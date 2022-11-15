Allterco : FSC Report Forms 11/15/2022 | 11:42am EST Send by mail :

REPORTS annual and six months reports on consolidated basis under Art. 11, item 2 and Art. 12, item 1, point 3 of Ordinance № 2 for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act Information about the reporting period Start date: 01/01/2022 End date: 30/09/2022 Date of the report: 14/11/2022 Information about the Entity Name Allterco JSCo Legal type Public Listed Company UIC 201047670 Represented by Dimitar Dimitrov, Svetlin Todorov and Wolfgang Kirsch Type of representation Jointly and severally Address of registration 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407 Address for correspondence 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407 Telephone +359 2 9571247 Fax E-mail: investors@allterco.com web www.allterco.com Media http://www.x3news.com/ Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Title CFO * • Last updated December 2021 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 30/09/2022 (in thousand BGN) ASSETS Code of Current Period Previous Period EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES Code of Current Period Previous Period the Row the Row а б 1 2 а б 1 2 A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS A. EQUITY I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment 29/04/2022 I. Capital 1. Land 1-0011 1 476 1 476 Subscribed and paid-in capital, including 1-0411 18 000 18 000 2. Buildings and constructions 1-0012 2 833 2 819 ordinary shares 1-0411-1 18 000 18 000 3. Machinery and equipment 1-0013 196 214 preferred shares 1-0411-2 4. Facilities 1-0014 Treasury ordinary shares 1-0417 -40 5. Vehicles 1-0015 265 178 Treasury preferred shares 1-0417-1 6. Fixtures and fittings 1-0017-1 Unpaid capital 1-0416 7. Work in progress 1-0018 Total for Group І: 1-0410 17 960 18 000 8. Other 1-0017 242 238 II. Reserves Total for Group I: 1-0010 5 012 4 925 1. Share premium reserve 1-0421 4 663 5 403 II. Investment properties 1-0041 2. Revaluation reserve 1-0422 -805 975 III. Biologic assets 1-0016 3. Other reserves, including.: 1-0423 1 800 1 800 IV. Intangible assets general reserve 1-0424 1 800 1 800 1. Rights 1-0021 5 7 special reserve 1-0425 2. Software 1-0022 74 124 other 1-0426 3. Own development products 1-0023 2 224 2 831 Total for Group II: 1-0420 5 658 8 178 4. Work in progress 1-0024 1 383 154 III. Financial result Total for Group IV: 1-0020 3 686 3 116 1. Retained earnings, including: 1-0451 37 594 23 432 undistributed profit 1-0452 37 594 23 432 V. Goodwill uncovered losses 1-0453 1. Positive goodwill 1-0051 160 160 one-off effect of changes in accounting policy 1-0451-1 2. Negative goodwill 1-0052 2. Current period profit 1-0454 11 747 15 962 Total for Group V: 1-0050 160 160 3. Current period loss 1-0455 VI. Financial assets Total for Group III: 1-0450 49 341 39 394 1. Investments in: 1-0031 88 40 subsidiaries 1-0032 joint ventures 1-0033 TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III): 1-0400 72 959 65 572 associated companies 1-0034 88 40 other 1-0035 2. Held to maturity 1-0042 0 0 B. MINORITY SHARE 1-0400-1 state securities 1-0042-1 bonds, including: 1-0042-2 C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES municipal 1-0042-3 I. Trade and other liabilities other investments held to maturity 1-0042-4 1. Liabilities to related companies 1-0511 3. Other 1-0042-5 758 2 624 2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions 1-0512 1 792 2 087 Total for Group VI: 1-0040 846 2 664 3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs 1-0512-1 VII. Trade and other receivables 4. Trade loans liabilities 1-0514 1. Receivables from related companies 1-0044 5. Debenture loans liabilities 1-0515 2. Trade receivables 1-0045 6. Other 1-0517 3. Finance leasing receivables 1-0046-1 Total for Group I: 1-0510 1 792 2 087 4. Other 1-0046 1 027 2 054 Total for Group VII: 1-0040-1 1 027 2 054 II. Other non-current liabilities 1-0510-1 III. Advances 1-0520 VIII. Prepaid expenses 1-0060 IV. Deferred tax liabilities 1-0516 Deferred tax assets 1-0060-1 57 72 V. Financing 1-0520-1 TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX): 1-0100 10 788 12 991 TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V): 1-0500 1 792 2 087 B. CURRENT ASSETS D. CURRENT LIABILITIES I. Inventories I. Trade and other liabilities 1. Materials 1-0071 1 007 454 2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions 1-0612 120 62 2. Production 1-0072 1. Current portion of non-current liabilities 1-0510-2 1 189 1 233 3. Goods 1-0073 10 294 4 879 3. Current liabilities, including.: 1-0630 4 487 3 090 4. Work in progress 1-0076 liabilities to related parties 1-0611 5. Biologic assets 1-0074 liabilities related to trade loans 1-0614 6. Other 1-0077 6 134 2 227 liabilities to suppliers 1-0613 1 142 931 Total for Group I: 1-0070 17 435 7 560 advances received 1-0613-1 313 556 liabilities to personnel 1-0615 520 173 II. Trade and other receivables liabilities for social security 1-0616 212 115 1. Receivables from related companies 1-0081 tax liabilities 1-0617 2 300 1 315 2. Trade receivables 1-0082 18 378 12 405 4. Other 1-0618 65 61 3. Provided advicesи 1-0086-1 5 600 6 762 5. Provisions 1-0619 118 300 4. Receivables related to trade loans 1-0083 Total for Group І: 1-0610 5 979 4 746 5. Receivables from litigation an writs 1-0084 6. Taxes receivable 1-0085 3 306 1 884 II. Other current liabilities 1-0610-1 7. Receivables from employees 1-0086-2 6 4 8. Other 1-0086 116 24 III. Prepaid revenue 1-0700 Total for Group II: 1-0080 27 406 21 079 IV. Financing 1-0700-1 III. Financial Assets 1. Financial assets held for trading, including 1-0093 0 0 TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV): 1-0750 5 979 4 746 debt securities 1-0093-1 derivatives 1-0093-2 other 1-0093-3 2. Financial assets held for sale 1-0093-4 3. Other 1-0095 Общо за група III: 1-0090 0 0 IV. Cash and cash equivalents 1. Cash on hand 1-0151 99 92 2. Cash held with banks 1-0153 24 630 30 324 3. Restricted cash 1-0155 125 4. Cash equivalents 1-0157 10 Total for Group IV: 1-0150 24 739 30 541 V. Prepaid expenses 1-0160 362 234 TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V) 1-0200 69 942 59 414 TOTAL ASSETS (A + B): 1-0300 80 730 72 405 EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D): 1-0800 80 730 72 405 Date of the report: 14/11/2022 Svetozar Digitally signed by Gospodinov Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Date: 2022.11.14 11:32:01 Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Iliev +02'00' Representatives Dimitar Digitally signed by Dimitar ......................... Stoyanov Dimitrov Stoyanov Date: 2022.11.14 21:07:54 .........................Dimitrov +02'00' ......................... ......................... STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 30/09/2022 (in thousand BGN) EXPENSES Code of Current Period Previous Period REVENUE Code of Current Period Previous Period the Row the Row а б 1 2 а б 1 2 A. Operating expenses A. Operating revenue I. Expenses by economic elements ######### I. Revenue from sale of: 1. Materials 2-1120 181 195 1. Production 2-1551 109 2. External services 2-1130 5 139 3 391 2. Goods 2-1552 57 772 38 374 3. Depreciation and amortization 2-1160 793 748 3. Services 2-1560 57 38 4. Remuneration 2-1140 8 748 4 561 4. Other 2-1556 51 40 5. Social security 2-1150 759 416 Total for Group I: 2-1610 57 880 38 561 6. Cost of good sold (excluding production) 2-1010 28 183 17 896 7. Change in production and work-in- process inventories 2-1030 II. Income from Financing 2-1620 8. Other, including: 2-1170 2 732 574 including government financing 2-1621 impairment of assets 2-1171 441 153 provisions 2-1172 III. Financial income Total for Group I: 2-1100 46 535 27 781 1. Interest income 2-1710 2. Dividend income 2-1721 II. Financial expenses 3. Gains from operations with financial instruments 2-1730 250 1. Interest expense 2-1210 49 56 4. Gains from foreign exchange rate differences 2-1740 2 909 674 2. Losses from operations with financial instruments 2-1220 119 5. Other 2-1745 3. Losses from foreign exchange rate differences 2-1230 477 159 Total for Group III: 2-1700 2 909 924 4. Other 2-1240 68 130 Total for Group II: 2-1200 713 345 B. Total operating expenses (I + II) 2-1300 47 248 28 126 B. Total operating income 2-1600 60 789 39 485 (I + II + III): C. Operating Profit 2-1310 13 541 11 359 C. Operating loss 2-1810 0 0 III. Profit share from associated companies and joint 2-1250-1 48 IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint 2-1810-1 ventures ventures IV. Extraordinary expenses 2-1250 D. Extraordinary income 2-1750 D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV) 2-1350 47 200 28 126 E. Total income (B + IV + V) 2-1800 60 789 39 485 E. Profit before taxes 2-1400 13 589 11 359 F. Loss before taxes 2-1850 0 0 V. Tax expenses 2-1450 1 842 1 313 1. Current profit tax expense 2-1451 1 826 1 308 2. Deferred tax expenses 2-1452 16 5 3. Other 2-1453 F. Profit after tax (E - V) 2-0454 11 747 10 046 G. Loss after taxes (F + V) 2-0455 0 0 including minority share 2-0454-1 including minority share 2-0455-1 G. Net profit for the period 2-0454-2 11 747 10 046 E. Net loss for the period 2-0455-2 0 0 TOTAL (D+ V + F): 2-1500 60 789 39 485 TOTAL (E + G): 2-1900 60 789 39 485 Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar year Date of the report: 14/11/2022 Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Digitally signed by Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Date: 2022.11.14 11:32:35 +02'00' Representatives Dimitar Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Stoyanov Dimitrov Date: 2022.11.14 21:08:14 Dimitrov......................... +02'00' ......................... ......................... ......................... DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 30/09/2022 (in thousand BGN) CASH FLOWS Code of the Current Period Previous Period Row а б 1 2 A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities 1. Receipts from clients 29.4.2022 49 865 30 371 2. Payments to suppliers 3-2201-1 -41 402 -20 350 3. Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading 3-2202 4. Remuneration payments 3-2203 -8 888 -4 136 5. 5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax) 3-2206 -3 355 -2 154 6. Corporate profit taxes paid 3-2206-1 -1 089 -1 094 7. Interest income received 3-2204 8. Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid 3-2204-1 9. Exchange rate differences 3-2205 727 -124 10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities 3-2208 -84 -290 Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A): 3-2200 -4 226 2 223 B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities 1. Purchase of fixed assets 3-2301 -1 403 -2 198 2. Receipts from sale of fixed assets 3-2301-1 10 3. Loans extended 3-2302 4. Repaid loans, including financial leasing 3-2302-1 5. Interest received on extended loans 3-2302-2 6. Purchase of investments 3-2302-3 -100 7. Receipts from the sale of investments 3-2302-4 2 798 8. Dividend from investments received 3-2303 9. Exchange rate differences 3-2305 168 10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities 3-2306 -4 Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B): 3-2300 1 463 -2 192 C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities 1. Receipts from issued new securities 3-2401 2. Payments for repurchase of securities 3-2401-1 -780 3. Receipts from loans 3-2403 880 4. Repaid loans 3-2403-1 -382 -333 5. Financial leasing obligations paid 3-2405 -61 -82 6. Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid 3-2404 -45 -58 7 . Dividends paid 3-2404-1 -1 719 8. Other receipts / payments from financial activities 3-2407 -68 -19 Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C): 3-2400 -3 055 388 D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C): 3-2500 -5 818 419 E. Cash at the beginning of the period 3-2600 30 557 10 931 F. Cash at the end of the period, including: 3-2700 24 739 11 350 cash on hand and in bank accounts 3-2700-1 24 662 11 225 restricted cash 3-2700-2 77 125 Note: In the box "Cash at the beginning of the period" the value of the cash at the beginning of the respective year should be entered Date of the report: 14/11/2022 Svetozar Digitally signed by Gospodinov Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Iliev Date: 2022.11.14 Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev 11:32:56 +02'00' Representatives Dimitar Stoyanov Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Dimitrov Date: 2022.11.14 21:08:32 +02'00' ......................... ......................... ......................... ......................... STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 30/09/2022 (in thousand BGN) Reserves Accumulated profit/ Reserves DESCRIBTION Code of Registered Share Revaluation Other reserves from Total Equity Minority Interest the Row capital premium Profit Loss reserve translation reserve general special other а 29.4.2022 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Code of the row - b 1-0410 1-0410 1-0422 1-0424 1-0425 1-0426 1-0452 1-0453 4-0426-1 1-0400 1-0400-1 Opening balance at the beginning of the period 4-01 18 000 5 403 975 1 800 0 39 394 0 65 572 0 Changes in the opening balances 4-15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Changes in the accounting policy 4-15-1 0 Fundamental mistakes 4-15-2 0 Adjusted opening balance 4-01-1 18 000 5 403 975 1 800 0 0 39 394 0 0 65 572 0 Net profit/loss for the period 4-05 11 747 0 11 747 0 1. Distribution of profit for: 4-06 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 800 0 0 -1 800 0 dividend 4-07 -1 800 -1 800 other 4-07-1 0 2. Covering losses 4-08 0 3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets, including: 4-09 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 increase 4-10 0 decrease 4-11 0 4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments, 4-12 0 0 -1 511 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 511 0 including: increase 4-13 0 decrease 4-14 1 511 1 511 5. Effect from deferred taxes 4-16-1 0 6. Other movements 4-16 -40 -740 -307 -1 087 Balance at the end of the period 4-17 17 960 4 663 -843 1 800 0 0 49 341 0 0 72 921 0 7. Changes from translation of annual financial statements 4-18 38 38 of foreign companies 8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in 4-19 0 case of hyperinflation Equity at the end of the period 4-20 17 960 4 663 -805 1 800 0 0 49 341 0 0 72 959 0 Note: The line "Balance at the beginning of the reporting period" indicates the balance at the end of the previous year Date of the report: 14/11/2022 Svetozar Digitally signed by Gospodinov Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Date: 2022.11.14 11:33:17 Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Iliev +02'00' Representatives Dimitar Stoyanov Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Dimitrov Date: 2022.11.14 21:08:47 +02'00' ......................... ......................... ......................... ......................... This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Permalink Disclaimer ALLTERCO AD published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:41:08 UTC.

