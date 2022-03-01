Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange -  02-27
19 BGN   +2.15%
03:19pALLTERCO : Quarterly Report on Business Activities
PU
03:19pALLTERCO : Additional Information
PU
02:34pAllterco JSCo exceeds forecast revenue growth in 2021
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allterco : FSC Report Forms (pdf)

03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORTS

annual and six months reports

on consolidated basis

under Art. 11, item 2 and Art. 12, item 1, point 3 of Ordinance № 2

for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose

and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act

Information about the reporting period

Start date:

1.1.2021

End date:

31.12.2021

Date of the report:

1.3.2021

Information about the Entity

Name

Allterco JSCo

Legal type

Public Listed Company

UIC

201047670

Represented by

Dimitar Dimitrov and Svetlin Todorov

Type of representation

Jointly and severally

Address of registration

103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407

Address for correspondence

103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407

Telephone

+359 2 9571247

Fax

E-mail:

investors@allterco.com

web

www.allterco.com

Media

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Title

CFO

* • Last updated December 2021

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

31.12.2021

(in thousand BGN)

ASSETS

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

the Row

the Row

а

б

1

2

а

б

1

2

A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS

A. EQUITY

I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment

I. Capital

1.

Land

1-0011

1 476

1 476

Subscribed and paid-in capital, including

1-0411

18 000

18 000

2.

Buildings and constructions

1-0012

2 819

2 943

ordinary shares

1-0411-1

18 000

18 000

3.

Machinery and equipment

1-0013

177

435

preferred shares

1-0411-2

4.

Facilities

1-0014

Treasury ordinary shares

1-0417

-20

5.

Vehicles

1-0015

181

210

Treasury preferred shares

1-0417-1

6.

Fixtures and fittings

1-0017-1

Unpaid capital

1-0416

7.

Work in progress

1-0018

Total for Group І:

1-0410

18 000

17 980

8.

Other

1-0017

256

44

II. Reserves

Total for Group I:

1-0010

4 909

5 108

1. Share premium reserve

1-0421

5 403

5 585

II. Investment properties

1-0041

2. Revaluation reserve

1-0422

2 582

5 129

III. Biologic assets

1-0016

3. Other reserves, including.:

1-0423

1 800

1 500

IV. Intangible assets

general reserve

1-0424

1 800

1 500

1.

Rights

1-0021

70

5

special reserve

1-0425

2.

Software

1-0022

118

other

1-0426

3.

Own development products

1-0023

2 797

2 066

Total for Group II:

1-0420

9 785

12 214

4.

Work in progress

1-0024

125

1 572

III. Financial result

Total for Group IV:

1-0020

3 110

3 643

1. Retained earnings, including:

1-0451

23 569

13 081

undistributed profit

1-0452

23 569

13 081

V. Goodwill

uncovered losses

1-0453

1.

Positive goodwill

1-0051

160

2 801

one-off effect of changes in accounting policy

1-0451-1

2.

Negative goodwill

1-0052

2. Current period profit

1-0454

15 548

13 857

Total for Group V:

1-0050

160

2 801

3. Current period loss

1-0455

VI. Financial assets

Total for Group III:

1-0450

39 117

26 938

1.

Investments in:

1-0031

40

0

subsidiaries

1-0032

joint ventures

1-0033

TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III):

1-0400

66 902

57 132

associated companies

1-0034

40

other

1-0035

2.

Held to maturity

1-0042

0

0

B. MINORITY SHARE

1-0400-1

-296

state securities

1-0042-1

bonds, including:

1-0042-2

C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

municipal

1-0042-3

I. Trade and other liabilities

other investments held to maturity

1-0042-4

1. Liabilities to related companies

1-0511

3.

Other

1-0042-5

2 624

6 566

2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions

1-0512

2 107

2 549

Total for Group VI:

1-0040

2 664

6 566

3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs

1-0512-1

VII. Trade and other receivables

4. Trade loans liabilities

1-0514

1.

Receivables from related companies

1-0044

5. Debenture loans liabilities

1-0515

2.

Trade receivables

1-0045

6. Other

1-0517

3.

Finance leasing receivables

1-0046-1

Total for Group I:

1-0510

2 107

2 549

4.

Other

1-0046

2 054

Total for Group VII:

1-0040-1

2 054

0

II. Other non-current liabilities

1-0510-1

III. Advances

1-0520

VIII. Prepaid expenses

1-0060

IV. Deferred tax liabilities

1-0516

Deferred tax assets

1-0060-1

72

485

V. Financing

1-0520-1

TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX):

1-0100

12 969

18 603

TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V):

1-0500

2 107

2 549

B. CURRENT ASSETS

D. CURRENT LIABILITIES

I. Inventories

I. Trade and other liabilities

1.

Materials

1-0071

454

68

2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions

1-0612

61

2.

Production

1-0072

1. Current portion of non-current liabilities

1-0510-2

1 214

1 261

3.

Goods

1-0073

6 202

3 592

3. Current liabilities, including.:

1-0630

2 979

2 233

4.

Work in progress

1-0076

liabilities to related parties

1-0611

5.

Biologic assets

1-0074

liabilities related to trade loans

1-0614

6.

Other

1-0077

liabilities to suppliers

1-0613

863

756

Total for Group I:

1-0070

6 656

3 660

advances received

1-0613-1

451

792

liabilities to personnel

1-0615

171

194

II. Trade and other receivables

liabilities for social security

1-0616

118

96

1.

Receivables from related companies

1-0081

tax liabilities

1-0617

1 376

395

2.

Trade receivables

1-0082

12 195

8 550

4. Other

1-0618

3

90

3.

Provided advicesи

1-0086-1

9 009

5 398

5. Provisions

1-0619

300

4.

Receivables related to trade loans

1-0083

Total for Group І:

1-0610

4 557

3 584

5.

Receivables from litigation an writs

1-0084

55

6.

Taxes receivable

1-0085

2 041

629

II. Other current liabilities

1-0610-1

2 635

7.

Receivables from employees

1-0086-2

5

3

8.

Other

1-0086

22

22

III. Prepaid revenue

1-0700

105

89

Total for Group II:

1-0080

23 272

14 657

IV. Financing

1-0700-1

III. Financial Assets

1.

Financial assets held for trading, including

1-0093

0

0

TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV):

1-0750

4 662

6 308

debt securities

1-0093-1

derivatives

1-0093-2

other

1-0093-3

2.

Financial assets held for sale

1-0093-4

3.

Other

1-0095

2 681

Общо за група III:

1-0090

0

2 681

IV. Cash and cash equivalents

1.

Cash on hand

1-0151

121

43

2.

Cash held with banks

1-0153

30 419

25 882

3.

Restricted cash

1-0155

125

4.

Cash equivalents

1-0157

Total for Group IV:

1-0150

30 540

26 050

V. Prepaid expenses

1-0160

234

42

TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V)

1-0200

60 702

47 090

TOTAL ASSETS (A + B):

1-0300

73 671

65 693

EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D):

1-0800

73 671

65 693

Date of the report:

1.3.2021

Svetozar Digitally signed by

Svetozar Iliev

Gospodi

Svetozar

Financial statements prepared by

Gospodinov Iliev

nov Iliev

Date: 2022.03.01

Representatives

13:58:21 +02'00'

.........................

Digitally signed by Dimitar

.........................Dimitar Stoyanov Stoyanov Dimitrov

Dimitrov

Date: 2022.03.01 14:18:09

.........................

+02'00'

.........................

STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

31.12.2021

(in thousand BGN)

EXPENSES

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

REVENUE

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

the Row

the Row

а

б

1

2

а

б

1

2

A. Operating expenses

A. Operating revenue

I. Expenses by economic elements

I. Revenue from sale of:

1.

Materials

2-1120

235

131

1. Production

2-1551

108

639

2.

External services

2-1130

5 610

9 036

2. Goods

2-1552

59 353

38 478

3.

Depreciation and amortization

2-1160

1 067

353

3. Services

2-1560

43

7 225

4.

Remuneration

2-1140

6 989

4 481

4. Other

2-1556

289

184

5.

Social security

2-1150

602

429

Total for Group I:

2-1610

59 793

46 526

6.

Cost of good sold (excluding production)

2-1010

25 468

18 736

7.

Change in production and work-in- process inventories

2-1030

II. Income from Financing

2-1620

589

8.

Other, including:

2-1170

2 657

1 838

including government financing

2-1621

589

impairment of assets

2-1171

238

483

provisions

2-1172

300

250

III. Financial income

Total for Group I:

2-1100

42 628

35 004

1. Interest income

2-1710

2. Dividend income

2-1721

II. Financial expenses

3. Gains from operations with financial instruments

2-1730

495

3 446

1.

Interest expense

2-1210

80

90

4. Gains from foreign exchange rate differences

2-1740

1 015

240

2.

Losses from operations with financial instruments

2-1220

5. Other

2-1745

3.

Losses from foreign exchange rate differences

2-1230

141

739

Total for Group III:

2-1700

1 510

3 686

4.

Other

2-1240

178

20

Total for Group II:

2-1200

399

849

B. Total operating expenses (I + II)

2-1300

43 027

35 853

B. Total operating income

2-1600

61 303

50 801

(I + II + III):

C. Operating Profit

2-1310

18 276

14 948

C. Operating loss

2-1810

0

0

III. Profit share from associated companies and joint

2-1250-1

32

IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint

2-1810-1

ventures

ventures

IV. Extraordinary expenses

2-1250

D. Extraordinary income

2-1750

D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV)

2-1350

42 995

35 853

E. Total income (B + IV + V)

2-1800

61 303

50 801

E. Profit before taxes

2-1400

18 308

14 948

F. Loss before taxes

2-1850

0

0

V. Tax expenses

2-1450

2 760

1 510

1.

Current profit tax expense

2-1451

2 347

1 576

2.

Deferred tax expenses

2-1452

413

-66

3.

Other

2-1453

F. Profit after tax (E - V)

2-0454

15 548

13 438

G. Loss after taxes (F + V)

2-0455

0

0

including minority share

2-0454-1

including minority share

2-0455-1

419

G. Net profit for the period

2-0454-2

15 548

13 857

E. Net loss for the period

2-0455-2

0

0

TOTAL (D+ V + F):

2-1500

61 303

50 801

TOTAL (E + G):

2-1900

61 303

50 801

Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar year

Date of the report:

1.3.2021

Svetozar Digitally signed

Gospodi

by Svetozar

Svetozar Iliev

Gospodinov Iliev

Financial statements prepared by

Date: 2022.03.01

nov Iliev 13:58:40 +02'00'

Representatives

Digitally signed by Dimitar

Dimitar.........................Stoyanov Stoyanov Dimitrov

Dimitrov.........................

Date: 2022.03.01 14:18:25

+02'00'

.........................

.........................

DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

31.12.2021

(in thousand BGN)

CASH FLOWS

Code of the

Current Period

Previous Period

Row

а

б

1

2

A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities

1.

Receipts from clients

3-2201

57 364

47 320

2.

Payments to suppliers

3-2201-1

-36 973

-31 199

3.

Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading

3-2202

-138

4.

Remuneration payments

3-2203

-6 972

-6 238

5.

5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax)

3-2206

-3 218

-2 854

6.

Corporate profit taxes paid

3-2206-1

-2 087

-2 468

7.

Interest income received

3-2204

8.

Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid

3-2204-1

9.

Exchange rate differences

3-2205

150

-94

10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities

3-2208

-140

-342

Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A):

3-2200

8 124

3 987

B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities

1.

Purchase of fixed assets

3-2301

-1 583

-2 869

2.

Receipts from sale of fixed assets

3-2301-1

44

10

3.

Loans extended

3-2302

4.

Repaid loans, including financial leasing

3-2302-1

5.

Interest received on extended loans

3-2302-2

6.

Purchase of investments

3-2302-3

-18

7.

Receipts from the sale of investments

3-2302-4

2 054

4 786

8.

Dividend from investments received

3-2303

9.

Exchange rate differences

3-2305

10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities

3-2306

Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B):

3-2300

497

1 927

C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities

1.

Receipts from issued new securities

3-2401

9 000

2.

Payments for repurchase of securities

3-2401-1

3.

Receipts from loans

3-2403

880

4.

Repaid loans

3-2403-1

-502

-775

5.

Financial leasing obligations paid

3-2405

-75

-124

6.

Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid

3-2404

-73

-80

7 . Dividends paid

3-2404-1

-3 436

-248

8.

Other receipts / payments from financial activities

3-2407

-45

552

Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C):

3-2400

-4 131

9 205

D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C):

3-2500

4 490

15 119

E. Cash at the beginning of the period

3-2600

26 050

10 931

F. Cash at the end of the period, including:

3-2700

30 540

26 050

cash on hand and in bank accounts

3-2700-1

30 540

11 225

restricted cash

3-2700-2

125

Note:

In the box "Cash at the beginning of the period" the value of the cash at the beginning of the respective year should be entered

Date of the report:

1.3.2021

Svetozar

Digitally signed

by Svetozar

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Gospodin Gospodinov Iliev

ov Iliev

Date: 2022.03.01

13:58:54 +02'00'

Representatives

.........................

Dimitar Stoyanov

.........................Dimitrov

Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Date: 2022.03.01 14:18:46 +02'00'

.........................

.........................

STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY

on consolidated basis

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

31.12.2021

(in thousand BGN)

Reserves

Accumulated profit/

loss

Reserves

Code of

Registered

DESCRIBTION

the Row

capital

Share

Revaluatio

Other reserves

from

Total Equity

Minority Interest

premium

Profit

Loss

translation

n reserve

reserve

general

special

other

а

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

Code of the row - b

1-0410

1-0410

1-0422

1-0424

1-0425

1-0426

1-0452

1-0453

4-0426-1

1-0400

1-0400-1

Opening balance at the beginning of the period

4-01

17 980

5 585

5 129

1 500

0

26 938

0

57 132

-296

Changes in the opening balances

4-15

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Changes in the accounting policy

4-15-1

0

Fundamental mistakes

4-15-2

0

Adjusted opening balance

4-01-1

17 980

5 585

5 129

1 500

0

0

26 938

0

0

57 132

-296

Net profit/loss for the period

4-05

15 548

0

15 548

0

1. Distribution of profit for:

4-06

0

0

0

0

0

0

-3 600

0

0

-3 600

0

dividend

4-07

-3 600

-3 600

other

4-07-1

0

2. Covering losses

4-08

0

3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets,

4-09

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

including:

increase

4-10

0

decrease

4-11

0

4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments,

4-12

0

0

-3 573

0

0

0

0

0

0

-3 573

0

including:

increase

4-13

0

decrease

4-14

3 573

3 573

5. Effect from deferred taxes

4-16-1

0

6. Other movements

4-16

20

-182

1 067

300

231

1 436

296

Balance at the end of the period

4-17

18 000

5 403

2 623

1 800

0

0

39 117

0

0

66 943

0

7. Changes from translation of annual financial

4-18

-41

-41

statements of foreign companies

8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in

4-19

0

case of hyperinflation

Equity at the end of the period

4-20

18 000

5 403

2 582

1 800

0

0

39 117

0

0

66 902

0

Note: The line "Balance at the beginning of the reporting period" indicates the balance at the end of the previous year

Date of the report:

1.3.2021

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Svetozar

Gospodi

Representatives

nov Iliev

Digitally signed by Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Date: 2022.03.01 13:59:09 +02'00'

.........................

Dimitar Stoyanov

Digitally signed by Dimitar

Stoyanov Dimitrov

.........................

Dimitrov

Date: 2022.03.01 14:19:03

+02'00'

.........................

.........................

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLTERCO AD
03:19pALLTERCO : Quarterly Report on Business Activities
PU
03:19pALLTERCO : Additional Information
PU
02:34pAllterco JSCo exceeds forecast revenue growth in 2021
EQ
02/25Allterco JSCo convenes extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
01/31ALLTERCO : Accounting Policy and Explanatory Notes
PU
01/31ALLTERCO : Interim Management Report
PU
01/31ALLTERCO : Additional Information
PU
01/21ALLTERCO : Insider information
PU
01/21Allterco awarded for outstanding contribution to the development of the Bulgarian capit..
EQ
01/11Allterco JSCo announces preliminary 2021 consolidated financial figures
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 73,0 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net income 2021 16,5 M 9,40 M 9,40 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 342 M 194 M 194 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float -
Chart ALLTERCO AD
Duration : Period :
Allterco AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,00 BGN
Average target price 17,98 BGN
Spread / Average Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD-23.39%197
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.16%225 297
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.82%144 356
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.70%103 952
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.54%101 168
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.66%89 501