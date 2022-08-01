Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
17.95 BGN   +1.41%
11:05aALLTERCO : Financial Report - FSC forms pdf
PU
11:05aALLTERCO : Report on business activities
PU
11:05aALLTERCO : Additional Information - Annex 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allterco : Financial Report - FSC forms pdf

08/01/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORTS

annual and six months

on individual basis

under Art. 32, item 1 (7) and Art. 33, item 1 (6) of Ordinance № 2

for public companies, other issuers of securities, joint stock companies with special investment purpose

and persons under §1e of the Public Offering of Securities Act

Information about the reporting period

Start date:

01/01/2022

End date:

30/06/2022

Date of the report:

01/08/2022

Information about the Entity

Name Allterco JSCo

Legal type Public Listed Company

UIC 201047670

Represented by Dimitar Dimitrov and Svetlin Todorov

Type of representation Jointly and severally

Address of registration 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407

Address for correspondence 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., Sofia 1407

Telephone +359 2 9571247

Fax

E-mail: investors@allterco.com

web www.allterco.com

Media http://www.x3news.com

Financial statements prepared by Svetozar Iliev

Title CFO

* • Last update in December 2021

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(individual basis)

ALLTERCO JSCo UIC 201047670 30/06/2022

(in thousand BGN)

ASSETS

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES

Code of

Current

Previous

the Row

the Row

Period

Period

а

b

1

2

а

b

1

2

A. NON-CURRENT ASSETS

A. EQUITY

I. Machinery, properties, plant and equipment

I. Capital

1.

Land

1-0011

Subscribed and paid-in capital, including

1-0411

18,000

18,000

2.

Buildings and constructions

1-0012

ordinary shares

1-0411-1

18,000

18,000

3.

Machinery and equipment

1-0013

preferred shares

1-0411-2

4.

Facilities

1-0014

Treasury ordinary shares

1-0417

-40

5.

Vehicles

1-0015

26

Treasury preferred shares

1-0417-1

6.

Fixtures and fittings

1-0017-1

Unpaid capital

1-0416

7.

Work in progress

1-0018

Total for Group І:

1-0410

17,960

18,000

8.

Other

1-0017

II. Reserves

Total for Group I:

1-0010

26

0

1. Share premium reserve

1-0421

4,663

5,403

II. Investment properties

1-0041

2. Revaluation reserve

1-0422

-131

1,036

III. Biologic assets

1-0016

3. Other reserves, including.:

1-0423

1,800

1,800

IV. Intangible assets

general reserve

1-0424

1.

Rights

1-0021

4

5

special reserve

1-0425

2.

Software

1-0022

other

1-0426

1,800

1,800

3.

Own development products

1-0023

Total for Group II:

1-0420

6,332

8,239

4.

Work in progress

1-0024

III. Financial result

Total for Group IV:

1-0020

4

5

1. Retained earnings, including:

1-0451

3,592

1,962

undistributed profit

1-0452

3,592

1,962

V. Goodwill

uncovered losses

1-0453

1.

Positive goodwill

1-0051

one-off effect of changes in accounting policy

1-0451-1

2.

Negative goodwill

1-0052

2. Current period profit

1-0454

3,270

Total for Group V:

1-0050

0

0

3. Current period loss

1-0455

-1,729

VI. Financial assets

Total for Group III:

1-0450

1,863

5,232

1.

Investments in:

1-0031

13,444

7,944

subsidiaries

1-0032

13,436

7,936

joint ventures

1-0033

TOTAL FOR SECTION "A" (I+II+III):

1-0400

26,155

31,471

associated companies

1-0034

8

8

other

1-0035

2.

Held to maturity

1-0042

0

0

B. MINORITY SHARE

1-0400-1

state securities

1-0042-1

bonds, including:

1-0042-2

C. NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

municipal

1-0042-3

I. Trade and other liabilities

other investments held to maturity

1-0042-4

1. Liabilities to related companies

1-0511

17

3.

Other

1-0042-5

1,262

2,624

2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions

1-0512

1,469

1,615

Total for Group VI:

1-0040

14,706

10,568

3. Obligations under the Law on settlement of NPLs

1-0512-1

VII. Trade and other receivables

4. Trade loans liabilities

1-0514

1.

Receivables from related companies

1-0044

5. Debenture loans liabilities

1-0515

2.

Trade receivables

1-0045

6. Other

1-0517

3.

Finance leasing receivables

1-0046-1

Total for Group I:

1-0510

1,486

1,615

4.

Other

1-0046

1,027

2,054

Total for Group VII:

1-0040-1

1,027

2,054

II. Other non-current liabilities

1-0510-1

III. Advances

1-0520

VIII. Prepaid expenses

1-0060

IV. Deferred tax liabilities

1-0516

Deferred tax assets

1-0060-1

2

18

V. Financing

1-0520-1

TOTAL FOR SECTION "А" (I+II+III+IV+V+VI+VII+VIII+IX):

1-0100

15,765

12,645

TOTAL FOR SECTION "C" (I+II+III+IV+V):

1-0500

1,486

1,615

B. CURRENT ASSETS

D. CURRENT LIABILITIES

I. Inventories

I. Trade and other liabilities

1.

Materials

1-0071

2. Liabilities to banks and non-banks financial institutions

1-0612

2.

Production

1-0072

1. Current portion of non-current liabilities

1-0510-2

894

950

3.

Goods

1-0073

3. Current liabilities, including.:

1-0630

194

200

4.

Work in progress

1-0076

liabilities to related parties

1-0611

9

5.

Biologic assets

1-0074

liabilities related to trade loans

1-0614

6.

Other

1-0077

liabilities to suppliers

1-0613

66

174

Total for Group I:

1-0070

0

0

advances received

1-0613-1

liabilities to personnel

1-0615

14

15

II. Trade and other receivables

liabilities for social security

1-0616

9

7

1.

Receivables from related companies

1-0081

1,859

1,769

tax liabilities

1-0617

96

4

2.

Trade receivables

1-0082

1,264

3,325

4. Other

1-0618

1,719

3.

Provided advicesи

1-0086-1

5. Provisions

1-0619

4.

Receivables related to trade loans

1-0083

Total for Group І:

1-0610

2,807

1,150

5.

Receivables from litigation an writs

1-0084

6.

Taxes receivable

1-0085

20

38

II. Other current liabilities

1-0610-1

7.

Receivables from employees

1-0086-2

8.

Other

1-0086

175

III. Prepaid revenue

1-0700

Total for Group II:

1-0080

3,318

5,132

IV. Financing

1-0700-1

III. Financial Assets

1.

Financial assets held for trading, including

1-0093

0

0

TOTAL FRO SECTION "D" (I+II+III+IV):

1-0750

2,807

1,150

debt securities

1-0093-1

derivatives

1-0093-2

other

1-0093-3

2.

Financial assets held for sale

1-0093-4

3.

Other

1-0095

Общо за група III:

1-0090

0

0

IV. Cash and cash equivalents

1.

Cash on hand

1-0151

5

6

2.

Cash held with banks

1-0153

11,320

16,428

3.

Restricted cash

1-0155

4.

Cash equivalents

1-0157

10

Total for Group IV:

1-0150

11,335

16,434

V. Prepaid expenses

1-0160

30

25

TOTAL FOR SECTION "B"(I+II+III+IV+V)

1-0200

14,683

21,591

TOTAL ASSETS (A + B):

1-0300

30,448

34,236

EQUITY, MINORITY INTEREST AND LIABILITIES (A+B+C+D):

1-0800

30,448

34,236

Date of the report:

01/08/2022

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Svetozar

Svetozar Iliev

Digitally signed by

Representatives

Iliev

Date: 2022.08.01

.........................

15:00:17 +03'00'

.........................

Digitally signed by Dimitar

Dimitar Stoyanov Stoyanov Dimitrov

.........................

Date: 2022.08.01 16:08:16

Dimitrov

+03'00'

.........................

STATEMENT OF COMPRAHENSIVE INCOME

(individual basis)

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

30/06/2022

(in thousand BGN)

EXPENSES

Code of the

Current Period

Previous Period

REVENUE

Code of

Current Period

Previous Period

Row

the Row

а

b

1

2

а

b

1

2

A. Operating expenses

A. Operating revenue

I. Expenses by economic elements

I. Revenue from sale of:

1.

Materials

2-1120

2

1

1. Production

2-1551

2.

External services

2-1130

551

195

2. Goods

2-1552

3.

Depreciation and amortization

2-1160

9

2

3. Services

2-1560

4.

Remuneration

2-1140

413

160

4. Other

2-1556

8

5.

Social security

2-1150

21

20

Total for Group I:

2-1610

0

8

6.

Cost of good sold (excluding production)

2-1010

7.

Change in production and work-in- process inventories

2-1030

II. Income from Financing

2-1620

8.

Other, including:

2-1170

768

1

including government financing

2-1621

impairment of assets

2-1171

provisions

2-1172

III. Financial income

Total for Group I:

2-1100

1,764

379

1. Interest income

2-1710

5

9

2. Dividend income

2-1721

II. Financial expenses

3. Gains from operations with financial instruments

2-1730

1.

Interest expense

2-1210

25

28

4. Gains from foreign exchange rate differences

2-1740

228

2.

Losses from operations with financial instruments

2-1220

119

5. Other

2-1745

3.

Losses from foreign exchange rate differences

2-1230

1

Total for Group III:

2-1700

233

9

4.

Other

2-1240

38

34

Total for Group II:

2-1200

182

63

B. Total operating expenses (I + II)

2-1300

1,946

442

B. Total operating income

2-1600

233

17

(I + II + III):

C. Operating Profit

2-1310

0

0

C. Operating loss

2-1810

1,713

425

III. Profit share from associated companies and joint

2-1250-1

IV. Share in the loss of associated companies and joint

2-1810-1

ventures

ventures

IV. Extraordinary expenses

2-1250

D. Extraordinary income

2-1750

D. Total Expenses (B+ III +IV)

2-1350

1,946

442

E. Total income (B + IV + V)

2-1800

233

17

E. Profit before taxes

2-1400

0

0

F. Loss before taxes

2-1850

1,713

425

V. Tax expenses

2-1450

16

0

1.

Current profit tax expense

2-1451

2.

Deferred tax expenses

2-1452

16

3.

Other

2-1453

F. Profit after tax (E - V)

2-0454

0

0

G. Loss after taxes (F + V)

2-0455

1,729

425

including minority share

2-0454-1

including minority share

2-0455-1

G. Net profit for the period

2-0454-2

0

0

E. Net loss for the period

2-0455-2

1,729

425

TOTAL (D+ V + F):

2-1500

1,962

442

TOTAL (E + G):

2-1900

1,962

442

Note: The statement of comprehensive income is prepared on cumulative basis within the calendar year

Date of the report:

01/08/2022

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Svetozar

Svetozar Iliev

Digitally signed by

Representatives

Iliev

Date: 2022.08.01

.........................

15:00:39 +03'00'

.........................

Digitally signed by Dimitar

Dimitar

.........................

Stoyanov Dimitrov

Stoyanov

Date: 2022.08.01 16:11:46

.........................Dimitrov

+03'00'

DIRECT METHOD CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(individual basis)

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

30/06/2022

(in thousand BGN)

CASH FLOWS

Code of the

Current Period

Previous Period

Row

а

b

1

2

A. Cash Flows from Operating Activities

1.

Receipts from clients

3-2201

18

2.

Payments to suppliers

3-2201-1

-863

-290

3.

Payments / receipts related to financial assets held for trading

3-2202

4.

Remuneration payments

3-2203

-441

-197

5.

5. Taxes paid / refunded (excluding corporate profit tax)

3-2206

59

86

6.

Corporate profit taxes paid

3-2206-1

7.

Interest income received

3-2204

8.

Bank fees and interest on short term loans paid

3-2204-1

9.

Exchange rate differences

3-2205

212

-1

10. Other receipts / payments from operating activities

3-2208

-13

-4

Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities (A):

3-2200

-1,046

-388

B. Cash Flow from Investment Activities

1.

Purchase of fixed assets

3-2301

2.

Receipts from sale of fixed assets

3-2301-1

3.

Loans extended

3-2302

4.

Repaid loans, including financial leasing

3-2302-1

5.

Interest received on extended loans

3-2302-2

6.

Purchase of investments

3-2302-3

-5,560

-8

7.

Receipts from the sale of investments

3-2302-4

2,572

8.

Dividend from investments received

3-2303

9.

Exchange rate differences

3-2305

10. Other receipts / payments from investment activities

3-2306

-94

Net Cash Flow From Investment Activities (B):

3-2300

-3,082

-8

C. Cash Flows from Financing Activities

1.

Receipts from issued new securities

3-2401

2.

Payments for repurchase of securities

3-2401-1

-780

3.

Receipts from loans

3-2403

4.

Repaid loans

3-2403-1

-141

-137

5.

Financial leasing obligations paid

3-2405

-9

6.

Interest, fees and commissions on investment loans paid

3-2404

-25

-28

7 . Dividends paid

3-2404-1

8.

Other receipts / payments from financial activities

3-2407

-16

-13

Net Cash Flows From Investment Activities (C):

3-2400

-971

-178

D. Changes in the cash position during the period (A+B+C):

3-2500

-5,099

-574

E. Cash at the beginning of the period

3-2600

16,434

14,612

F. Cash at the end of the period, including:

3-2700

11,335

14,038

cash on hand and in bank accounts

3-2700-1

11,335

14,038

restricted cash

3-2700-2

Note:

In the box "Cash at the beginning of the period" the value of the cash at the beginning of the respective year should be entered

Date of the report:

01/08/2022

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Digitally signed

Representatives

Svetozar by Svetozar Iliev

......................... Iliev

Date: 2022.08.01

15:00:55 +03'00'

.........................

Dimitar

Digitally signed by

.........................

Stoyanov

Dimitar Stoyanov

Dimitrov

.........................

Dimitrov

Date: 2022.08.01

16:12:06 +03'00'

STATEMENT IN CHANGES OF EQUITY

(individual basis)

ALLTERCO JSCo

UIC 201047670

30/06/2022

(in thousand BGN)

Reserves

Accumulated profit/

Reserves

Code of

Registered

loss

DESCRIBTION

from

Total Equity

the Row

capital

Share

Revaluatio

Other reserves

Profit

Loss

translation

Minority Interest

premium

n reserve

general

special

other

а

b

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

Code of the row - b

1-0410

1-0410

1-0422

1-0424

1-0425

1-0426

1-0452

1-0453

4-0426-1

1-0400

1-0400-1

Opening balance at the beginning of the period

4-01

18,000

5,403

1,036

0

0

1,800

5,232

0

31,471

Changes in the opening balances

4-15

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Changes in the accounting policy

4-15-1

0

Fundamental mistakes

4-15-2

0

Adjusted opening balance

4-01-1

18,000

5,403

1,036

0

0

1,800

5,232

0

0

31,471

0

Net profit/loss for the period

4-05

0

-1,729

-1,729

1. Distribution of profit for:

4-06

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1,800

0

0

-1,800

0

dividend

4-07

-1,800

-1,800

other

4-07-1

0

2. Covering losses

4-08

0

3. Revaluation of tangible and intangible assets, including:

4-09

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

increase

4-10

0

decrease

4-11

0

4. Revaluation of financial assets and instruments,

4-12

0

0

-1,007

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1,007

0

including:

increase

4-13

0

decrease

4-14

1,007

1,007

5. Effect from deferred taxes

4-16-1

0

6. Other movements

4-16

-40

-740

-160

160

-780

Balance at the end of the period

4-17

17,960

4,663

-131

0

0

1,800

3,592

-1,729

0

26,155

0

7. Changes from translation of annual financial

4-18

0

statements of foreign companies

8. Changes from recalculation of financial statements in

4-19

0

case of hyperinflation

Equity at the end of the period

4-20

17,960

4,663

-131

0

0

1,800

3,592

-1,729

0

26,155

0

Note: The line "Balance at the beginning of the reporting period" indicates the balance at the end of the previous year

Date of the report:

01/08/2022

Financial statements prepared by

Svetozar Iliev

Svetoz by Svetozar Iliev

Representatives

Digitally signed

Date: 2022.08.01

.........................

ar Iliev 15:01:10 +03'00'

.........................

Dimitar

Digitally signed by Dimitar

.........................

Stoyanov Dimitrov

Stoyanov

.........................

Date: 2022.08.01 16:12:27

Dimitrov

+03'00'

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 15:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLTERCO AD
11:05aALLTERCO : Financial Report - FSC forms pdf
PU
11:05aALLTERCO : Report on business activities
PU
11:05aALLTERCO : Additional Information - Annex 4
PU
11:05aALLTERCO : Additional Information
PU
11:05aALLTERCO : Inside Information
PU
11:05aALLTERCO : Declaration of the responsible persons
PU
03:04aALLTERCO : Insider information
PU
07/29Allterco JSCo announces signing of term sheet for acquisition of Slovenian IoT provider..
EQ
07/22ALLTERCO : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
07/21Allterco JSCo announces terms of dividend payment
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83,3 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
Net income 2022 16,1 M 8,40 M 8,40 M
Net cash 2022 29,9 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 323 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ALLTERCO AD
Duration : Period :
Allterco AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,95 BGN
Average target price 20,07 BGN
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD-27.62%169
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.10%193 985
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.09%135 118
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.86%101 038
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.53%93 850
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-33.72%69 450