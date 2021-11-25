Allterco : FSC Report Forms (pdf) 11/25/2021 | 03:00pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields REPORTS annual and six months reports on consolidated basis under Art. 32a1, item 5 and Art. 33 a1, item 6 of Ordinance № 2 for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act Information about the reporting period Start date: 1/1/2021 End date: 9/30/2021 Date of the report: 11/25/2021 Information about the Entity Name Allterco JSCo Legal type Public Listed Company UIC 201047670 Represented by Dimitar Dimitrov and Svetlin Todorov Type of representation Jointly and severally Address of registration 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407 Address for correspondence 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407 Telephone +359 2 9571247 Fax E-mail: investors@allterco.com web www.allterco.com Media Financial statements prepared by AVA Partners Ltd., Varbina Nacheva - Managing Director Title Company providing the accounting services to Allterco JSCo * • Last update on 14.09.2016 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 9/30/2021 (in thousand BGN) ASSETS Code of Current Period Previous Period EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES Code of Current Period Previous Period the Row the Row а б 1 2 а б 1 2 A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS A. EQUITY I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment I. Capital 1. Land 1-0011 1,476 1,476 Subscribed and paid-in capital, including 1-0411 18,000 18,000 2. Buildings and constructions 1-0012 2,850 2,943 ordinary shares 1-0411-1 18,000 18,000 3. Machinery and equipment 1-0013 236 435 preferred shares 1-0411-2 4. Facilities 1-0014 Treasury ordinary shares 1-0417 -14 -20 5. Vehicles 1-0015 214 210 Treasury preferred shares 1-0417-1 6. Fixtures and fittings 1-0017-1 Unpaid capital 1-0416 7. Work in progress 1-0018 Total for Group І: 1-0410 17,986 17,980 8. Other 1-0017 274 44 II. Reserves Total for Group I: 1-0010 5,050 5,108 1. Share premium reserve 1-0421 5,128 5,585 II. Investment properties 1-0041 2. Revaluation reserve 1-0422 4,718 5,129 III. Biologic assets 1-0016 3. Other reserves, including.: 1-0423 1,800 1,500 IV. Intangible assets general reserve 1-0424 1,800 1,500 1. Rights 1-0021 75 5 special reserve 1-0425 2. Software 1-0022 other 1-0426 3. Own development products 1-0023 1,737 2,066 Total for Group II: 1-0420 11,646 12,214 4. Work in progress 1-0024 2,204 1,572 III. Financial result Total for Group IV: 1-0020 4,016 3,643 1. Retained earnings, including: 1-0451 23,569 13,081 undistributed profit 1-0452 23,338 13,081 V. Goodwill uncovered losses 1-0453 1. Positive goodwill 1-0051 160 2,801 one-off effect of changes in accounting policy 1-0451-1 231 2. Negative goodwill 1-0052 2. Current period profit 1-0454 10,046 13,857 Total for Group V: 1-0050 160 2,801 3. Current period loss 1-0455 VI. Financial assets Total for Group III: 1-0450 33,615 26,938 1. Investments in: 1-0031 8 0 subsidiaries 1-0032 joint ventures 1-0033 TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III): 1-0400 63,247 57,132 associated companies 1-0034 8 other 1-0035 2. Held to maturity 1-0042 0 0 B. MINORITY SHARE 1-0400-1 -296 state securities 1-0042-1 bonds, including: 1-0042-2 C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES municipal 1-0042-3 I. Trade and other liabilities other investments held to maturity 1-0042-4 1. Liabilities to related companies 1-0511 3. Other 1-0042-5 4,543 6,566 2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions 1-0512 2,247 2,549 Total for Group VI: 1-0040 4,551 6,566 3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs 1-0512-1 VII. Trade and other receivables 4. Trade loans liabilities 1-0514 1. Receivables from related companies 1-0044 5. Debenture loans liabilities 1-0515 2. Trade receivables 1-0045 6. Other 1-0517 3. Finance leasing receivables 1-0046-1 Total for Group I: 1-0510 2,247 2,549 4. Other 1-0046 2,054 Total for Group VII: 1-0040-1 2,054 0 II. Other non-current liabilities 1-0510-1 III. Advances 1-0520 VIII. Prepaid expenses 1-0060 IV. Deferred tax liabilities 1-0516 Deferred tax assets 1-0060-1 481 485 V. Financing 1-0520-1 TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX): 1-0100 16,312 18,603 TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V): 1-0500 2,247 2,549 B. CURRENT ASSETS D. CURRENT LIABILITIES I. Inventories I. Trade and other liabilities 1. Materials 1-0071 1 68 2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions 1-0612 36 2. Production 1-0072 1. Current portion of non-current liabilities 1-0510-2 1,234 1,261 3. Goods 1-0073 3,265 3,592 3. Current liabilities, including.: 1-0630 3,859 2,233 4. Work in progress 1-0076 liabilities to related parties 1-0611 5. Biologic assets 1-0074 liabilities related to trade loans 1-0614 6. Other 1-0077 liabilities to suppliers 1-0613 1,385 756 Total for Group I: 1-0070 3,266 3,660 advances received 1-0613-1 466 792 liabilities to personnel 1-0615 151 194 II. Trade and other receivables liabilities for social security 1-0616 100 96 1. Receivables from related companies 1-0081 tax liabilities 1-0617 1,757 395 2. Trade receivables 1-0082 13,484 8,550 4. Other 1-0618 8 90 3. Provided advicesи 1-0086-1 10,094 5,398 5. Provisions 1-0619 4. Receivables related to trade loans 1-0083 Total for Group І: 1-0610 5,137 3,584 5. Receivables from litigation an writs 1-0084 55 6. Taxes receivable 1-0085 1,471 629 II. Other current liabilities 1-0610-1 2,635 7. Receivables from employees 1-0086-2 4 3 8. Other 1-0086 25 22 III. Prepaid revenue 1-0700 119 89 Total for Group II: 1-0080 25,078 14,657 IV. Financing 1-0700-1 III. Financial Assets 1. Financial assets held for trading, including 1-0093 0 0 TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV): 1-0750 5,256 6,308 debt securities 1-0093-1 derivatives 1-0093-2 other 1-0093-3 2. Financial assets held for sale 1-0093-4 3. Other 1-0095 2,681 Общо за група III: 1-0090 0 2,681 IV. Cash and cash equivalents 1. Cash on hand 1-0151 95 43 2. Cash held with banks 1-0153 25,804 25,882 3. Restricted cash 1-0155 125 125 4. Cash equivalents 1-0157 Total for Group IV: 1-0150 26,024 26,050 V. Prepaid expenses 1-0160 70 42 TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V) 1-0200 54,438 47,090 TOTAL ASSETS (A + B): 1-0300 70,750 65,693 EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D): 1-0800 70,750 65,693 Date of the report: 11/25/2021 VARBINA BORISOVA Digitally signed by VARBINA Financial statements prepared by AVA Partners Ltd., Varbina Nacheva - Managing Director NACHEVA BORISOVA NACHEVA Date: 2021.11.25 18:16:44 +02'00' Dimitar Stoyanov Digitally signed by Dimitar Representatives Stoyanov Dimitrov Dimitrov Date: 2021.11.25 18:58:45 ......................... +02'00' ......................... ......................... ......................... STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 9/30/2021 (in thousand BGN) EXPENSES Code of Current Period Previous Period REVENUE Code of Current Period Previous Period the Row the Row а б 1 2 а б 1 2 A. Operating expenses A. Operating revenue I. Expenses by economic elements I. Revenue from sale of: 1. Materials 2-1120 195 707 1. Production 2-1551 109 639 2. External services 2-1130 3,391 7,209 2. Goods 2-1552 38,374 23,844 3. Depreciation and amortization 2-1160 748 828 3. Services 2-1560 38 4,881 4. Remuneration 2-1140 4,561 3,745 4. Other 2-1556 40 75 5. Social security 2-1150 416 417 Total for Group I: 2-1610 38,561 29,439 6. Cost of good sold (excluding production) 2-1010 17,896 9,638 7. Change in production and work-in- process inventories 2-1030 II. Income from Financing 2-1620 8. Other, including: 2-1170 574 440 including government financing 2-1621 impairment of assets 2-1171 153 4 provisions 2-1172 III. Financial income Total for Group I: 2-1100 27,781 22,984 1. Interest income 2-1710 1 2. Dividend income 2-1721 II. Financial expenses 3. Gains from operations with financial instruments 2-1730 250 1. Interest expense 2-1210 56 61 4. Gains from foreign exchange rate differences 2-1740 674 124 2. Losses from operations with financial instruments 2-1220 5. Other 2-1745 3. Losses from foreign exchange rate differences 2-1230 159 382 Total for Group III: 2-1700 924 125 4. Other 2-1240 130 86 Total for Group II: 2-1200 345 529 B. Total operating expenses (I + II) 2-1300 28,126 23,513 B. Total operating income 2-1600 39,485 29,564 (I + II + III): C. Operating Profit 2-1310 11,359 6,051 C. Operating loss 2-1810 0 0 III. Profit share from associated companies and joint 2-1250-1 IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint 2-1810-1 ventures ventures IV. Extraordinary expenses 2-1250 D. Extraordinary income 2-1750 D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV) 2-1350 28,126 23,513 E. Total income (B + IV + V) 2-1800 39,485 29,564 E. Profit before taxes 2-1400 11,359 6,051 F. Loss before taxes 2-1850 0 0 V. Tax expenses 2-1450 1,313 851 1. Current profit tax expense 2-1451 1,308 851 2. Deferred tax expenses 2-1452 5 3. Other 2-1453 F. Profit after tax (E - V) 2-0454 10,046 5,200 G. Loss after taxes (F + V) 2-0455 0 0 including minority share 2-0454-1 including minority share 2-0455-1 134 G. Net profit for the period 2-0454-2 10,046 5,334 E. Net loss for the period 2-0455-2 0 0 TOTAL (D+ V + F): 2-1500 39,485 29,564 TOTAL (E + G): 2-1900 39,485 29,564 Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar year Date of the report: 11/25/2021 Digitally signed by VARBINA VARBINA BORISOVA BORISOVA NACHEVA Financial statements prepared by AVA Partners Ltd., Varbina Nacheva - Managing Director NACHEVA Date: 2021.11.25 18:18:28 +02'00' Representatives Dimitar Stoyanov Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Dimitrov Date: 2021.11.25 18:59:00 +02'00' ......................... ......................... ......................... ......................... DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 9/30/2021 (in thousand BGN) CASH FLOWS Code of the Current Period Previous Period Row а б 1 2 A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities 1. Receipts from clients 3-2201 35,750 30,371 2. Payments to suppliers 3-2201-1 -24,261 -20,350 3. Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading 3-2202 4. Remuneration payments 3-2203 -4,576 -4,136 5. 5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax) 3-2206 -1,735 -2,154 6. Corporate profit taxes paid 3-2206-1 -418 -1,094 7. Interest income received 3-2204 8. Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid 3-2204-1 9. Exchange rate differences 3-2205 70 -124 10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities 3-2208 -88 -290 Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A): 3-2200 4,742 2,223 B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities 1. Purchase of fixed assets 3-2301 -841 -2,198 2. Receipts from sale of fixed assets 3-2301-1 42 10 3. Loans extended 3-2302 4. Repaid loans, including financial leasing 3-2302-1 5. Interest received on extended loans 3-2302-2 6. Purchase of investments 3-2302-3 -8 7. Receipts from the sale of investments 3-2302-4 8. Dividend from investments received 3-2303 9. Exchange rate differences 3-2305 10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities 3-2306 -4 Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B): 3-2300 -807 -2,192 C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities 1. Receipts from issued new securities 3-2401 2. Payments for repurchase of securities 3-2401-1 3. Receipts from loans 3-2403 880 4. Repaid loans 3-2403-1 -375 -333 5. Financial leasing obligations paid 3-2405 -54 -82 6. Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid 3-2404 -54 -58 7 . Dividends paid 3-2404-1 -3,436 8. Other receipts / payments from financial activities 3-2407 -42 -19 Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C): 3-2400 -3,961 388 D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C): 3-2500 -26 419 E. Cash at the beginning of the period 3-2600 26,050 10,931 F. Cash at the end of the period, including: 3-2700 26,024 11,350 cash on hand and in bank accounts 3-2700-1 25,899 11,225 restricted cash 3-2700-2 125 125 Note: In the box "Cash at the beginning of the period" the value of the cash at the beginning of the respective year should be entered Date of the report: 11/25/2021 VARBINA Financial statements prepared by AVA Partners Ltd., Varbina Nacheva - Managing Director BORISOVA NACHEVA Representatives Dimitar Stoyanov Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov ......................... Dimitrov Date: 2021.11.25 18:59:17 +02'00' ......................... ......................... ......................... Digitally signed by VARBINA BORISOVA NACHEVA Date: 2021.11.25 18:19:34 +02'00' STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 9/30/2021 (in thousand BGN) Reserves Accumulated profit/ loss Reserves Code of Registere DESCRIBTION the Row d capital Share Revaluatio Other reserves from Total Equity Minority premium Profit Loss translation Interest n reserve reserve general special other а 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Code of the row - b 1-0410 1-0410 1-0422 1-0424 1-0425 1-0426 1-0452 1-0453 4-0426-1 1-0400 1-0400-1 Opening balance at the beginning of the period 4-01 17,980 5,585 5,129 1,500 0 26,938 0 57,132 -296 Changes in the opening balances 4-15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Changes in the accounting policy 4-15-1 0 Fundamental mistakes 4-15-2 0 Adjusted opening balance 4-01-1 17,980 5,585 5,129 1,500 0 0 26,938 0 0 57,132 -296 Net profit/loss for the period 4-05 10,046 0 10,046 0 1. Distribution of profit for: 4-06 0 0 0 0 0 0 -3,600 0 0 -3,600 0 dividend 4-07 -3,600 -3,600 other 4-07-1 0 2. Covering losses 4-08 0 3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets, 4-09 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 including: increase 4-10 0 decrease 4-11 0 4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments, 4-12 0 0 -1,894 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1,894 0 including: increase 4-13 0 decrease 4-14 1,894 1,894 5. Effect from deferred taxes 4-16-1 0 6. Other movements 4-16 6 -457 1,463 300 231 1,543 296 Balance at the end of the period 4-17 17,986 5,128 4,698 1,800 0 0 33,615 0 0 63,227 0 7. Changes from translation of annual financial 4-18 20 20 statements of foreign companies 8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in 4-19 0 case of hyperinflation Equity at the end of the period 4-20 17,986 5,128 4,718 1,800 0 0 33,615 0 0 63,247 0 Note: The line "Balance at the beginning of the reporting period" indicates the balance at the end of the previous year Date of the report: Financial statements prepared by 11/25/2021 AVA Partners Ltd., Varbina Nacheva - Managing Director VARBINA Digitally signed by VARBINA BORISOVA BORISOVA NACHEVA Date: 2021.11.25 18:20:11 Representatives Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov ......................... ......................... ......................... ......................... Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Date: 2021.11.25 18:59:33 +02'00' NACHEVA +02'00' This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer ALLTERCO AD published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 19:59:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ALLTERCO AD 03:00p ALLTERCO : Quarterly Report on Business Activities PU 03:00p ALLTERCO : FSC Report Forms (pdf) PU 03:00p ALLTERCO : Annex 9 PU 03:00p ALLTERCO : Additional Information PU 03:00p ALLTERCO : Inside Information PU 02:50p ALLTERCO : Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financial report) PU 02:37p Allterco JSCo continues strong profitable growth in 9M 2021 EQ 11/22 ALLTERCO : Insider information PU 11/22 Wolfgang Kirsch becomes CEO of Allterco Europe EQ 11/22 Allterco JSCo Appoints Wolfgang Kirsch as CEO of Allterco Europe GmbH CI