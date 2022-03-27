Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allterco : FSC Forms (pdf)

03/27/2022 | 07:41am EDT
REPORTS annual and six months on individual basis under Art. 32, item 1 (7) and Art. 33, item 1 (6) of Ordinance № 2

for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act

Information about the reporting period

Start date:

1.1.2021

End date:

31.12.2021

Date of the report:

25.3.2022

Information about the Entity

Name

Allterco JSCo

Legal type

Public Listed Company

UIC

201047670

Represented by

Dimitar Dimitrov and Svetlin Todorov

Type of representation

Jointly and severally

Address of registration

103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407

Address for correspondence

103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407

Telephone

+359 2 9571247

Fax

E-mail:

investors@allterco.com

web

www.allterco.com

Media

http://www.x3news.com

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Title

CFO

* • Last update in December 2021

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(individual basis)

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

31.12.2021

(in thousand BGN)

ASSETS

Code of the Row

Current Period

Previous Period

EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES

Code of the Row

Current Period

Previous Period

а

б

1

2

а

б

1

2

A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS

A. EQUITY

I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment

I. Capital

1. Land

1-0011

Subscribed and paid-in capital, including

1-0411

18 000

18 000

2. Buildings and constructions

1-0012

ordinary shares

1-0411-1

18 000

18 000

3. Machinery and equipment

1-0013

preferred shares

1-0411-2

4. Facilities

1-0014

Treasury ordinary shares

1-0417

5. Vehicles

1-0015

4

Treasury preferred shares

1-0417-1

6. Fixtures and fittings

1-0017-1

Unpaid capital

1-0416

7. Work in progress

1-0018

Total for Group І:

1-0410

18 000

18 000

8. Other

1-0017

II. Reserves

Total for Group I:

1-0010

0

4

1. Share premium reserve

1-0421

5 403

5 703

II. Investment properties

1-0041

2. Revaluation reserve

1-0422

1 036

4 849

III. Biologic assets

1-0016

3. Other reserves, including.:

1-0423

1 800

1 500

IV. Intangible assets

general reserve

1-0424

1. Rights

1-0021

5

2

special reserve

1-0425

2. Software

1-0022

other

1-0426

1 800

1 500

3. Own development products

1-0023

Total for Group II:

1-0420

8 239

12 052

4. Work in progress

1-0024

III. Financial result

Total for Group IV:

1-0020

5

2

1. Retained earnings, including:

1-0451

1 962

2 992

undistributed profit

1-0452

1 962

2 992

V. Goodwill

uncovered losses

1-0453

1. Positive goodwill

1-0051

one-off effect of changes in accounting policy

1-0451-1

2. Negative goodwill

1-0052

2. Current period profit

1-0454

3 270

2 330

Total for Group V:

1-0050

0

0

3. Current period loss

1-0455

VI. Financial assets

Total for Group III:

1-0450

5 232

5 322

1. Investments in:

1-0031

7 944

6 958

subsidiaries

1-0032

7 936

6 958

joint ventures

1-0033

TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III):

1-0400

31 471

35 374

associated companies

1-0034

8

other

1-0035

2. Held to maturity

1-0042

0

0

B. MINORITY SHARE

1-0400-1

state securities

1-0042-1

bonds, including:

1-0042-2

C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

municipal

1-0042-3

I. Trade and other liabilities

other investments held to maturity

1-0042-4

1. Liabilities to related companies

1-0511

3. Other

1-0042-5

2 624

6 566

2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions

1-0512

1 615

1 900

Total for Group VI:

1-0040

10 568

13 524

3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs

1-0512-1

VII. Trade and other receivables

4. Trade loans liabilities

1-0514

1. Receivables from related companies

1-0044

5. Debenture loans liabilities

1-0515

2. Trade receivables

1-0045

6. Other

1-0517

3. Finance leasing receivables

1-0046-1

Total for Group I:

1-0510

1 615

1 900

4. Other

1-0046

2 054

Total for Group VII:

1-0040-1

2 054

0

II. Other non-current liabilities

1-0510-1

III. Advances

1-0520

VIII. Prepaid expenses

1-0060

IV. Deferred tax liabilities

1-0516

Deferred tax assets

1-0060-1

18

439

V. Financing

1-0520-1

TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX):

1-0100

12 645

13 969

TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V):

1-0500

1 615

1 900

B. CURRENT ASSETS

D. CURRENT LIABILITIES

I. Inventories

I. Trade and other liabilities

1. Materials

1-0071

2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions

1-0612

2. Production

1-0072

1. Current portion of non-current liabilities

1-0510-2

950

951

3. Goods

1-0073

3. Current liabilities, including.:

1-0630

200

36

4. Work in progress

1-0076

liabilities to related parties

1-0611

5. Biologic assets

1-0074

liabilities related to trade loans

1-0614

6. Other

1-0077

liabilities to suppliers

1-0613

174

10

Total for Group I:

1-0070

0

0

advances received

1-0613-1

liabilities to personnel

1-0615

15

13

II. Trade and other receivables

liabilities for social security

1-0616

7

8

1. Receivables from related companies

1-0081

1 769

2 371

tax liabilities

1-0617

4

5

2. Trade receivables

1-0082

3 325

3 055

4. Other

1-0618

3. Provided advicesи

1-0086-1

5. Provisions

1-0619

4. Receivables related to trade loans

1-0083

Total for Group І:

1-0610

1 150

987

5. Receivables from litigation an writs

1-0084

55

6. Taxes receivable

1-0085

38

292

II. Other current liabilities

1-0610-1

7. Receivables from employees

1-0086-2

8. Other

1-0086

III. Prepaid revenue

1-0700

Total for Group II:

1-0080

5 132

5 773

IV. Financing

1-0700-1

III. Financial Assets

1. Financial assets held for trading, including

1-0093

0

0

TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV):

1-0750

1 150

987

debt securities

1-0093-1

derivatives

1-0093-2

other

1-0093-3

2. Financial assets held for sale

1-0093-4

3 906

3. Other

1-0095

Общо за група III:

1-0090

0

3 906

IV. Cash and cash equivalents

1. Cash on hand

1-0151

6

6

2. Cash held with banks

1-0153

16 428

14 606

3. Restricted cash

1-0155

4. Cash equivalents

1-0157

Total for Group IV:

1-0150

16 434

14 612

V. Prepaid expenses

1-0160

25

1

TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V)

1-0200

21 591

24 292

TOTAL ASSETS (A + B):

1-0300

34 236

38 261

EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D):

1-0800

34 236

38 261

Date of the report:

Financial statements prepared by

Representatives

25.3.2022

Svetozar Iliev

.........................

.........................

.........................

.........................

STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME

(individual basis)

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

31.12.2021

(in thousand BGN)

EXPENSES

Code of the Row

Current Period

Previous Period

REVENUE

Code of the Row

Current Period

Previous Period

а

б

1

2

а

б

1

2

A. Operating expenses

A. Operating revenue

I. Expenses by economic elements

I. Revenue from sale of:

1. Materials

2-1120

2

1

1. Production

2-1551

2. External services

2-1130

853

346

2. Goods

2-1552

3. Depreciation and amortization

2-1160

3

2

3. Services

2-1560

4. Remuneration

2-1140

389

338

4. Other

2-1556

22

15

5. Social security

2-1150

40

40

Total for Group I:

2-1610

22

15

6. Cost of good sold (excluding production)

2-1010

2

7. Change in production and work-in- process inventories

2-1030

II. Income from Financing

2-1620

8. Other, including:

2-1170

277

538

including government financing

2-1621

impairment of assets

2-1171

153

480

provisions

2-1172

III. Financial income

Total for Group I:

2-1100

1 566

1 265

1. Interest income

2-1710

26

35

2. Dividend income

2-1721

5 000

II. Financial expenses

3. Gains from operations with financial instruments

2-1730

250

3 446

1. Interest expense

2-1210

61

79

4. Gains from foreign exchange rate differences

2-1740

67

136

2. Losses from operations with financial instruments

2-1220

5. Other

2-1745

3. Losses from foreign exchange rate differences

2-1230

2

4

Total for Group III:

2-1700

5 343

3 617

4. Other

2-1240

45

Total for Group II:

2-1200

108

83

B. Total operating expenses (I + II)

2-1300

1 674

1 348

B. Total operating income (I + II + III):

2-1600

5 365

3 632

C. Operating Profit

2-1310

3 691

2 284

C. Operating loss

2-1810

0

0

III. Profit share from associated companies and joint ventures

2-1250-1

IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint ventures

2-1810-1

IV. Extraordinary expenses

2-1250

D. Extraordinary income

2-1750

D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV)

2-1350

1 674

1 348

E. Total income (B + IV + V)

2-1800

5 365

3 632

E. Profit before taxes

2-1400

3 691

2 284

F. Loss before taxes

2-1850

0

0

V. Tax expenses

2-1450

421

-46

1. Current profit tax expense

2-1451

2

2. Deferred tax expenses

2-1452

421

-48

3. Other

2-1453

F. Profit after tax (E - V)

2-0454

3 270

2 330

G. Loss after taxes (F + V)

2-0455

0

0

including minority share

2-0454-1

including minority share

2-0455-1

G. Net profit for the period

2-0454-2

3 270

2 330

E. Net loss for the period

2-0455-2

0

0

TOTAL (D+ V + F):

2-1500

5 365

3 632

TOTAL (E + G):

2-1900

5 365

3 632

Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar year

Date of the report:

Financial statements prepared by

Representatives

25.3.2022

Svetozar Iliev

......................... ......................... .........................

.........................

DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(individual basis)

ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021

(in thousand BGN)

CASH FLOWS

Code of the

Row

Current Period

Previous Period

а

б

1

2

A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities

1. Receipts from clients

3-2201

19

55

2. Payments to suppliers

3-2201-1

-783

-571

3. Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading

3-2202

4. Remuneration payments

3-2203

-445

-385

5. 5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax)

3-2206

-37

-91

6. Corporate profit taxes paid

3-2206-1

279

-773

7. Interest income received

3-2204

8. Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid

3-2204-1

9. Exchange rate differences

3-2205

62

129

10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities

3-2208

-25

-1

Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A):

3-2200

-930

-1 637

B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities

1. Purchase of fixed assets

3-2301

2. Receipts from sale of fixed assets

3-2301-1

-4

3. Loans extended

3-2302

4. Repaid loans, including financial leasing

3-2302-1

5. Interest received on extended loans

3-2302-2

6. Purchase of investments

3-2302-3

-996

7. Receipts from the sale of investments

3-2302-4

2 053

4 786

8. Dividend from investments received

3-2303

5 500

200

9. Exchange rate differences

3-2305

10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities

3-2306

-1 760

Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B):

3-2300

6 553

3 226

C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities

1. Receipts from issued new securities

3-2401

9 000

2. Payments for repurchase of securities

3-2401-1

3. Receipts from loans

3-2403

4. Repaid loans

3-2403-1

-276

-598

5. Financial leasing obligations paid

3-2405

6. Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid

3-2404

-58

-75

7 . Dividends paid

3-2404-1

-3 436

-428

8. Other receipts / payments from financial activities

3-2407

-31

1 475

Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C):

3-2400

-3 801

9 374

D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C):

3-2500

1 822

10 963

E. Cash at the beginning of the period

3-2600

14 612

3 649

F. Cash at the end of the period, including:

3-2700

16 434

14 612

cash on hand and in bank accounts

3-2700-1

16 434

14 612

restricted cash

3-2700-2

Note:

In the box "Cash at the beginning of the period" the value of the cash at the beginning of the respective year should be entered

Date of the report:

Financial statements prepared by

Representatives

25.3.2022

Svetozar Iliev

......................... ......................... .........................

.........................

STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY

(individual basis)

ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021

(in thousand BGN)

DESCRIBTION

Code of the Row

Registered capital

Reserves

Accumulated profit/ loss

Reserves from translation

Total Equity

Minority Interest

Share premium reserve

Revaluatio n reserve

Other reserves

Profit

Loss

general

special

other

а

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

Code of the row - b

1-0410

1-0410

1-0422

1-0424

1-0425

1-0426

1-0452

1-0453

4-0426-1

1-0400

1-0400-1

Opening balance at the beginning of the period

4-01

18 000

5 703

4 849

0

0

1 500

5 322

0

35 374

Changes in the opening balances

4-15

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Changes in the accounting policy

4-15-1

0

Fundamental mistakes

4-15-2

0

Adjusted opening balance

4-01-1

18 000

5 703

4 849

0

0

1 500

5 322

0

0

35 374

0

Net profit/loss for the period

4-05

3 270

0

3 270

1. Distribution of profit for:

4-06

0

0

0

0

0

0

-3 600

0

0

-3 600

0

dividend

4-07

-3 600

-3 600

other

4-07-1

0

2. Covering losses

4-08

0

3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets, including:

4-09

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

increase

4-10

0

decrease

4-11

0

4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments, including:

4-12

0

0

-3 573

0

0

0

0

0

0

-3 573

0

increase

4-13

0

decrease

4-14

3 573

3 573

5. Effect from deferred taxes

4-16-1

0

6. Other movements

4-16

-300

-240

300

240

0

Balance at the end of the period

4-17

18 000

5 403

1 036

0

0

1 800

5 232

0

0

31 471

0

7. Changes from translation of annual financial statements of foreign companies

4-18

0

8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in case of hyperinflation

4-19

0

Equity at the end of the period

4-20

18 000

5 403

1 036

0

0

1 800

5 232

0

0

31 471

0

Note: The line "Balance at the beginning of the reporting period" indicates the balance at the end of the previous year

Date of the report:

Financial statements prepared by

Representatives

25.3.2022

Svetozar Iliev

......................... ......................... .........................

.........................

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 11:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 73,0 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
Net income 2021 16,5 M 9,30 M 9,30 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 342 M 192 M 192 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart ALLTERCO AD
Duration : Period :
Allterco AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,00 BGN
Average target price 17,98 BGN
Spread / Average Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
