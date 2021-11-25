|
Allterco : FSC Report Forms (pdf)
REPORTS
annual and six months reports
on consolidated basis
under Art. 32a1, item 5 and Art. 33 a1, item 6 of Ordinance № 2
for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose
and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act
Information about the reporting period
|
Start date:
|
1/1/2021
|
End date:
|
9/30/2021
|
Date of the report:
|
11/25/2021
|
|
Information about the Entity
|
Name
|
Allterco JSCo
|
Legal type
|
Public Listed Company
|
UIC
|
201047670
|
Represented by
|
Dimitar Dimitrov and Svetlin Todorov
|
Type of representation
|
Jointly and severally
|
Address of registration
|
103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407
|
Address for correspondence
|
103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407
|
Telephone
|
+359 2 9571247
|
Fax
|
|
E-mail:
|
investors@allterco.com
|
web
|
www.allterco.com
|
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
on consolidated basis
ALLTERCO JSCo
UIC 201047670
9/30/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousand BGN)
|
|
ASSETS
|
Code of
|
Current Period
|
Previous Period
|
EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES
|
Code of
|
Current Period
|
Previous Period
|
|
the Row
|
the Row
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а
|
б
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
|
а
|
б
|
1
|
2
|
A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
A. EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Capital
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Land
|
1-0011
|
|
1,476
|
|
1,476
|
Subscribed and paid-in capital, including
|
1-0411
|
18,000
|
18,000
|
2.
|
Buildings and constructions
|
1-0012
|
|
2,850
|
|
2,943
|
ordinary shares
|
|
1-0411-1
|
18,000
|
18,000
|
3.
|
Machinery and equipment
|
1-0013
|
|
236
|
|
435
|
preferred shares
|
|
1-0411-2
|
|
|
4.
|
Facilities
|
1-0014
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury ordinary shares
|
|
1-0417
|
-14
|
-20
|
5.
|
Vehicles
|
1-0015
|
|
214
|
|
210
|
Treasury preferred shares
|
|
1-0417-1
|
|
|
6.
|
Fixtures and fittings
|
1-0017-1
|
|
|
|
|
Unpaid capital
|
|
1-0416
|
|
|
7.
|
Work in progress
|
1-0018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total for Group І:
|
1-0410
|
17,986
|
17,980
|
8.
|
Other
|
1-0017
|
|
274
|
|
44
|
II. Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total for Group I:
|
1-0010
|
|
5,050
|
|
5,108
|
1. Share premium reserve
|
|
1-0421
|
5,128
|
5,585
|
II. Investment properties
|
1-0041
|
|
|
|
|
2. Revaluation reserve
|
|
1-0422
|
4,718
|
5,129
|
III. Biologic assets
|
1-0016
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other reserves, including.:
|
|
1-0423
|
1,800
|
1,500
|
IV. Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
general reserve
|
|
1-0424
|
1,800
|
1,500
|
1.
|
Rights
|
1-0021
|
|
75
|
|
5
|
special reserve
|
|
1-0425
|
|
|
2.
|
Software
|
1-0022
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
1-0426
|
|
|
3.
|
Own development products
|
1-0023
|
|
1,737
|
|
2,066
|
|
Total for Group II:
|
1-0420
|
11,646
|
12,214
|
4.
|
Work in progress
|
1-0024
|
|
2,204
|
|
1,572
|
III. Financial result
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total for Group IV:
|
1-0020
|
|
4,016
|
|
3,643
|
1. Retained earnings, including:
|
1-0451
|
23,569
|
13,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
undistributed profit
|
|
1-0452
|
23,338
|
13,081
|
V. Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
uncovered losses
|
|
1-0453
|
|
|
1.
|
Positive goodwill
|
1-0051
|
|
160
|
|
2,801
|
one-off effect of changes in accounting policy
|
1-0451-1
|
231
|
|
2.
|
Negative goodwill
|
1-0052
|
|
|
|
|
2. Current period profit
|
|
1-0454
|
10,046
|
13,857
|
|
Total for Group V:
|
1-0050
|
|
160
|
|
2,801
|
3. Current period loss
|
|
1-0455
|
|
|
VI. Financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total for Group III:
|
1-0450
|
33,615
|
26,938
|
1.
|
Investments in:
|
1-0031
|
|
8
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiaries
|
1-0032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
joint ventures
|
1-0033
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III):
|
1-0400
|
63,247
|
57,132
|
associated companies
|
1-0034
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
1-0035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Held to maturity
|
1-0042
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
B. MINORITY SHARE
|
|
1-0400-1
|
|
-296
|
state securities
|
1-0042-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bonds, including:
|
1-0042-2
|
|
|
|
|
C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
municipal
|
1-0042-3
|
|
|
|
|
I. Trade and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
other investments held to maturity
|
1-0042-4
|
|
|
|
|
1. Liabilities to related companies
|
1-0511
|
|
|
3.
|
Other
|
1-0042-5
|
|
4,543
|
|
6,566
|
2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions
|
1-0512
|
2,247
|
2,549
|
|
Total for Group VI:
|
1-0040
|
|
4,551
|
|
6,566
|
3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs
|
1-0512-1
|
|
|
VII. Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Trade loans liabilities
|
|
1-0514
|
|
|
1.
|
Receivables from related companies
|
1-0044
|
|
|
|
|
5. Debenture loans liabilities
|
|
1-0515
|
|
|
2.
|
Trade receivables
|
1-0045
|
|
|
|
|
6. Other
|
|
1-0517
|
|
|
3.
|
Finance leasing receivables
|
1-0046-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total for Group I:
|
1-0510
|
2,247
|
2,549
|
4.
|
Other
|
1-0046
|
|
2,054
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total for Group VII:
|
1-0040-1
|
|
2,054
|
|
0
|
II. Other non-current liabilities
|
|
1-0510-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Advances
|
|
1-0520
|
|
|
VIII. Prepaid expenses
|
1-0060
|
|
|
|
|
IV. Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
1-0516
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1-0060-1
|
|
481
|
|
485
|
V. Financing
|
|
1-0520-1
|
|
|
TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX):
|
1-0100
|
|
16,312
|
|
18,603
|
TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V):
|
1-0500
|
2,247
|
2,549
|
B. CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
D. CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
I. Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Trade and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Materials
|
1-0071
|
|
1
|
|
68
|
2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions
|
1-0612
|
36
|
|
2.
|
Production
|
1-0072
|
|
|
|
|
1. Current portion of non-current liabilities
|
1-0510-2
|
1,234
|
1,261
|
3.
|
Goods
|
1-0073
|
|
3,265
|
|
3,592
|
3. Current liabilities, including.:
|
1-0630
|
3,859
|
2,233
|
4.
|
Work in progress
|
1-0076
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities to related parties
|
|
1-0611
|
|
|
5.
|
Biologic assets
|
1-0074
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities related to trade loans
|
|
1-0614
|
|
|
6.
|
Other
|
1-0077
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities to suppliers
|
|
1-0613
|
1,385
|
756
|
|
Total for Group I:
|
1-0070
|
|
3,266
|
|
3,660
|
advances received
|
|
1-0613-1
|
466
|
792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities to personnel
|
|
1-0615
|
151
|
194
|
II. Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities for social security
|
|
1-0616
|
100
|
96
|
1.
|
Receivables from related companies
|
1-0081
|
|
|
|
|
tax liabilities
|
|
1-0617
|
1,757
|
395
|
2.
|
Trade receivables
|
1-0082
|
|
13,484
|
|
8,550
|
4. Other
|
|
1-0618
|
8
|
90
|
3.
|
Provided advicesи
|
1-0086-1
|
|
10,094
|
|
5,398
|
5. Provisions
|
|
1-0619
|
|
|
4.
|
Receivables related to trade loans
|
1-0083
|
|
|
|
|
Total for Group І:
|
|
1-0610
|
5,137
|
3,584
|
5.
|
Receivables from litigation an writs
|
1-0084
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Taxes receivable
|
1-0085
|
|
1,471
|
|
629
|
II. Other current liabilities
|
|
1-0610-1
|
|
2,635
|
7.
|
Receivables from employees
|
1-0086-2
|
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Other
|
1-0086
|
|
25
|
|
22
|
III. Prepaid revenue
|
|
1-0700
|
119
|
89
|
|
Total for Group II:
|
1-0080
|
|
25,078
|
|
14,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV. Financing
|
|
1-0700-1
|
|
|
III. Financial Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Financial assets held for trading, including
|
1-0093
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV):
|
1-0750
|
5,256
|
6,308
|
debt securities
|
1-0093-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives
|
1-0093-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
1-0093-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Financial assets held for sale
|
1-0093-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Other
|
1-0095
|
|
|
|
2,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Общо за група III:
|
1-0090
|
|
0
|
|
2,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV. Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Cash on hand
|
1-0151
|
|
95
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Cash held with banks
|
1-0153
|
|
25,804
|
|
25,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Restricted cash
|
1-0155
|
|
125
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Cash equivalents
|
1-0157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total for Group IV:
|
1-0150
|
|
26,024
|
|
26,050
|
|
|
|
|
|
V. Prepaid expenses
|
1-0160
|
|
70
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V)
|
1-0200
|
|
54,438
|
|
47,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS (A + B):
|
1-0300
|
|
70,750
|
|
65,693
|
EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D):
|
1-0800
|
70,750
|
65,693
|
Date of the report:
Financial statements prepared by
|
|
|
Representatives
STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME
on consolidated basis
ALLTERCO JSCo
UIC 201047670
9/30/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousand BGN)
|
|
EXPENSES
|
Code of
|
Current Period
|
Previous Period
|
REVENUE
|
|
Code of
|
Current Period
|
Previous Period
|
|
the Row
|
|
the Row
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а
|
б
|
|
1
|
2
|
а
|
|
б
|
1
|
2
|
A. Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
A. Operating revenue
|
|
|
|
|
I. Expenses by economic elements
|
|
|
|
|
I. Revenue from sale of:
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Materials
|
2-1120
|
|
195
|
707
|
1. Production
|
|
2-1551
|
109
|
639
|
2.
|
External services
|
2-1130
|
|
3,391
|
7,209
|
2. Goods
|
|
2-1552
|
38,374
|
23,844
|
3.
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2-1160
|
|
748
|
828
|
3. Services
|
|
2-1560
|
38
|
4,881
|
4.
|
Remuneration
|
2-1140
|
|
4,561
|
3,745
|
4. Other
|
|
2-1556
|
40
|
75
|
5.
|
Social security
|
2-1150
|
|
416
|
417
|
|
Total for Group I:
|
2-1610
|
38,561
|
29,439
|
6.
|
Cost of good sold (excluding production)
|
2-1010
|
|
17,896
|
9,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Change in production and work-in- process inventories
|
2-1030
|
|
|
|
II. Income from Financing
|
|
2-1620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Other, including:
|
2-1170
|
|
574
|
440
|
including government financing
|
|
2-1621
|
|
|
impairment of assets
|
2-1171
|
|
153
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
provisions
|
2-1172
|
|
|
|
III. Financial income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total for Group I:
|
2-1100
|
|
27,781
|
22,984
|
1. Interest income
|
|
2-1710
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Dividend income
|
|
2-1721
|
|
|
II. Financial expenses
|
|
|
|
|
3. Gains from operations with financial instruments
|
2-1730
|
250
|
|
1.
|
Interest expense
|
2-1210
|
|
56
|
61
|
4. Gains from foreign exchange rate differences
|
2-1740
|
674
|
124
|
2.
|
Losses from operations with financial instruments
|
2-1220
|
|
|
|
5. Other
|
|
2-1745
|
|
|
3.
|
Losses from foreign exchange rate differences
|
2-1230
|
|
159
|
382
|
|
Total for Group III:
|
2-1700
|
924
|
125
|
4.
|
Other
|
2-1240
|
|
130
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total for Group II:
|
2-1200
|
|
345
|
529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. Total operating expenses (I + II)
|
2-1300
|
|
28,126
|
23,513
|
B. Total operating income
|
|
2-1600
|
39,485
|
29,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I + II + III):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C. Operating Profit
|
2-1310
|
|
11,359
|
6,051
|
C. Operating loss
|
|
2-1810
|
0
|
0
|
III. Profit share from associated companies and joint
|
2-1250-1
|
|
|
|
IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint
|
2-1810-1
|
|
|
ventures
|
|
|
|
ventures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV. Extraordinary expenses
|
2-1250
|
|
|
|
D. Extraordinary income
|
|
2-1750
|
|
|
D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV)
|
2-1350
|
|
28,126
|
23,513
|
E. Total income (B + IV + V)
|
|
2-1800
|
39,485
|
29,564
|
E. Profit before taxes
|
2-1400
|
|
11,359
|
6,051
|
F. Loss before taxes
|
|
2-1850
|
0
|
0
|
V. Tax expenses
|
2-1450
|
|
1,313
|
851
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Current profit tax expense
|
2-1451
|
|
1,308
|
851
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Deferred tax expenses
|
2-1452
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Other
|
2-1453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F. Profit after tax (E - V)
|
2-0454
|
|
10,046
|
5,200
|
G. Loss after taxes (F + V)
|
|
2-0455
|
0
|
0
|
including minority share
|
2-0454-1
|
|
|
|
including minority share
|
|
2-0455-1
|
|
134
|
G. Net profit for the period
|
2-0454-2
|
|
10,046
|
5,334
|
E. Net loss for the period
|
|
2-0455-2
|
0
|
0
|
TOTAL (D+ V + F):
|
2-1500
|
|
39,485
|
29,564
|
TOTAL (E + G):
|
|
2-1900
|
39,485
|
29,564
|
Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial statements prepared by
Representatives
DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT
on consolidated basis
ALLTERCO JSCo
UIC 201047670
9/30/2021
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousand BGN)
|
|
CASH FLOWS
|
Code of the
|
Current Period
|
Previous Period
|
|
|
Row
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а
|
б
|
1
|
2
|
|
A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Receipts from clients
|
3-2201
|
35,750
|
30,371
|
|
2.
|
Payments to suppliers
|
3-2201-1
|
-24,261
|
-20,350
|
|
3.
|
Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading
|
3-2202
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Remuneration payments
|
3-2203
|
-4,576
|
-4,136
|
|
5.
|
5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax)
|
3-2206
|
-1,735
|
-2,154
|
|
6.
|
Corporate profit taxes paid
|
3-2206-1
|
-418
|
-1,094
|
|
7.
|
Interest income received
|
3-2204
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid
|
3-2204-1
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Exchange rate differences
|
3-2205
|
70
|
-124
|
|
10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities
|
3-2208
|
-88
|
-290
|
|
|
Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A):
|
3-2200
|
4,742
|
2,223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
3-2301
|
-841
|
-2,198
|
|
2.
|
Receipts from sale of fixed assets
|
3-2301-1
|
42
|
10
|
|
3.
|
Loans extended
|
3-2302
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Repaid loans, including financial leasing
|
3-2302-1
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Interest received on extended loans
|
3-2302-2
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Purchase of investments
|
3-2302-3
|
-8
|
|
|
7.
|
Receipts from the sale of investments
|
3-2302-4
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Dividend from investments received
|
3-2303
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Exchange rate differences
|
3-2305
|
|
|
|
10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities
|
3-2306
|
|
-4
|
|
|
Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B):
|
3-2300
|
-807
|
-2,192
|
|
C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Receipts from issued new securities
|
3-2401
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Payments for repurchase of securities
|
3-2401-1
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Receipts from loans
|
3-2403
|
|
880
|
|
4.
|
Repaid loans
|
3-2403-1
|
-375
|
-333
|
|
5.
|
Financial leasing obligations paid
|
3-2405
|
-54
|
-82
|
|
6.
|
Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid
|
3-2404
|
-54
|
-58
|
|
7 . Dividends paid
|
3-2404-1
|
-3,436
|
|
|
8.
|
Other receipts / payments from financial activities
|
3-2407
|
-42
|
-19
|
|
|
Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C):
|
3-2400
|
-3,961
|
388
|
|
D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C):
|
3-2500
|
-26
|
419
|
|
E. Cash at the beginning of the period
|
3-2600
|
26,050
|
10,931
|
|
F. Cash at the end of the period, including:
|
3-2700
|
26,024
|
11,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cash on hand and in bank accounts
|
3-2700-1
|
25,899
|
11,225
|
|
restricted cash
|
3-2700-2
|
125
|
125
|
|
Date of the report:
Financial statements prepared by
Representatives
STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY
on consolidated basis
ALLTERCO JSCo
UIC 201047670
9/30/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousand BGN)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
|
|
|
Accumulated profit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loss
|
|
Reserves
|
|
|
|
Code of
|
Registere
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DESCRIBTION
|
the Row
|
d capital
|
Share
|
Revaluatio
|
Other reserves
|
|
|
|
|
from
|
Total Equity
|
Minority
|
|
premium
|
|
Profit
|
|
Loss
|
translation
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
n reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
general
|
special
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
|
6
|
7
|
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
Code of the row - b
|
|
1-0410
|
1-0410
|
1-0422
|
1-0424
|
1-0425
|
|
1-0426
|
1-0452
|
|
1-0453
|
4-0426-1
|
1-0400
|
1-0400-1
|
Opening balance at the beginning of the period
|
4-01
|
17,980
|
5,585
|
5,129
|
1,500
|
0
|
|
|
26,938
|
|
0
|
|
57,132
|
-296
|
Changes in the opening balances
|
4-15
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Changes in the accounting policy
|
4-15-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
Fundamental mistakes
|
4-15-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
Adjusted opening balance
|
4-01-1
|
17,980
|
5,585
|
5,129
|
1,500
|
0
|
|
0
|
26,938
|
|
0
|
0
|
57,132
|
-296
|
Net profit/loss for the period
|
4-05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,046
|
|
0
|
|
10,046
|
0
|
1. Distribution of profit for:
|
4-06
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
-3,600
|
|
0
|
0
|
-3,600
|
0
|
dividend
|
4-07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3,600
|
|
|
|
-3,600
|
|
other
|
4-07-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
2. Covering losses
|
4-08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets,
|
4-09
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
increase
|
4-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
decrease
|
4-11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments,
|
4-12
|
0
|
0
|
-1,894
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
-1,894
|
0
|
including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
increase
|
4-13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
decrease
|
4-14
|
|
|
1,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,894
|
|
5. Effect from deferred taxes
|
4-16-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
6. Other movements
|
4-16
|
6
|
-457
|
1,463
|
300
|
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
1,543
|
296
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
4-17
|
17,986
|
5,128
|
4,698
|
1,800
|
0
|
|
0
|
33,615
|
|
0
|
0
|
63,227
|
0
|
7. Changes from translation of annual financial
|
4-18
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
statements of foreign companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in
|
4-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
case of hyperinflation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity at the end of the period
|
4-20
|
17,986
|
5,128
|
4,718
|
1,800
|
0
|
|
0
|
33,615
|
|
0
|
0
|
63,247
|
0
Date of the report:
