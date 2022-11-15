Advanced search
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
20.40 BGN   +2.00%
11:42aAllterco : Consolidated financial report
PU
11:42aAllterco : Consolidated report on business activities
PU
11:42aAllterco : FSC Report Forms
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allterco : FSC Report Forms

11/15/2022 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORTS

annual and six months reports

on consolidated basis

under Art. 11, item 2 and Art. 12, item 1, point 3 of Ordinance № 2

for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose

and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act

Information about the reporting period

Start date:

01/01/2022

End date:

30/09/2022

Date of the report:

14/11/2022

Information about the Entity

Name

Allterco JSCo

Legal type

Public Listed Company

UIC

201047670

Represented by

Dimitar Dimitrov, Svetlin Todorov and Wolfgang Kirsch

Type of representation

Jointly and severally

Address of registration

103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407

Address for correspondence

103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407

Telephone

+359 2 9571247

Fax

E-mail:

investors@allterco.com

web

www.allterco.com

Media

http://www.x3news.com/

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Title

CFO

* • Last updated December 2021

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

30/09/2022

(in thousand BGN)

ASSETS

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

the Row

the Row

а

б

1

2

а

б

1

2

A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS

A. EQUITY

I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment

29/04/2022

I. Capital

1.

Land

1-0011

1 476

1 476

Subscribed and paid-in capital, including

1-0411

18 000

18 000

2.

Buildings and constructions

1-0012

2 833

2 819

ordinary shares

1-0411-1

18 000

18 000

3.

Machinery and equipment

1-0013

196

214

preferred shares

1-0411-2

4.

Facilities

1-0014

Treasury ordinary shares

1-0417

-40

5.

Vehicles

1-0015

265

178

Treasury preferred shares

1-0417-1

6.

Fixtures and fittings

1-0017-1

Unpaid capital

1-0416

7.

Work in progress

1-0018

Total for Group І:

1-0410

17 960

18 000

8.

Other

1-0017

242

238

II. Reserves

Total for Group I:

1-0010

5 012

4 925

1. Share premium reserve

1-0421

4 663

5 403

II. Investment properties

1-0041

2. Revaluation reserve

1-0422

-805

975

III. Biologic assets

1-0016

3. Other reserves, including.:

1-0423

1 800

1 800

IV. Intangible assets

general reserve

1-0424

1 800

1 800

1.

Rights

1-0021

5

7

special reserve

1-0425

2.

Software

1-0022

74

124

other

1-0426

3.

Own development products

1-0023

2 224

2 831

Total for Group II:

1-0420

5 658

8 178

4.

Work in progress

1-0024

1 383

154

III. Financial result

Total for Group IV:

1-0020

3 686

3 116

1. Retained earnings, including:

1-0451

37 594

23 432

undistributed profit

1-0452

37 594

23 432

V. Goodwill

uncovered losses

1-0453

1.

Positive goodwill

1-0051

160

160

one-off effect of changes in accounting policy

1-0451-1

2.

Negative goodwill

1-0052

2. Current period profit

1-0454

11 747

15 962

Total for Group V:

1-0050

160

160

3. Current period loss

1-0455

VI. Financial assets

Total for Group III:

1-0450

49 341

39 394

1.

Investments in:

1-0031

88

40

subsidiaries

1-0032

joint ventures

1-0033

TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III):

1-0400

72 959

65 572

associated companies

1-0034

88

40

other

1-0035

2.

Held to maturity

1-0042

0

0

B. MINORITY SHARE

1-0400-1

state securities

1-0042-1

bonds, including:

1-0042-2

C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

municipal

1-0042-3

I. Trade and other liabilities

other investments held to maturity

1-0042-4

1. Liabilities to related companies

1-0511

3.

Other

1-0042-5

758

2 624

2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions

1-0512

1 792

2 087

Total for Group VI:

1-0040

846

2 664

3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs

1-0512-1

VII. Trade and other receivables

4. Trade loans liabilities

1-0514

1.

Receivables from related companies

1-0044

5. Debenture loans liabilities

1-0515

2.

Trade receivables

1-0045

6. Other

1-0517

3.

Finance leasing receivables

1-0046-1

Total for Group I:

1-0510

1 792

2 087

4.

Other

1-0046

1 027

2 054

Total for Group VII:

1-0040-1

1 027

2 054

II. Other non-current liabilities

1-0510-1

III. Advances

1-0520

VIII. Prepaid expenses

1-0060

IV. Deferred tax liabilities

1-0516

Deferred tax assets

1-0060-1

57

72

V. Financing

1-0520-1

TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX):

1-0100

10 788

12 991

TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V):

1-0500

1 792

2 087

B. CURRENT ASSETS

D. CURRENT LIABILITIES

I. Inventories

I. Trade and other liabilities

1.

Materials

1-0071

1 007

454

2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions

1-0612

120

62

2.

Production

1-0072

1. Current portion of non-current liabilities

1-0510-2

1 189

1 233

3.

Goods

1-0073

10 294

4 879

3. Current liabilities, including.:

1-0630

4 487

3 090

4.

Work in progress

1-0076

liabilities to related parties

1-0611

5.

Biologic assets

1-0074

liabilities related to trade loans

1-0614

6.

Other

1-0077

6 134

2 227

liabilities to suppliers

1-0613

1 142

931

Total for Group I:

1-0070

17 435

7 560

advances received

1-0613-1

313

556

liabilities to personnel

1-0615

520

173

II. Trade and other receivables

liabilities for social security

1-0616

212

115

1.

Receivables from related companies

1-0081

tax liabilities

1-0617

2 300

1 315

2.

Trade receivables

1-0082

18 378

12 405

4. Other

1-0618

65

61

3.

Provided advicesи

1-0086-1

5 600

6 762

5. Provisions

1-0619

118

300

4.

Receivables related to trade loans

1-0083

Total for Group І:

1-0610

5 979

4 746

5.

Receivables from litigation an writs

1-0084

6.

Taxes receivable

1-0085

3 306

1 884

II. Other current liabilities

1-0610-1

7.

Receivables from employees

1-0086-2

6

4

8.

Other

1-0086

116

24

III. Prepaid revenue

1-0700

Total for Group II:

1-0080

27 406

21 079

IV. Financing

1-0700-1

III. Financial Assets

1.

Financial assets held for trading, including

1-0093

0

0

TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV):

1-0750

5 979

4 746

debt securities

1-0093-1

derivatives

1-0093-2

other

1-0093-3

2.

Financial assets held for sale

1-0093-4

3.

Other

1-0095

Общо за група III:

1-0090

0

0

IV. Cash and cash equivalents

1.

Cash on hand

1-0151

99

92

2.

Cash held with banks

1-0153

24 630

30 324

3.

Restricted cash

1-0155

125

4.

Cash equivalents

1-0157

10

Total for Group IV:

1-0150

24 739

30 541

V. Prepaid expenses

1-0160

362

234

TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V)

1-0200

69 942

59 414

TOTAL ASSETS (A + B):

1-0300

80 730

72 405

EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D):

1-0800

80 730

72 405

Date of the report:

14/11/2022

Svetozar

Digitally signed by

Gospodinov

Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev

Date: 2022.11.14 11:32:01

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Iliev

+02'00'

Representatives

Dimitar

Digitally signed by Dimitar

.........................

Stoyanov Dimitrov

Stoyanov

Date: 2022.11.14 21:07:54

.........................Dimitrov

+02'00'

.........................

.........................

STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

30/09/2022

(in thousand BGN)

EXPENSES

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

REVENUE

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

the Row

the Row

а

б

1

2

а

б

1

2

A. Operating expenses

A. Operating revenue

I. Expenses by economic elements

#########

I. Revenue from sale of:

1.

Materials

2-1120

181

195

1.

Production

2-1551

109

2.

External services

2-1130

5 139

3 391

2.

Goods

2-1552

57 772

38 374

3.

Depreciation and amortization

2-1160

793

748

3.

Services

2-1560

57

38

4.

Remuneration

2-1140

8 748

4 561

4.

Other

2-1556

51

40

5.

Social security

2-1150

759

416

Total for Group I:

2-1610

57 880

38 561

6.

Cost of good sold (excluding production)

2-1010

28 183

17 896

7.

Change in production and work-in- process inventories

2-1030

II. Income from Financing

2-1620

8.

Other, including:

2-1170

2 732

574

including government financing

2-1621

impairment of assets

2-1171

441

153

provisions

2-1172

III. Financial income

Total for Group I:

2-1100

46 535

27 781

1.

Interest income

2-1710

2.

Dividend income

2-1721

II. Financial expenses

3.

Gains from operations with financial instruments

2-1730

250

1.

Interest expense

2-1210

49

56

4.

Gains from foreign exchange rate differences

2-1740

2 909

674

2.

Losses from operations with financial instruments

2-1220

119

5.

Other

2-1745

3.

Losses from foreign exchange rate differences

2-1230

477

159

Total for Group III:

2-1700

2 909

924

4.

Other

2-1240

68

130

Total for Group II:

2-1200

713

345

B. Total operating expenses (I + II)

2-1300

47 248

28 126

B.

Total operating income

2-1600

60 789

39 485

(I + II + III):

C. Operating Profit

2-1310

13 541

11 359

C. Operating loss

2-1810

0

0

III. Profit share from associated companies and joint

2-1250-1

48

IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint

2-1810-1

ventures

ventures

IV. Extraordinary expenses

2-1250

D. Extraordinary income

2-1750

D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV)

2-1350

47 200

28 126

E. Total income (B + IV + V)

2-1800

60 789

39 485

E. Profit before taxes

2-1400

13 589

11 359

F. Loss before taxes

2-1850

0

0

V. Tax expenses

2-1450

1 842

1 313

1.

Current profit tax expense

2-1451

1 826

1 308

2.

Deferred tax expenses

2-1452

16

5

3.

Other

2-1453

F. Profit after tax (E - V)

2-0454

11 747

10 046

G. Loss after taxes (F + V)

2-0455

0

0

including minority share

2-0454-1

including minority share

2-0455-1

G. Net profit for the period

2-0454-2

11 747

10 046

E. Net loss for the period

2-0455-2

0

0

TOTAL (D+ V + F):

2-1500

60 789

39 485

TOTAL (E + G):

2-1900

60 789

39 485

Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar year

Date of the report:

14/11/2022

Svetozar

Gospodinov Iliev

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Digitally signed by Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev

Date: 2022.11.14 11:32:35 +02'00'

Representatives

Dimitar

Digitally signed by Dimitar

Stoyanov

Stoyanov Dimitrov

Date: 2022.11.14 21:08:14

Dimitrov.........................

+02'00'

.........................

.........................

.........................

DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

30/09/2022

(in thousand BGN)

CASH FLOWS

Code of the

Current Period

Previous Period

Row

а

б

1

2

A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities

1.

Receipts from clients

29.4.2022

49 865

30 371

2.

Payments to suppliers

3-2201-1

-41 402

-20 350

3.

Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading

3-2202

4.

Remuneration payments

3-2203

-8 888

-4 136

5.

5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax)

3-2206

-3 355

-2 154

6.

Corporate profit taxes paid

3-2206-1

-1 089

-1 094

7.

Interest income received

3-2204

8.

Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid

3-2204-1

9.

Exchange rate differences

3-2205

727

-124

10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities

3-2208

-84

-290

Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A):

3-2200

-4 226

2 223

B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities

1.

Purchase of fixed assets

3-2301

-1 403

-2 198

2.

Receipts from sale of fixed assets

3-2301-1

10

3.

Loans extended

3-2302

4.

Repaid loans, including financial leasing

3-2302-1

5.

Interest received on extended loans

3-2302-2

6.

Purchase of investments

3-2302-3

-100

7.

Receipts from the sale of investments

3-2302-4

2 798

8.

Dividend from investments received

3-2303

9.

Exchange rate differences

3-2305

168

10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities

3-2306

-4

Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B):

3-2300

1 463

-2 192

C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities

1.

Receipts from issued new securities

3-2401

2.

Payments for repurchase of securities

3-2401-1

-780

3.

Receipts from loans

3-2403

880

4.

Repaid loans

3-2403-1

-382

-333

5.

Financial leasing obligations paid

3-2405

-61

-82

6.

Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid

3-2404

-45

-58

7 . Dividends paid

3-2404-1

-1 719

8.

Other receipts / payments from financial activities

3-2407

-68

-19

Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C):

3-2400

-3 055

388

D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C):

3-2500

-5 818

419

E. Cash at the beginning of the period

3-2600

30 557

10 931

F. Cash at the end of the period, including:

3-2700

24 739

11 350

cash on hand and in bank accounts

3-2700-1

24 662

11 225

restricted cash

3-2700-2

77

125

Note:

In the box "Cash at the beginning of the period" the value of the cash at the beginning of the respective year should be entered

Date of the report:

14/11/2022

Svetozar

Digitally signed by

Gospodinov

Svetozar Gospodinov

Iliev

Iliev

Date: 2022.11.14

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

11:32:56 +02'00'

Representatives

Dimitar Stoyanov

Digitally signed by Dimitar

Stoyanov Dimitrov

Dimitrov

Date: 2022.11.14 21:08:32

+02'00'

.........................

.........................

.........................

.........................

STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

30/09/2022

(in thousand BGN)

Reserves

Accumulated profit/

Reserves

DESCRIBTION

Code of

Registered

Share

Revaluation

Other reserves

from

Total Equity

Minority Interest

the Row

capital

premium

Profit

Loss

reserve

translation

reserve

general

special

other

а

29.4.2022

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

Code of the row - b

1-0410

1-0410

1-0422

1-0424

1-0425

1-0426

1-0452

1-0453

4-0426-1

1-0400

1-0400-1

Opening balance at the beginning of the period

4-01

18 000

5 403

975

1 800

0

39 394

0

65 572

0

Changes in the opening balances

4-15

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Changes in the accounting policy

4-15-1

0

Fundamental mistakes

4-15-2

0

Adjusted opening balance

4-01-1

18 000

5 403

975

1 800

0

0

39 394

0

0

65 572

0

Net profit/loss for the period

4-05

11 747

0

11 747

0

1. Distribution of profit for:

4-06

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1 800

0

0

-1 800

0

dividend

4-07

-1 800

-1 800

other

4-07-1

0

2. Covering losses

4-08

0

3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets, including:

4-09

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

increase

4-10

0

decrease

4-11

0

4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments,

4-12

0

0

-1 511

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1 511

0

including:

increase

4-13

0

decrease

4-14

1 511

1 511

5. Effect from deferred taxes

4-16-1

0

6. Other movements

4-16

-40

-740

-307

-1 087

Balance at the end of the period

4-17

17 960

4 663

-843

1 800

0

0

49 341

0

0

72 921

0

7. Changes from translation of annual financial statements

4-18

38

38

of foreign companies

8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in

4-19

0

case of hyperinflation

Equity at the end of the period

4-20

17 960

4 663

-805

1 800

0

0

49 341

0

0

72 959

0

Note: The line "Balance at the beginning of the reporting period" indicates the balance at the end of the previous year

Date of the report:

14/11/2022

Svetozar

Digitally signed by

Gospodinov

Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev

Date: 2022.11.14 11:33:17

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Iliev

+02'00'

Representatives

Dimitar Stoyanov

Digitally signed by Dimitar

Stoyanov Dimitrov

Dimitrov

Date: 2022.11.14 21:08:47

+02'00'

.........................

.........................

.........................

.........................

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
