Allterco : FSC Report Forms (pdf) 03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields REPORTS annual and six months reports on consolidated basis under Art. 11, item 2 and Art. 12, item 1, point 3 of Ordinance № 2 for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act Information about the reporting period Start date: 1.1.2021 End date: 31.12.2021 Date of the report: 1.3.2021 Information about the Entity Name Allterco JSCo Legal type Public Listed Company UIC 201047670 Represented by Dimitar Dimitrov and Svetlin Todorov Type of representation Jointly and severally Address of registration 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407 Address for correspondence 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407 Telephone +359 2 9571247 Fax E-mail: investors@allterco.com web www.allterco.com Media Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Title CFO * • Last updated December 2021 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021 (in thousand BGN) ASSETS Code of Current Period Previous Period EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES Code of Current Period Previous Period the Row the Row а б 1 2 а б 1 2 A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS A. EQUITY I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment I. Capital 1. Land 1-0011 1 476 1 476 Subscribed and paid-in capital, including 1-0411 18 000 18 000 2. Buildings and constructions 1-0012 2 819 2 943 ordinary shares 1-0411-1 18 000 18 000 3. Machinery and equipment 1-0013 177 435 preferred shares 1-0411-2 4. Facilities 1-0014 Treasury ordinary shares 1-0417 -20 5. Vehicles 1-0015 181 210 Treasury preferred shares 1-0417-1 6. Fixtures and fittings 1-0017-1 Unpaid capital 1-0416 7. Work in progress 1-0018 Total for Group І: 1-0410 18 000 17 980 8. Other 1-0017 256 44 II. Reserves Total for Group I: 1-0010 4 909 5 108 1. Share premium reserve 1-0421 5 403 5 585 II. Investment properties 1-0041 2. Revaluation reserve 1-0422 2 582 5 129 III. Biologic assets 1-0016 3. Other reserves, including.: 1-0423 1 800 1 500 IV. Intangible assets general reserve 1-0424 1 800 1 500 1. Rights 1-0021 70 5 special reserve 1-0425 2. Software 1-0022 118 other 1-0426 3. Own development products 1-0023 2 797 2 066 Total for Group II: 1-0420 9 785 12 214 4. Work in progress 1-0024 125 1 572 III. Financial result Total for Group IV: 1-0020 3 110 3 643 1. Retained earnings, including: 1-0451 23 569 13 081 undistributed profit 1-0452 23 569 13 081 V. Goodwill uncovered losses 1-0453 1. Positive goodwill 1-0051 160 2 801 one-off effect of changes in accounting policy 1-0451-1 2. Negative goodwill 1-0052 2. Current period profit 1-0454 15 548 13 857 Total for Group V: 1-0050 160 2 801 3. Current period loss 1-0455 VI. Financial assets Total for Group III: 1-0450 39 117 26 938 1. Investments in: 1-0031 40 0 subsidiaries 1-0032 joint ventures 1-0033 TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III): 1-0400 66 902 57 132 associated companies 1-0034 40 other 1-0035 2. Held to maturity 1-0042 0 0 B. MINORITY SHARE 1-0400-1 -296 state securities 1-0042-1 bonds, including: 1-0042-2 C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES municipal 1-0042-3 I. Trade and other liabilities other investments held to maturity 1-0042-4 1. Liabilities to related companies 1-0511 3. Other 1-0042-5 2 624 6 566 2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions 1-0512 2 107 2 549 Total for Group VI: 1-0040 2 664 6 566 3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs 1-0512-1 VII. Trade and other receivables 4. Trade loans liabilities 1-0514 1. Receivables from related companies 1-0044 5. Debenture loans liabilities 1-0515 2. Trade receivables 1-0045 6. Other 1-0517 3. Finance leasing receivables 1-0046-1 Total for Group I: 1-0510 2 107 2 549 4. Other 1-0046 2 054 Total for Group VII: 1-0040-1 2 054 0 II. Other non-current liabilities 1-0510-1 III. Advances 1-0520 VIII. Prepaid expenses 1-0060 IV. Deferred tax liabilities 1-0516 Deferred tax assets 1-0060-1 72 485 V. Financing 1-0520-1 TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX): 1-0100 12 969 18 603 TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V): 1-0500 2 107 2 549 B. CURRENT ASSETS D. CURRENT LIABILITIES I. Inventories I. Trade and other liabilities 1. Materials 1-0071 454 68 2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions 1-0612 61 2. Production 1-0072 1. Current portion of non-current liabilities 1-0510-2 1 214 1 261 3. Goods 1-0073 6 202 3 592 3. Current liabilities, including.: 1-0630 2 979 2 233 4. Work in progress 1-0076 liabilities to related parties 1-0611 5. Biologic assets 1-0074 liabilities related to trade loans 1-0614 6. Other 1-0077 liabilities to suppliers 1-0613 863 756 Total for Group I: 1-0070 6 656 3 660 advances received 1-0613-1 451 792 liabilities to personnel 1-0615 171 194 II. Trade and other receivables liabilities for social security 1-0616 118 96 1. Receivables from related companies 1-0081 tax liabilities 1-0617 1 376 395 2. Trade receivables 1-0082 12 195 8 550 4. Other 1-0618 3 90 3. Provided advicesи 1-0086-1 9 009 5 398 5. Provisions 1-0619 300 4. Receivables related to trade loans 1-0083 Total for Group І: 1-0610 4 557 3 584 5. Receivables from litigation an writs 1-0084 55 6. Taxes receivable 1-0085 2 041 629 II. Other current liabilities 1-0610-1 2 635 7. Receivables from employees 1-0086-2 5 3 8. Other 1-0086 22 22 III. Prepaid revenue 1-0700 105 89 Total for Group II: 1-0080 23 272 14 657 IV. Financing 1-0700-1 III. Financial Assets 1. Financial assets held for trading, including 1-0093 0 0 TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV): 1-0750 4 662 6 308 debt securities 1-0093-1 derivatives 1-0093-2 other 1-0093-3 2. Financial assets held for sale 1-0093-4 3. Other 1-0095 2 681 Общо за група III: 1-0090 0 2 681 IV. Cash and cash equivalents 1. Cash on hand 1-0151 121 43 2. Cash held with banks 1-0153 30 419 25 882 3. Restricted cash 1-0155 125 4. Cash equivalents 1-0157 Total for Group IV: 1-0150 30 540 26 050 V. Prepaid expenses 1-0160 234 42 TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V) 1-0200 60 702 47 090 TOTAL ASSETS (A + B): 1-0300 73 671 65 693 EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D): 1-0800 73 671 65 693 Date of the report: 1.3.2021 Svetozar Digitally signed by Svetozar Iliev Gospodi Svetozar Financial statements prepared by Gospodinov Iliev nov Iliev Date: 2022.03.01 Representatives 13:58:21 +02'00' ......................... Digitally signed by Dimitar .........................Dimitar Stoyanov Stoyanov Dimitrov Dimitrov Date: 2022.03.01 14:18:09 ......................... +02'00' ......................... STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021 (in thousand BGN) EXPENSES Code of Current Period Previous Period REVENUE Code of Current Period Previous Period the Row the Row а б 1 2 а б 1 2 A. Operating expenses A. Operating revenue I. Expenses by economic elements I. Revenue from sale of: 1. Materials 2-1120 235 131 1. Production 2-1551 108 639 2. External services 2-1130 5 610 9 036 2. Goods 2-1552 59 353 38 478 3. Depreciation and amortization 2-1160 1 067 353 3. Services 2-1560 43 7 225 4. Remuneration 2-1140 6 989 4 481 4. Other 2-1556 289 184 5. Social security 2-1150 602 429 Total for Group I: 2-1610 59 793 46 526 6. Cost of good sold (excluding production) 2-1010 25 468 18 736 7. Change in production and work-in- process inventories 2-1030 II. Income from Financing 2-1620 589 8. Other, including: 2-1170 2 657 1 838 including government financing 2-1621 589 impairment of assets 2-1171 238 483 provisions 2-1172 300 250 III. Financial income Total for Group I: 2-1100 42 628 35 004 1. Interest income 2-1710 2. Dividend income 2-1721 II. Financial expenses 3. Gains from operations with financial instruments 2-1730 495 3 446 1. Interest expense 2-1210 80 90 4. Gains from foreign exchange rate differences 2-1740 1 015 240 2. Losses from operations with financial instruments 2-1220 5. Other 2-1745 3. Losses from foreign exchange rate differences 2-1230 141 739 Total for Group III: 2-1700 1 510 3 686 4. Other 2-1240 178 20 Total for Group II: 2-1200 399 849 B. Total operating expenses (I + II) 2-1300 43 027 35 853 B. Total operating income 2-1600 61 303 50 801 (I + II + III): C. Operating Profit 2-1310 18 276 14 948 C. Operating loss 2-1810 0 0 III. Profit share from associated companies and joint 2-1250-1 32 IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint 2-1810-1 ventures ventures IV. Extraordinary expenses 2-1250 D. Extraordinary income 2-1750 D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV) 2-1350 42 995 35 853 E. Total income (B + IV + V) 2-1800 61 303 50 801 E. Profit before taxes 2-1400 18 308 14 948 F. Loss before taxes 2-1850 0 0 V. Tax expenses 2-1450 2 760 1 510 1. Current profit tax expense 2-1451 2 347 1 576 2. Deferred tax expenses 2-1452 413 -66 3. Other 2-1453 F. Profit after tax (E - V) 2-0454 15 548 13 438 G. Loss after taxes (F + V) 2-0455 0 0 including minority share 2-0454-1 including minority share 2-0455-1 419 G. Net profit for the period 2-0454-2 15 548 13 857 E. Net loss for the period 2-0455-2 0 0 TOTAL (D+ V + F): 2-1500 61 303 50 801 TOTAL (E + G): 2-1900 61 303 50 801 Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar year Date of the report: 1.3.2021 Svetozar Digitally signed Gospodi by Svetozar Svetozar Iliev Gospodinov Iliev Financial statements prepared by Date: 2022.03.01 nov Iliev 13:58:40 +02'00' Representatives Digitally signed by Dimitar Dimitar.........................Stoyanov Stoyanov Dimitrov Dimitrov......................... Date: 2022.03.01 14:18:25 +02'00' ......................... ......................... DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021 (in thousand BGN) CASH FLOWS Code of the Current Period Previous Period Row а б 1 2 A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities 1. Receipts from clients 3-2201 57 364 47 320 2. Payments to suppliers 3-2201-1 -36 973 -31 199 3. Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading 3-2202 -138 4. Remuneration payments 3-2203 -6 972 -6 238 5. 5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax) 3-2206 -3 218 -2 854 6. Corporate profit taxes paid 3-2206-1 -2 087 -2 468 7. Interest income received 3-2204 8. Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid 3-2204-1 9. Exchange rate differences 3-2205 150 -94 10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities 3-2208 -140 -342 Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A): 3-2200 8 124 3 987 B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities 1. Purchase of fixed assets 3-2301 -1 583 -2 869 2. Receipts from sale of fixed assets 3-2301-1 44 10 3. Loans extended 3-2302 4. Repaid loans, including financial leasing 3-2302-1 5. Interest received on extended loans 3-2302-2 6. Purchase of investments 3-2302-3 -18 7. Receipts from the sale of investments 3-2302-4 2 054 4 786 8. Dividend from investments received 3-2303 9. Exchange rate differences 3-2305 10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities 3-2306 Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B): 3-2300 497 1 927 C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities 1. Receipts from issued new securities 3-2401 9 000 2. Payments for repurchase of securities 3-2401-1 3. Receipts from loans 3-2403 880 4. Repaid loans 3-2403-1 -502 -775 5. Financial leasing obligations paid 3-2405 -75 -124 6. Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid 3-2404 -73 -80 7 . Dividends paid 3-2404-1 -3 436 -248 8. Other receipts / payments from financial activities 3-2407 -45 552 Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C): 3-2400 -4 131 9 205 D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C): 3-2500 4 490 15 119 E. Cash at the beginning of the period 3-2600 26 050 10 931 F. Cash at the end of the period, including: 3-2700 30 540 26 050 cash on hand and in bank accounts 3-2700-1 30 540 11 225 restricted cash 3-2700-2 125 Note: In the box "Cash at the beginning of the period" the value of the cash at the beginning of the respective year should be entered Date of the report: 1.3.2021 Svetozar Digitally signed by Svetozar Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Gospodin Gospodinov Iliev ov Iliev Date: 2022.03.01 13:58:54 +02'00' Representatives ......................... Dimitar Stoyanov .........................Dimitrov Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Date: 2022.03.01 14:18:46 +02'00' ......................... ......................... STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY on consolidated basis ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 31.12.2021 (in thousand BGN) Reserves Accumulated profit/ loss Reserves Code of Registered DESCRIBTION the Row capital Share Revaluatio Other reserves from Total Equity Minority Interest premium Profit Loss translation n reserve reserve general special other а 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Code of the row - b 1-0410 1-0410 1-0422 1-0424 1-0425 1-0426 1-0452 1-0453 4-0426-1 1-0400 1-0400-1 Opening balance at the beginning of the period 4-01 17 980 5 585 5 129 1 500 0 26 938 0 57 132 -296 Changes in the opening balances 4-15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Changes in the accounting policy 4-15-1 0 Fundamental mistakes 4-15-2 0 Adjusted opening balance 4-01-1 17 980 5 585 5 129 1 500 0 0 26 938 0 0 57 132 -296 Net profit/loss for the period 4-05 15 548 0 15 548 0 1. Distribution of profit for: 4-06 0 0 0 0 0 0 -3 600 0 0 -3 600 0 dividend 4-07 -3 600 -3 600 other 4-07-1 0 2. Covering losses 4-08 0 3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets, 4-09 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 including: increase 4-10 0 decrease 4-11 0 4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments, 4-12 0 0 -3 573 0 0 0 0 0 0 -3 573 0 including: increase 4-13 0 decrease 4-14 3 573 3 573 5. Effect from deferred taxes 4-16-1 0 6. Other movements 4-16 20 -182 1 067 300 231 1 436 296 Balance at the end of the period 4-17 18 000 5 403 2 623 1 800 0 0 39 117 0 0 66 943 0 7. Changes from translation of annual financial 4-18 -41 -41 statements of foreign companies 8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in 4-19 0 case of hyperinflation Equity at the end of the period 4-20 18 000 5 403 2 582 1 800 0 0 39 117 0 0 66 902 0 Note: The line "Balance at the beginning of the reporting period" indicates the balance at the end of the previous year Date of the report: 1.3.2021 Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Svetozar Gospodi Representatives nov Iliev Digitally signed by Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Date: 2022.03.01 13:59:09 +02'00' ......................... Dimitar Stoyanov Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov ......................... Dimitrov Date: 2022.03.01 14:19:03 +02'00' ......................... ......................... This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer ALLTERCO AD published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ALLTERCO AD 03:19p ALLTERCO : Quarterly Report on Business Activities PU 03:19p ALLTERCO : Additional Information PU 02:34p Allterco JSCo exceeds forecast revenue growth in 2021 EQ 02/25 Allterco JSCo convenes extraordinary General Meeting EQ 01/31 ALLTERCO : Accounting Policy and Explanatory Notes PU 01/31 ALLTERCO : Interim Management Report PU 01/31 ALLTERCO : Additional Information PU 01/21 ALLTERCO : Insider information PU 01/21 Allterco awarded for outstanding contribution to the development of the Bulgarian capit.. EQ 01/11 Allterco JSCo announces preliminary 2021 consolidated financial figures EQ