09
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
increase
|
4-10
|
0
|
decrease
|
4-11
|
0
|
4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments, including:
|
4-12
|
0
|
0
|
-3 573
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-3 573
|
0
|
increase
|
4-13
|
0
|
decrease
|
4-14
|
3 573
|
3 573
|
5. Effect from deferred taxes
|
4-16-1
|
0
|
6. Other movements
|
4-16
|
-300
|
-240
|
300
|
240
|
0
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
4-17
|
18 000
|
5 403
|
1 036
|
0
|
0
|
1 800
|
5 232
|
0
|
0
|
31 471
|
0
|
7. Changes from translation of annual financial statements of foreign companies
|
4-18
|
0
|
8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in case of hyperinflation
|
4-19
|
0
|
Equity at the end of the period
|
4-20
|
18 000
|
5 403
|
1 036
|
0
|
0
|
1 800
|
5 232
|
0
|
0
|
31 471
|
0
Note: The line "Balance at the beginning of the reporting period" indicates the balance at the end of the previous year
Date of the report:
Financial statements prepared by
Representatives
25.3.2022
Svetozar Iliev
......................... ......................... .........................
.........................
