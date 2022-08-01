Allterco : Financial Report - FSC forms pdf 08/01/2022 | 11:05am EDT Send by mail :

REPORTS annual and six months on individual basis under Art. 32, item 1 (7) and Art. 33, item 1 (6) of Ordinance № 2 for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act Information about the reporting period Start date: 01/01/2022 End date: 30/06/2022 Date of the report: 01/08/2022 Information about the Entity Name Allterco JSCo Legal type Public Listed Company UIC 201047670 Represented by Dimitar Dimitrov and Svetlin Todorov Type of representation Jointly and severally Address of registration 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407 Address for correspondence 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407 Telephone +359 2 9571247 Fax E-mail: investors@allterco.com web www.allterco.com Media http://www.x3news.com Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Title CFO * • Last update in December 2021 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (individual basis) ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 30/06/2022 (in thousand BGN) ASSETS Code of Current Period Previous Period EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES Code of Current Previous the Row the Row Period Period а b 1 2 а b 1 2 A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS A. EQUITY I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment I. Capital 1. Land 1-0011 Subscribed and paid-in capital, including 1-0411 18,000 18,000 2. Buildings and constructions 1-0012 ordinary shares 1-0411-1 18,000 18,000 3. Machinery and equipment 1-0013 preferred shares 1-0411-2 4. Facilities 1-0014 Treasury ordinary shares 1-0417 -40 5. Vehicles 1-0015 26 Treasury preferred shares 1-0417-1 6. Fixtures and fittings 1-0017-1 Unpaid capital 1-0416 7. Work in progress 1-0018 Total for Group І: 1-0410 17,960 18,000 8. Other 1-0017 II. Reserves Total for Group I: 1-0010 26 0 1. Share premium reserve 1-0421 4,663 5,403 II. Investment properties 1-0041 2. Revaluation reserve 1-0422 -131 1,036 III. Biologic assets 1-0016 3. Other reserves, including.: 1-0423 1,800 1,800 IV. Intangible assets general reserve 1-0424 1. Rights 1-0021 4 5 special reserve 1-0425 2. Software 1-0022 other 1-0426 1,800 1,800 3. Own development products 1-0023 Total for Group II: 1-0420 6,332 8,239 4. Work in progress 1-0024 III. Financial result Total for Group IV: 1-0020 4 5 1. Retained earnings, including: 1-0451 3,592 1,962 undistributed profit 1-0452 3,592 1,962 V. Goodwill uncovered losses 1-0453 1. Positive goodwill 1-0051 one-off effect of changes in accounting policy 1-0451-1 2. Negative goodwill 1-0052 2. Current period profit 1-0454 3,270 Total for Group V: 1-0050 0 0 3. Current period loss 1-0455 -1,729 VI. Financial assets Total for Group III: 1-0450 1,863 5,232 1. Investments in: 1-0031 13,444 7,944 subsidiaries 1-0032 13,436 7,936 joint ventures 1-0033 TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III): 1-0400 26,155 31,471 associated companies 1-0034 8 8 other 1-0035 2. Held to maturity 1-0042 0 0 B. MINORITY SHARE 1-0400-1 state securities 1-0042-1 bonds, including: 1-0042-2 C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES municipal 1-0042-3 I. Trade and other liabilities other investments held to maturity 1-0042-4 1. Liabilities to related companies 1-0511 17 3. Other 1-0042-5 1,262 2,624 2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions 1-0512 1,469 1,615 Total for Group VI: 1-0040 14,706 10,568 3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs 1-0512-1 VII. Trade and other receivables 4. Trade loans liabilities 1-0514 1. Receivables from related companies 1-0044 5. Debenture loans liabilities 1-0515 2. Trade receivables 1-0045 6. Other 1-0517 3. Finance leasing receivables 1-0046-1 Total for Group I: 1-0510 1,486 1,615 4. Other 1-0046 1,027 2,054 Total for Group VII: 1-0040-1 1,027 2,054 II. Other non-current liabilities 1-0510-1 III. Advances 1-0520 VIII. Prepaid expenses 1-0060 IV. Deferred tax liabilities 1-0516 Deferred tax assets 1-0060-1 2 18 V. Financing 1-0520-1 TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX): 1-0100 15,765 12,645 TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V): 1-0500 1,486 1,615 B. CURRENT ASSETS D. CURRENT LIABILITIES I. Inventories I. Trade and other liabilities 1. Materials 1-0071 2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions 1-0612 2. Production 1-0072 1. Current portion of non-current liabilities 1-0510-2 894 950 3. Goods 1-0073 3. Current liabilities, including.: 1-0630 194 200 4. Work in progress 1-0076 liabilities to related parties 1-0611 9 5. Biologic assets 1-0074 liabilities related to trade loans 1-0614 6. Other 1-0077 liabilities to suppliers 1-0613 66 174 Total for Group I: 1-0070 0 0 advances received 1-0613-1 liabilities to personnel 1-0615 14 15 II. Trade and other receivables liabilities for social security 1-0616 9 7 1. Receivables from related companies 1-0081 1,859 1,769 tax liabilities 1-0617 96 4 2. Trade receivables 1-0082 1,264 3,325 4. Other 1-0618 1,719 3. Provided advicesи 1-0086-1 5. Provisions 1-0619 4. Receivables related to trade loans 1-0083 Total for Group І: 1-0610 2,807 1,150 5. Receivables from litigation an writs 1-0084 6. Taxes receivable 1-0085 20 38 II. Other current liabilities 1-0610-1 7. Receivables from employees 1-0086-2 8. Other 1-0086 175 III. Prepaid revenue 1-0700 Total for Group II: 1-0080 3,318 5,132 IV. Financing 1-0700-1 III. Financial Assets 1. Financial assets held for trading, including 1-0093 0 0 TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV): 1-0750 2,807 1,150 debt securities 1-0093-1 derivatives 1-0093-2 other 1-0093-3 2. Financial assets held for sale 1-0093-4 3. Other 1-0095 Общо за група III: 1-0090 0 0 IV. Cash and cash equivalents 1. Cash on hand 1-0151 5 6 2. Cash held with banks 1-0153 11,320 16,428 3. Restricted cash 1-0155 4. Cash equivalents 1-0157 10 Total for Group IV: 1-0150 11,335 16,434 V. Prepaid expenses 1-0160 30 25 TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V) 1-0200 14,683 21,591 TOTAL ASSETS (A + B): 1-0300 30,448 34,236 EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D): 1-0800 30,448 34,236 Date of the report: 01/08/2022 Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Svetozar Svetozar Iliev Digitally signed by Representatives Iliev Date: 2022.08.01 ......................... 15:00:17 +03'00' ......................... Digitally signed by Dimitar Dimitar Stoyanov Stoyanov Dimitrov ......................... Date: 2022.08.01 16:08:16 Dimitrov +03'00' ......................... STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME (individual basis) ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 30/06/2022 (in thousand BGN) EXPENSES Code of the Current Period Previous Period REVENUE Code of Current Period Previous Period Row the Row а b 1 2 а b 1 2 A. Operating expenses A. Operating revenue I. Expenses by economic elements I. Revenue from sale of: 1. Materials 2-1120 2 1 1. Production 2-1551 2. External services 2-1130 551 195 2. Goods 2-1552 3. Depreciation and amortization 2-1160 9 2 3. Services 2-1560 4. Remuneration 2-1140 413 160 4. Other 2-1556 8 5. Social security 2-1150 21 20 Total for Group I: 2-1610 0 8 6. Cost of good sold (excluding production) 2-1010 7. Change in production and work-in- process inventories 2-1030 II. Income from Financing 2-1620 8. Other, including: 2-1170 768 1 including government financing 2-1621 impairment of assets 2-1171 provisions 2-1172 III. Financial income Total for Group I: 2-1100 1,764 379 1. Interest income 2-1710 5 9 2. Dividend income 2-1721 II. Financial expenses 3. Gains from operations with financial instruments 2-1730 1. Interest expense 2-1210 25 28 4. Gains from foreign exchange rate differences 2-1740 228 2. Losses from operations with financial instruments 2-1220 119 5. Other 2-1745 3. Losses from foreign exchange rate differences 2-1230 1 Total for Group III: 2-1700 233 9 4. Other 2-1240 38 34 Total for Group II: 2-1200 182 63 B. Total operating expenses (I + II) 2-1300 1,946 442 B. Total operating income 2-1600 233 17 (I + II + III): C. Operating Profit 2-1310 0 0 C. Operating loss 2-1810 1,713 425 III. Profit share from associated companies and joint 2-1250-1 IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint 2-1810-1 ventures ventures IV. Extraordinary expenses 2-1250 D. Extraordinary income 2-1750 D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV) 2-1350 1,946 442 E. Total income (B + IV + V) 2-1800 233 17 E. Profit before taxes 2-1400 0 0 F. Loss before taxes 2-1850 1,713 425 V. Tax expenses 2-1450 16 0 1. Current profit tax expense 2-1451 2. Deferred tax expenses 2-1452 16 3. Other 2-1453 F. Profit after tax (E - V) 2-0454 0 0 G. Loss after taxes (F + V) 2-0455 1,729 425 including minority share 2-0454-1 including minority share 2-0455-1 G. Net profit for the period 2-0454-2 0 0 E. Net loss for the period 2-0455-2 1,729 425 TOTAL (D+ V + F): 2-1500 1,962 442 TOTAL (E + G): 2-1900 1,962 442 Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar year Date of the report: 01/08/2022 Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Svetozar Svetozar Iliev Digitally signed by Representatives Iliev Date: 2022.08.01 ......................... 15:00:39 +03'00' ......................... Digitally signed by Dimitar Dimitar ......................... Stoyanov Dimitrov Stoyanov Date: 2022.08.01 16:11:46 .........................Dimitrov +03'00' DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT (individual basis) ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 30/06/2022 (in thousand BGN) CASH FLOWS Code of the Current Period Previous Period Row а b 1 2 A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities 1. Receipts from clients 3-2201 18 2. Payments to suppliers 3-2201-1 -863 -290 3. Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading 3-2202 4. Remuneration payments 3-2203 -441 -197 5. 5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax) 3-2206 59 86 6. Corporate profit taxes paid 3-2206-1 7. Interest income received 3-2204 8. Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid 3-2204-1 9. Exchange rate differences 3-2205 212 -1 10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities 3-2208 -13 -4 Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A): 3-2200 -1,046 -388 B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities 1. Purchase of fixed assets 3-2301 2. Receipts from sale of fixed assets 3-2301-1 3. Loans extended 3-2302 4. Repaid loans, including financial leasing 3-2302-1 5. Interest received on extended loans 3-2302-2 6. Purchase of investments 3-2302-3 -5,560 -8 7. Receipts from the sale of investments 3-2302-4 2,572 8. Dividend from investments received 3-2303 9. Exchange rate differences 3-2305 10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities 3-2306 -94 Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B): 3-2300 -3,082 -8 C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities 1. Receipts from issued new securities 3-2401 2. Payments for repurchase of securities 3-2401-1 -780 3. Receipts from loans 3-2403 4. Repaid loans 3-2403-1 -141 -137 5. Financial leasing obligations paid 3-2405 -9 6. Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid 3-2404 -25 -28 7 . Dividends paid 3-2404-1 8. Other receipts / payments from financial activities 3-2407 -16 -13 Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C): 3-2400 -971 -178 D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C): 3-2500 -5,099 -574 E. Cash at the beginning of the period 3-2600 16,434 14,612 F. Cash at the end of the period, including: 3-2700 11,335 14,038 cash on hand and in bank accounts 3-2700-1 11,335 14,038 restricted cash 3-2700-2 Note: In the box "Cash at the beginning of the period" the value of the cash at the beginning of the respective year should be entered Date of the report: 01/08/2022 Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Digitally signed Representatives Svetozar by Svetozar Iliev ......................... Iliev Date: 2022.08.01 15:00:55 +03'00' ......................... Dimitar Digitally signed by ......................... Stoyanov Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov ......................... Dimitrov Date: 2022.08.01 16:12:06 +03'00' STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY (individual basis) ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 30/06/2022 (in thousand BGN) Reserves Accumulated profit/ Reserves Code of Registered loss DESCRIBTION from Total Equity the Row capital Share Revaluatio Other reserves Profit Loss translation Minority Interest premium n reserve general special other а b 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Code of the row - b 1-0410 1-0410 1-0422 1-0424 1-0425 1-0426 1-0452 1-0453 4-0426-1 1-0400 1-0400-1 Opening balance at the beginning of the period 4-01 18,000 5,403 1,036 0 0 1,800 5,232 0 31,471 Changes in the opening balances 4-15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Changes in the accounting policy 4-15-1 0 Fundamental mistakes 4-15-2 0 Adjusted opening balance 4-01-1 18,000 5,403 1,036 0 0 1,800 5,232 0 0 31,471 0 Net profit/loss for the period 4-05 0 -1,729 -1,729 1. Distribution of profit for: 4-06 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1,800 0 0 -1,800 0 dividend 4-07 -1,800 -1,800 other 4-07-1 0 2. Covering losses 4-08 0 3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets, including: 4-09 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 increase 4-10 0 decrease 4-11 0 4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments, 4-12 0 0 -1,007 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1,007 0 including: increase 4-13 0 decrease 4-14 1,007 1,007 5. Effect from deferred taxes 4-16-1 0 6. Other movements 4-16 -40 -740 -160 160 -780 Balance at the end of the period 4-17 17,960 4,663 -131 0 0 1,800 3,592 -1,729 0 26,155 0 7. Changes from translation of annual financial 4-18 0 statements of foreign companies 8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in 4-19 0 case of hyperinflation Equity at the end of the period 4-20 17,960 4,663 -131 0 0 1,800 3,592 -1,729 0 26,155 0 Note: The line "Balance at the beginning of the reporting period" indicates the balance at the end of the previous year Date of the report: 01/08/2022 Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev Svetoz by Svetozar Iliev Representatives Digitally signed Date: 2022.08.01 ......................... ar Iliev 15:01:10 +03'00' ......................... Dimitar Digitally signed by Dimitar ......................... Stoyanov Dimitrov Stoyanov ......................... Date: 2022.08.01 16:12:27 Dimitrov +03'00' This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

