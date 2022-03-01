Allterco : FSC Report Forms (pdf)

|
(in thousand BGN)
ASSETS
Code of
Current Period
Previous Period
EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES
Code of
Current Period
Previous Period
the Row
the Row
а
б
1
2
а
б
1
2
A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS
A. EQUITY
I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment
I. Capital
1.
Land
1-0011
1 476
1 476
Subscribed and paid-in capital, including
1-0411
|
18 000
|
18 000
2.
Buildings and constructions
1-0012
|
2 819
|
2 943
ordinary shares
1-0411-1
|
18 000
|
18 000
3.
Machinery and equipment
1-0013
|
177
|
435
preferred shares
1-0411-2
|
4.
Facilities
1-0014
|
Treasury ordinary shares
1-0417
|
-20
5.
Vehicles
1-0015
|
181
|
210
Treasury preferred shares
1-0417-1
|
6.
Fixtures and fittings
1-0017-1
|
Unpaid capital
1-0416
|
7.
Work in progress
1-0018
|
Total for Group І:
1-0410
|
18 000
|
17 980
8.
Other
1-0017
|
256
|
44
II. Reserves
Total for Group I:
1-0010
|
4 909
|
5 108
1. Share premium reserve
1-0421
|
5 403
|
5 585
II. Investment properties
1-0041
|
2. Revaluation reserve
1-0422
|
2 582
|
5 129
III. Biologic assets
1-0016
|
3. Other reserves, including.:
1-0423
|
1 800
|
1 500
IV. Intangible assets
general reserve
1-0424
|
1 800
|
1 500
1.
Rights
1-0021
|
70
|
5
special reserve
1-0425
|
2.
Software
1-0022
|
118
other
1-0426
|
3.
Own development products
1-0023
|
2 797
|
2 066
Total for Group II:
1-0420
|
9 785
|
12 214
4.
Work in progress
1-0024
|
125
|
1 572
III. Financial result
Total for Group IV:
1-0020
|
3 110
|
3 643
1. Retained earnings, including:
1-0451
|
23 569
|
13 081
undistributed profit
1-0452
|
23 569
|
13 081
V. Goodwill
uncovered losses
1-0453
|
1.
Positive goodwill
1-0051
|
160
|
2 801
one-off effect of changes in accounting policy
|
2.
Negative goodwill
|
2. Current period profit
|
15 548
|
13 857
Total for Group V:
|
160
|
2 801
3. Current period loss
|
VI. Financial assets
Total for Group III:
|
39 117
|
26 938
1.
Investments in:
|
40
|
0
subsidiaries
|
joint ventures
|
TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III):
|
66 902
|
57 132
associated companies
|
40
|
other
|
2.
Held to maturity
|
0
|
0
B. MINORITY SHARE
|
state securities
|
bonds, including:
|
C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
municipal
|
I. Trade and other liabilities
other investments held to maturity
|
1. Liabilities to related companies
|
3.
Other
|
2 624
|
6 566
2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions
|
2 107
|
2 549
Total for Group VI:
|
2 664
|
6 566
3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs
|
VII. Trade and other receivables
4. Trade loans liabilities
|
1.
Receivables from related companies
|
5. Debenture loans liabilities
|
2.
Trade receivables
|
6. Other
|
3.
Finance leasing receivables
|
Total for Group I:
|
2 107
|
2 549
4.
Other
|
2 054
|
Total for Group VII:
|
2 054
|
0
II. Other non-current liabilities
|
III. Advances
|
VIII. Prepaid expenses
|
IV. Deferred tax liabilities
|
Deferred tax assets
|
72
|
485
V. Financing
|
TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX):
|
12 969
|
18 603
TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V):
|
2 107
|
2 549
B. CURRENT ASSETS
D. CURRENT LIABILITIES
I. Inventories
I. Trade and other liabilities
1.
Materials
|
454
|
68
2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions
|
61
|
2.
Production
|
1. Current portion of non-current liabilities
|
1 214
|
1 261
3.
Goods
|
6 202
|
3 592
3. Current liabilities, including.:
|
2 979
|
2 233
4.
Work in progress
|
liabilities to related parties
|
5.
Biologic assets
|
liabilities related to trade loans
|
6.
Other
|
liabilities to suppliers
|
863
|
756
Total for Group I:
|
6 656
|
3 660
advances received
|
451
|
792
liabilities to personnel
|
171
|
194
II. Trade and other receivables
liabilities for social security
|
118
|
96
1.
Receivables from related companies
|
tax liabilities
|
1 376
|
395
2.
Trade receivables
|
12 195
|
8 550
4. Other
|
3
|
90
3.
Provided advicesи
|
9 009
|
5 398
5. Provisions
|
300
|
4.
Receivables related to trade loans
|
Total for Group І:
|
4 557
|
3 584
5.
Receivables from litigation an writs
|
55
6.
Taxes receivable
|
2 041
|
629
II. Other current liabilities
|
7.
Receivables from employees
|
5
|
3
8.
Other
|
22
|
22
III. Prepaid revenue
|
105
|
89
Total for Group II:
|
23 272
|
14 657
IV. Financing
|
1.
Financial assets held for trading, including
|
0
|
0
TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV):
|
4 662
|
6 308
debt securities
|
derivatives
|
other
|
2.
Financial assets held for sale
|
3.
Other
|
2 681
|
Общо за група III:
|
0
|
2 681
IV. Cash and cash equivalents
1.
Cash on hand
|
121
|
43
2.
Cash held with banks
|
30 419
|
25 882
3.
Restricted cash
|
|
4.
Cash equivalents
|
Total for Group IV:
|
30 540
|
26 050
V. Prepaid expenses
|
234
|
42
TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V)
|
60 702
|
47 090
TOTAL ASSETS (A + B):
|
73 671
|
65 693
EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D):
|
73 671
|
65 693
|
Date of the report:
1.3.2021
Svetozar Digitally signed by
Svetozar Iliev
Financial statements prepared by
Date: 2022.03.01
|
.........................
.........................Dimitar Stoyanov Stoyanov Dimitrov
|
|