  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 11/24
27 BGN   -1.46%
03:00pALLTERCO : Quarterly Report on Business Activities
PU
03:00pALLTERCO : FSC Report Forms (pdf)
PU
03:00pALLTERCO : Annex 9
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allterco : FSC Report Forms (pdf)

Allterco : FSC Report Forms (pdf)

11/25/2021 | 03:00pm EST
REPORTS

annual and six months reports

on consolidated basis

under Art. 32a1, item 5 and Art. 33 a1, item 6 of Ordinance № 2

for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose

and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act

Information about the reporting period

Start date:

1/1/2021

End date:

9/30/2021

Date of the report:

11/25/2021

Information about the Entity

Name

Allterco JSCo

Legal type

Public Listed Company

UIC

201047670

Represented by

Dimitar Dimitrov and Svetlin Todorov

Type of representation

Jointly and severally

Address of registration

103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407

Address for correspondence

103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407

Telephone

+359 2 9571247

Fax

E-mail:

investors@allterco.com

web

www.allterco.com

Media

Financial statements prepared by

AVA Partners Ltd., Varbina Nacheva - Managing Director

Title

Company providing the accounting services to Allterco JSCo

* • Last update on 14.09.2016

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

9/30/2021

(in thousand BGN)

ASSETS

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

the Row

the Row

а

б

1

2

а

б

1

2

A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS

A. EQUITY

I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment

I. Capital

1.

Land

1-0011

1,476

1,476

Subscribed and paid-in capital, including

1-0411

18,000

18,000

2.

Buildings and constructions

1-0012

2,850

2,943

ordinary shares

1-0411-1

18,000

18,000

3.

Machinery and equipment

1-0013

236

435

preferred shares

1-0411-2

4.

Facilities

1-0014

Treasury ordinary shares

1-0417

-14

-20

5.

Vehicles

1-0015

214

210

Treasury preferred shares

1-0417-1

6.

Fixtures and fittings

1-0017-1

Unpaid capital

1-0416

7.

Work in progress

1-0018

Total for Group І:

1-0410

17,986

17,980

8.

Other

1-0017

274

44

II. Reserves

Total for Group I:

1-0010

5,050

5,108

1. Share premium reserve

1-0421

5,128

5,585

II. Investment properties

1-0041

2. Revaluation reserve

1-0422

4,718

5,129

III. Biologic assets

1-0016

3. Other reserves, including.:

1-0423

1,800

1,500

IV. Intangible assets

general reserve

1-0424

1,800

1,500

1.

Rights

1-0021

75

5

special reserve

1-0425

2.

Software

1-0022

other

1-0426

3.

Own development products

1-0023

1,737

2,066

Total for Group II:

1-0420

11,646

12,214

4.

Work in progress

1-0024

2,204

1,572

III. Financial result

Total for Group IV:

1-0020

4,016

3,643

1. Retained earnings, including:

1-0451

23,569

13,081

undistributed profit

1-0452

23,338

13,081

V. Goodwill

uncovered losses

1-0453

1.

Positive goodwill

1-0051

160

2,801

one-off effect of changes in accounting policy

1-0451-1

231

2.

Negative goodwill

1-0052

2. Current period profit

1-0454

10,046

13,857

Total for Group V:

1-0050

160

2,801

3. Current period loss

1-0455

VI. Financial assets

Total for Group III:

1-0450

33,615

26,938

1.

Investments in:

1-0031

8

0

subsidiaries

1-0032

joint ventures

1-0033

TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III):

1-0400

63,247

57,132

associated companies

1-0034

8

other

1-0035

2.

Held to maturity

1-0042

0

0

B. MINORITY SHARE

1-0400-1

-296

state securities

1-0042-1

bonds, including:

1-0042-2

C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

municipal

1-0042-3

I. Trade and other liabilities

other investments held to maturity

1-0042-4

1. Liabilities to related companies

1-0511

3.

Other

1-0042-5

4,543

6,566

2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions

1-0512

2,247

2,549

Total for Group VI:

1-0040

4,551

6,566

3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs

1-0512-1

VII. Trade and other receivables

4. Trade loans liabilities

1-0514

1.

Receivables from related companies

1-0044

5. Debenture loans liabilities

1-0515

2.

Trade receivables

1-0045

6. Other

1-0517

3.

Finance leasing receivables

1-0046-1

Total for Group I:

1-0510

2,247

2,549

4.

Other

1-0046

2,054

Total for Group VII:

1-0040-1

2,054

0

II. Other non-current liabilities

1-0510-1

III. Advances

1-0520

VIII. Prepaid expenses

1-0060

IV. Deferred tax liabilities

1-0516

Deferred tax assets

1-0060-1

481

485

V. Financing

1-0520-1

TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX):

1-0100

16,312

18,603

TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V):

1-0500

2,247

2,549

B. CURRENT ASSETS

D. CURRENT LIABILITIES

I. Inventories

I. Trade and other liabilities

1.

Materials

1-0071

1

68

2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions

1-0612

36

2.

Production

1-0072

1. Current portion of non-current liabilities

1-0510-2

1,234

1,261

3.

Goods

1-0073

3,265

3,592

3. Current liabilities, including.:

1-0630

3,859

2,233

4.

Work in progress

1-0076

liabilities to related parties

1-0611

5.

Biologic assets

1-0074

liabilities related to trade loans

1-0614

6.

Other

1-0077

liabilities to suppliers

1-0613

1,385

756

Total for Group I:

1-0070

3,266

3,660

advances received

1-0613-1

466

792

liabilities to personnel

1-0615

151

194

II. Trade and other receivables

liabilities for social security

1-0616

100

96

1.

Receivables from related companies

1-0081

tax liabilities

1-0617

1,757

395

2.

Trade receivables

1-0082

13,484

8,550

4. Other

1-0618

8

90

3.

Provided advicesи

1-0086-1

10,094

5,398

5. Provisions

1-0619

4.

Receivables related to trade loans

1-0083

Total for Group І:

1-0610

5,137

3,584

5.

Receivables from litigation an writs

1-0084

55

6.

Taxes receivable

1-0085

1,471

629

II. Other current liabilities

1-0610-1

2,635

7.

Receivables from employees

1-0086-2

4

3

8.

Other

1-0086

25

22

III. Prepaid revenue

1-0700

119

89

Total for Group II:

1-0080

25,078

14,657

IV. Financing

1-0700-1

III. Financial Assets

1.

Financial assets held for trading, including

1-0093

0

0

TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV):

1-0750

5,256

6,308

debt securities

1-0093-1

derivatives

1-0093-2

other

1-0093-3

2.

Financial assets held for sale

1-0093-4

3.

Other

1-0095

2,681

Общо за група III:

1-0090

0

2,681

IV. Cash and cash equivalents

1.

Cash on hand

1-0151

95

43

2.

Cash held with banks

1-0153

25,804

25,882

3.

Restricted cash

1-0155

125

125

4.

Cash equivalents

1-0157

Total for Group IV:

1-0150

26,024

26,050

V. Prepaid expenses

1-0160

70

42

TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V)

1-0200

54,438

47,090

TOTAL ASSETS (A + B):

1-0300

70,750

65,693

EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D):

1-0800

70,750

65,693

Date of the report:

11/25/2021

VARBINA BORISOVA Digitally signed by VARBINA

Financial statements prepared by

AVA Partners Ltd., Varbina Nacheva - Managing Director NACHEVA

BORISOVA NACHEVA

Date: 2021.11.25 18:16:44 +02'00'

Dimitar Stoyanov

Digitally signed by Dimitar

Representatives

Stoyanov Dimitrov

Dimitrov

Date: 2021.11.25 18:58:45

.........................

+02'00'

.........................

.........................

.........................

STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

9/30/2021

(in thousand BGN)

EXPENSES

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

REVENUE

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

the Row

the Row

а

б

1

2

а

б

1

2

A. Operating expenses

A. Operating revenue

I. Expenses by economic elements

I. Revenue from sale of:

1.

Materials

2-1120

195

707

1. Production

2-1551

109

639

2.

External services

2-1130

3,391

7,209

2. Goods

2-1552

38,374

23,844

3.

Depreciation and amortization

2-1160

748

828

3. Services

2-1560

38

4,881

4.

Remuneration

2-1140

4,561

3,745

4. Other

2-1556

40

75

5.

Social security

2-1150

416

417

Total for Group I:

2-1610

38,561

29,439

6.

Cost of good sold (excluding production)

2-1010

17,896

9,638

7.

Change in production and work-in- process inventories

2-1030

II. Income from Financing

2-1620

8.

Other, including:

2-1170

574

440

including government financing

2-1621

impairment of assets

2-1171

153

4

provisions

2-1172

III. Financial income

Total for Group I:

2-1100

27,781

22,984

1. Interest income

2-1710

1

2. Dividend income

2-1721

II. Financial expenses

3. Gains from operations with financial instruments

2-1730

250

1.

Interest expense

2-1210

56

61

4. Gains from foreign exchange rate differences

2-1740

674

124

2.

Losses from operations with financial instruments

2-1220

5. Other

2-1745

3.

Losses from foreign exchange rate differences

2-1230

159

382

Total for Group III:

2-1700

924

125

4.

Other

2-1240

130

86

Total for Group II:

2-1200

345

529

B. Total operating expenses (I + II)

2-1300

28,126

23,513

B. Total operating income

2-1600

39,485

29,564

(I + II + III):

C. Operating Profit

2-1310

11,359

6,051

C. Operating loss

2-1810

0

0

III. Profit share from associated companies and joint

2-1250-1

IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint

2-1810-1

ventures

ventures

IV. Extraordinary expenses

2-1250

D. Extraordinary income

2-1750

D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV)

2-1350

28,126

23,513

E. Total income (B + IV + V)

2-1800

39,485

29,564

E. Profit before taxes

2-1400

11,359

6,051

F. Loss before taxes

2-1850

0

0

V. Tax expenses

2-1450

1,313

851

1.

Current profit tax expense

2-1451

1,308

851

2.

Deferred tax expenses

2-1452

5

3.

Other

2-1453

F. Profit after tax (E - V)

2-0454

10,046

5,200

G. Loss after taxes (F + V)

2-0455

0

0

including minority share

2-0454-1

including minority share

2-0455-1

134

G. Net profit for the period

2-0454-2

10,046

5,334

E. Net loss for the period

2-0455-2

0

0

TOTAL (D+ V + F):

2-1500

39,485

29,564

TOTAL (E + G):

2-1900

39,485

29,564

Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar year

Date of the report:

11/25/2021

Digitally signed by VARBINA

VARBINA BORISOVA

BORISOVA NACHEVA

Financial statements prepared by

AVA Partners Ltd., Varbina Nacheva - Managing Director NACHEVA

Date: 2021.11.25 18:18:28

+02'00'

Representatives

Dimitar Stoyanov

Digitally signed by Dimitar

Stoyanov Dimitrov

Dimitrov

Date: 2021.11.25 18:59:00 +02'00'

.........................

.........................

.........................

.........................

DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

9/30/2021

(in thousand BGN)

CASH FLOWS

Code of the

Current Period

Previous Period

Row

а

б

1

2

A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities

1.

Receipts from clients

3-2201

35,750

30,371

2.

Payments to suppliers

3-2201-1

-24,261

-20,350

3.

Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading

3-2202

4.

Remuneration payments

3-2203

-4,576

-4,136

5.

5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax)

3-2206

-1,735

-2,154

6.

Corporate profit taxes paid

3-2206-1

-418

-1,094

7.

Interest income received

3-2204

8.

Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid

3-2204-1

9.

Exchange rate differences

3-2205

70

-124

10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities

3-2208

-88

-290

Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A):

3-2200

4,742

2,223

B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities

1.

Purchase of fixed assets

3-2301

-841

-2,198

2.

Receipts from sale of fixed assets

3-2301-1

42

10

3.

Loans extended

3-2302

4.

Repaid loans, including financial leasing

3-2302-1

5.

Interest received on extended loans

3-2302-2

6.

Purchase of investments

3-2302-3

-8

7.

Receipts from the sale of investments

3-2302-4

8.

Dividend from investments received

3-2303

9.

Exchange rate differences

3-2305

10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities

3-2306

-4

Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B):

3-2300

-807

-2,192

C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities

1.

Receipts from issued new securities

3-2401

2.

Payments for repurchase of securities

3-2401-1

3.

Receipts from loans

3-2403

880

4.

Repaid loans

3-2403-1

-375

-333

5.

Financial leasing obligations paid

3-2405

-54

-82

6.

Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid

3-2404

-54

-58

7 . Dividends paid

3-2404-1

-3,436

8.

Other receipts / payments from financial activities

3-2407

-42

-19

Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C):

3-2400

-3,961

388

D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C):

3-2500

-26

419

E. Cash at the beginning of the period

3-2600

26,050

10,931

F. Cash at the end of the period, including:

3-2700

26,024

11,350

cash on hand and in bank accounts

3-2700-1

25,899

11,225

restricted cash

3-2700-2

125

125

Note:

In the box "Cash at the beginning of the period" the value of the cash at the beginning of the respective year should be entered

Date of the report:

11/25/2021

VARBINA

Financial statements prepared by

AVA Partners Ltd., Varbina Nacheva - Managing Director BORISOVA

NACHEVA

Representatives

Dimitar Stoyanov

Digitally signed by Dimitar

Stoyanov Dimitrov

.........................

Dimitrov

Date: 2021.11.25 18:59:17

+02'00'

.........................

.........................

.........................

Digitally signed by

VARBINA BORISOVA NACHEVA

Date: 2021.11.25 18:19:34 +02'00'

STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

9/30/2021

(in thousand BGN)

Reserves

Accumulated profit/

loss

Reserves

Code of

Registere

DESCRIBTION

the Row

d capital

Share

Revaluatio

Other reserves

from

Total Equity

Minority

premium

Profit

Loss

translation

Interest

n reserve

reserve

general

special

other

а

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

Code of the row - b

1-0410

1-0410

1-0422

1-0424

1-0425

1-0426

1-0452

1-0453

4-0426-1

1-0400

1-0400-1

Opening balance at the beginning of the period

4-01

17,980

5,585

5,129

1,500

0

26,938

0

57,132

-296

Changes in the opening balances

4-15

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Changes in the accounting policy

4-15-1

0

Fundamental mistakes

4-15-2

0

Adjusted opening balance

4-01-1

17,980

5,585

5,129

1,500

0

0

26,938

0

0

57,132

-296

Net profit/loss for the period

4-05

10,046

0

10,046

0

1. Distribution of profit for:

4-06

0

0

0

0

0

0

-3,600

0

0

-3,600

0

dividend

4-07

-3,600

-3,600

other

4-07-1

0

2. Covering losses

4-08

0

3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets,

4-09

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

including:

increase

4-10

0

decrease

4-11

0

4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments,

4-12

0

0

-1,894

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1,894

0

including:

increase

4-13

0

decrease

4-14

1,894

1,894

5. Effect from deferred taxes

4-16-1

0

6. Other movements

4-16

6

-457

1,463

300

231

1,543

296

Balance at the end of the period

4-17

17,986

5,128

4,698

1,800

0

0

33,615

0

0

63,227

0

7. Changes from translation of annual financial

4-18

20

20

statements of foreign companies

8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in

4-19

0

case of hyperinflation

Equity at the end of the period

4-20

17,986

5,128

4,718

1,800

0

0

33,615

0

0

63,247

0

Note: The line "Balance at the beginning of the reporting period" indicates the balance at the end of the previous year

Date of the report:

Financial statements prepared by

11/25/2021

AVA Partners Ltd., Varbina Nacheva - Managing Director

VARBINA

Digitally signed by VARBINA

BORISOVA

BORISOVA NACHEVA

Date: 2021.11.25 18:20:11

Representatives

Dimitar Stoyanov

Dimitrov

.........................

.........................

.........................

.........................

Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Date: 2021.11.25 18:59:33 +02'00'

NACHEVA

+02'00'

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 19:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
