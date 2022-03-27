Allterco : FSC Forms (pdf) 03/27/2022 | 07:41am EDT Send by mail :

REPORTS annual and six months on individual basis under Art. 32, item 1 (7) and Art. 33, item 1 (6) of Ordinance № 2 for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act Information about the reporting period Start date: 1.1.2021 End date: 31.12.2021 Date of the report: 25.3.2022 Information about the Entity Name Allterco JSCo Legal type Public Listed Company UIC 201047670 Represented by Dimitar Dimitrov and Svetlin Todorov Type of representation Jointly and severally Address of registration 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407 Address for correspondence 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407 Telephone +359 2 9571247 Fax E-mail: investors@allterco.com web www.allterco.com Media http://www.x3news.com Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Title CFO * • Last update in December 2021 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (individual basis) ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021 (in thousand BGN) ASSETS Code of the Row Current Period Previous Period EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES Code of the Row Current Period Previous Period а б 1 2 а б 1 2 A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS A. EQUITY I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment I. Capital 1. Land 1-0011 Subscribed and paid-in capital, including 1-0411 18 000 18 000 2. Buildings and constructions 1-0012 ordinary shares 1-0411-1 18 000 18 000 3. Machinery and equipment 1-0013 preferred shares 1-0411-2 4. Facilities 1-0014 Treasury ordinary shares 1-0417 5. Vehicles 1-0015 4 Treasury preferred shares 1-0417-1 6. Fixtures and fittings 1-0017-1 Unpaid capital 1-0416 7. Work in progress 1-0018 Total for Group І: 1-0410 18 000 18 000 8. Other 1-0017 II. Reserves Total for Group I: 1-0010 0 4 1. Share premium reserve 1-0421 5 403 5 703 II. Investment properties 1-0041 2. Revaluation reserve 1-0422 1 036 4 849 III. Biologic assets 1-0016 3. Other reserves, including.: 1-0423 1 800 1 500 IV. Intangible assets general reserve 1-0424 1. Rights 1-0021 5 2 special reserve 1-0425 2. Software 1-0022 other 1-0426 1 800 1 500 3. Own development products 1-0023 Total for Group II: 1-0420 8 239 12 052 4. Work in progress 1-0024 III. Financial result Total for Group IV: 1-0020 5 2 1. Retained earnings, including: 1-0451 1 962 2 992 undistributed profit 1-0452 1 962 2 992 V. Goodwill uncovered losses 1-0453 1. Positive goodwill 1-0051 one-off effect of changes in accounting policy 1-0451-1 2. Negative goodwill 1-0052 2. Current period profit 1-0454 3 270 2 330 Total for Group V: 1-0050 0 0 3. Current period loss 1-0455 VI. Financial assets Total for Group III: 1-0450 5 232 5 322 1. Investments in: 1-0031 7 944 6 958 subsidiaries 1-0032 7 936 6 958 joint ventures 1-0033 TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III): 1-0400 31 471 35 374 associated companies 1-0034 8 other 1-0035 2. Held to maturity 1-0042 0 0 B. MINORITY SHARE 1-0400-1 state securities 1-0042-1 bonds, including: 1-0042-2 C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES municipal 1-0042-3 I. Trade and other liabilities other investments held to maturity 1-0042-4 1. Liabilities to related companies 1-0511 3. Other 1-0042-5 2 624 6 566 2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions 1-0512 1 615 1 900 Total for Group VI: 1-0040 10 568 13 524 3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs 1-0512-1 VII. Trade and other receivables 4. Trade loans liabilities 1-0514 1. Receivables from related companies 1-0044 5. Debenture loans liabilities 1-0515 2. Trade receivables 1-0045 6. Other 1-0517 3. Finance leasing receivables 1-0046-1 Total for Group I: 1-0510 1 615 1 900 4. Other 1-0046 2 054 Total for Group VII: 1-0040-1 2 054 0 II. Other non-current liabilities 1-0510-1 III. Advances 1-0520 VIII. Prepaid expenses 1-0060 IV. Deferred tax liabilities 1-0516 Deferred tax assets 1-0060-1 18 439 V. Financing 1-0520-1 TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX): 1-0100 12 645 13 969 TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V): 1-0500 1 615 1 900 B. CURRENT ASSETS D. CURRENT LIABILITIES I. Inventories I. Trade and other liabilities 1. Materials 1-0071 2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions 1-0612 2. Production 1-0072 1. Current portion of non-current liabilities 1-0510-2 950 951 3. Goods 1-0073 3. Current liabilities, including.: 1-0630 200 36 4. Work in progress 1-0076 liabilities to related parties 1-0611 5. Biologic assets 1-0074 liabilities related to trade loans 1-0614 6. Other 1-0077 liabilities to suppliers 1-0613 174 10 Total for Group I: 1-0070 0 0 advances received 1-0613-1 liabilities to personnel 1-0615 15 13 II. Trade and other receivables liabilities for social security 1-0616 7 8 1. Receivables from related companies 1-0081 1 769 2 371 tax liabilities 1-0617 4 5 2. Trade receivables 1-0082 3 325 3 055 4. Other 1-0618 3. Provided advicesи 1-0086-1 5. Provisions 1-0619 4. Receivables related to trade loans 1-0083 Total for Group І: 1-0610 1 150 987 5. Receivables from litigation an writs 1-0084 55 6. Taxes receivable 1-0085 38 292 II. Other current liabilities 1-0610-1 7. Receivables from employees 1-0086-2 8. Other 1-0086 III. Prepaid revenue 1-0700 Total for Group II: 1-0080 5 132 5 773 IV. Financing 1-0700-1 III. Financial Assets 1. Financial assets held for trading, including 1-0093 0 0 TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV): 1-0750 1 150 987 debt securities 1-0093-1 derivatives 1-0093-2 other 1-0093-3 2. Financial assets held for sale 1-0093-4 3 906 3. Other 1-0095 Общо за група III: 1-0090 0 3 906 IV. Cash and cash equivalents 1. Cash on hand 1-0151 6 6 2. Cash held with banks 1-0153 16 428 14 606 3. Restricted cash 1-0155 4. Cash equivalents 1-0157 Total for Group IV: 1-0150 16 434 14 612 V. Prepaid expenses 1-0160 25 1 TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V) 1-0200 21 591 24 292 TOTAL ASSETS (A + B): 1-0300 34 236 38 261 EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D): 1-0800 34 236 38 261 Date of the report: Financial statements prepared by Representatives 25.3.2022 Svetozar Iliev ......................... ......................... ......................... ......................... STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME (individual basis) ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021 (in thousand BGN) EXPENSES Code of the Row Current Period Previous Period REVENUE Code of the Row Current Period Previous Period а б 1 2 а б 1 2 A. Operating expenses A. Operating revenue I. Expenses by economic elements I. Revenue from sale of: 1. Materials 2-1120 2 1 1. Production 2-1551 2. External services 2-1130 853 346 2. Goods 2-1552 3. Depreciation and amortization 2-1160 3 2 3. Services 2-1560 4. Remuneration 2-1140 389 338 4. Other 2-1556 22 15 5. Social security 2-1150 40 40 Total for Group I: 2-1610 22 15 6. Cost of good sold (excluding production) 2-1010 2 7. Change in production and work-in- process inventories 2-1030 II. Income from Financing 2-1620 8. Other, including: 2-1170 277 538 including government financing 2-1621 impairment of assets 2-1171 153 480 provisions 2-1172 III. Financial income Total for Group I: 2-1100 1 566 1 265 1. Interest income 2-1710 26 35 2. Dividend income 2-1721 5 000 II. Financial expenses 3. Gains from operations with financial instruments 2-1730 250 3 446 1. Interest expense 2-1210 61 79 4. Gains from foreign exchange rate differences 2-1740 67 136 2. Losses from operations with financial instruments 2-1220 5. Other 2-1745 3. Losses from foreign exchange rate differences 2-1230 2 4 Total for Group III: 2-1700 5 343 3 617 4. Other 2-1240 45 Total for Group II: 2-1200 108 83 B. Total operating expenses (I + II) 2-1300 1 674 1 348 B. Total operating income (I + II + III): 2-1600 5 365 3 632 C. Operating Profit 2-1310 3 691 2 284 C. Operating loss 2-1810 0 0 III. Profit share from associated companies and joint ventures 2-1250-1 IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint ventures 2-1810-1 IV. Extraordinary expenses 2-1250 D. Extraordinary income 2-1750 D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV) 2-1350 1 674 1 348 E. Total income (B + IV + V) 2-1800 5 365 3 632 E. Profit before taxes 2-1400 3 691 2 284 F. Loss before taxes 2-1850 0 0 V. Tax expenses 2-1450 421 -46 1. Current profit tax expense 2-1451 2 2. Deferred tax expenses 2-1452 421 -48 3. Other 2-1453 F. Profit after tax (E - V) 2-0454 3 270 2 330 G. Loss after taxes (F + V) 2-0455 0 0 including minority share 2-0454-1 including minority share 2-0455-1 G. Net profit for the period 2-0454-2 3 270 2 330 E. Net loss for the period 2-0455-2 0 0 TOTAL (D+ V + F): 2-1500 5 365 3 632 TOTAL (E + G): 2-1900 5 365 3 632 Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar yearDate of the report: Financial statements prepared by Representatives 25.3.2022 Svetozar Iliev ......................... ......................... ......................... ......................... DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT (individual basis) ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021 (in thousand BGN) CASH FLOWS Code of the Row Current Period Previous Period а б 1 2 A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities 1. Receipts from clients 3-2201 19 55 2. Payments to suppliers 3-2201-1 -783 -571 3. Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading 3-2202 4. Remuneration payments 3-2203 -445 -385 5. 5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax) 3-2206 -37 -91 6. Corporate profit taxes paid 3-2206-1 279 -773 7. Interest income received 3-2204 8. Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid 3-2204-1 9. Exchange rate differences 3-2205 62 129 10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities 3-2208 -25 -1 Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A): 3-2200 -930 -1 637 B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities 1. Purchase of fixed assets 3-2301 2. Receipts from sale of fixed assets 3-2301-1 -4 3. Loans extended 3-2302 4. Repaid loans, including financial leasing 3-2302-1 5. Interest received on extended loans 3-2302-2 6. Purchase of investments 3-2302-3 -996 7. Receipts from the sale of investments 3-2302-4 2 053 4 786 8. Dividend from investments received 3-2303 5 500 200 9. Exchange rate differences 3-2305 10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities 3-2306 -1 760 Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B): 3-2300 6 553 3 226 C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities 1. Receipts from issued new securities 3-2401 9 000 2. Payments for repurchase of securities 3-2401-1 3. Receipts from loans 3-2403 4. Repaid loans 3-2403-1 -276 -598 5. Financial leasing obligations paid 3-2405 6. Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid 3-2404 -58 -75 7 . Dividends paid 3-2404-1 -3 436 -428 8. Other receipts / payments from financial activities 3-2407 -31 1 475 Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C): 3-2400 -3 801 9 374 D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C): 3-2500 1 822 10 963 E. Cash at the beginning of the period 3-2600 14 612 3 649 F. Cash at the end of the period, including: 3-2700 16 434 14 612 cash on hand and in bank accounts 3-2700-1 16 434 14 612 restricted cash 3-2700-2 Note: In the box "Cash at the beginning of the period" the value of the cash at the beginning of the respective year should be entered Date of the report: Financial statements prepared by Representatives 25.3.2022 Svetozar Iliev ......................... ......................... ......................... ......................... STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY (individual basis) ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021 (in thousand BGN) DESCRIBTION Code of the Row Registered capital Reserves Accumulated profit/ loss Reserves from translation Total Equity Minority Interest Share premium reserve Revaluatio n reserve Other reserves Profit Loss general special other а 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Code of the row - b 1-0410 1-0410 1-0422 1-0424 1-0425 1-0426 1-0452 1-0453 4-0426-1 1-0400 1-0400-1 Opening balance at the beginning of the period 4-01 18 000 5 703 4 849 0 0 1 500 5 322 0 35 374 Changes in the opening balances 4-15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Changes in the accounting policy 4-15-1 0 Fundamental mistakes 4-15-2 0 Adjusted opening balance 4-01-1 18 000 5 703 4 849 0 0 1 500 5 322 0 0 35 374 0 Net profit/loss for the period 4-05 3 270 0 3 270 1. Distribution of profit for: 4-06 0 0 0 0 0 0 -3 600 0 0 -3 600 0 dividend 4-07 -3 600 -3 600 other 4-07-1 0 2. Covering losses 4-08 0 3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets, including: 4-09 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 increase 4-10 0 decrease 4-11 0 4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments, including: 4-12 0 0 -3 573 0 0 0 0 0 0 -3 573 0 increase 4-13 0 decrease 4-14 3 573 3 573 5. Effect from deferred taxes 4-16-1 0 6. Other movements 4-16 -300 -240 300 240 0 Balance at the end of the period 4-17 18 000 5 403 1 036 0 0 1 800 5 232 0 0 31 471 0 7. Changes from translation of annual financial statements of foreign companies 4-18 0 8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in case of hyperinflation 4-19 0 Equity at the end of the period 4-20 18 000 5 403 1 036 0 0 1 800 5 232 0 0 31 471 0 Note: The line "Balance at the beginning of the reporting period" indicates the balance at the end of the previous year Date of the report: Financial statements prepared by Representatives 25.3.2022 Svetozar Iliev ......................... ......................... ......................... ......................... This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

