Allterco : Inside Information

ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com PRESENTATION OF THE INSIDE INFORMATION UNDER ART 7 OF REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE (Market Abuse Regulation) About the circumstances occurred during the period 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021 Date NOTIFICATION 14.01.2021 The Company has disclosed to the FSC and the Public the following information: We hereby inform you that in 2021 ALLTERCO JSCo is starting a registration process of ALLTERCO JSCo shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The reason behind the company's decision is the great investor interest from consumers, partners and institutional investors abroad. The listing aims to make the shares of ALLTERCO JSCo accessible for more investors outside Bulgaria, as well as to provide the company with access to more opportunities for financing and business development. ALLTERCO JSCo envisages the process to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months, taking into account that the registration is associated with a long and complex administrative and organizational process. Consultants of the listing are Еxpat Capital SA. 14.01.2021 The Company has disclosed to the FSC and the Public the following information: In accordance with Art. 148b in relation to Art. 100t POSA, we hereby inform you that the following notification for significant share participation has been received in the office of Allterco JSCo: Notification under Art. 145 of the POSA by the shareholder Viktor Georgiev Atanasov, regarding a change of his share participation from the thresholds under Art. 145, para. 1 of the Public Offering of Securities Act (falling of his voting right below 5 per cent), namely - to 2.09%, as a result of disposition (sale) of 744 000 shares of the 1 120 500 shares held by him in the capital of Allterco JSCo, ISIN BG1100003166, done on 08.01.2021 and registered with the Central depository on 12.01.2021 26.01.2021 Тhe Company has published Notification of the Financial Position of ALLTERCO JSCo fourth quarter of 2020 on individual basis 02.02.2021 The Company has disclosed to the FSC and the Public the following information: Herewith and within the legally established term we inform you that the following notifications under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council were received at the office of Allterco JSCo: Notification by Allterco Robotics EOOD of а transaction performed by the company on 28.01.2021 outside the regulated market - through the investment intermediary Karoll AD and namely - disposal of 3 883 shares (ISIN BG1100003166) of Allterco JSCo - additional remuneration of employees of Allterco Robotics EOOD, at average price of BGN 6.925 per share. The notification was submitted by Allterco Robotics EOOD as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely - Mr. Svetozar Iliev, who is a manager of Allterco Robotics EOOD and CFO of Allterco JSCo; Notification by Mr. Svetozar Iliev, as a person discharging managerial responsibilities, of а transaction performed by him on 28.01.2021 outside the regulated market - through the investment intermediary Karoll AD and namely - acquisition of 652 shares (ISIN BG1100003166) of Allterco JSCo - additional remuneration in his capacity as an employee - general manager of Allterco Robotics EOOD, at price of BGN 6.90 per share. 05.03.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com We hereby inform you that in connection with the announced plans of the company to enter the Asian market and for optimizing the logistics in the region, the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo has decided to establish a subsidiary company in China. The Chinese company will have its headquarters and address in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, where a large part of the manufacturing process of Allterco Robotics EOOD products is currently concentrated. The capital of the new company will be CNY 100 000 or BGN 25 124.30 under the BNB fixing as of March 4, 2021, where the participation of Allterco JSCo is 30% with the possibility of acquiring additionally up to 50 % and reaching a controlling stake of up to 80% at the discretion of the holding in the event of good development of the project. The rest of the capital is owned by a long-term partner of Allterco Robotics EOOD in China. The new company is subject of registration process according to the Chinese law. 08.03.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Based on the consolidated financial results of the company for the fourth quarter of 2020 that were announced on 01.03.2021, the company notifies the following: As of the last quarter of 2020, Allterco JSCo reports on a consolidated basis a net profit of BGN 13 934 thousand, which is an increase of 94.34% compared to the same period of 2019. Significant increase - by 91.27% marked the revenue from sales of IoT devices branded MyKi and Shelly, in the amount of BGN 40.2 million (revenue from sales of goods and production) out of BGN 46.8 million total sales revenue. In material aspect, these are 1.6 million devices sold in more than 100 countries around the world. The reported sales are indicative of the growing popularity of the products of the subsidiary Alterco Robotics EOOD, as according to its data one new device is activated every 20 seconds. The company is to announce final data on an annual basis with its annual consolidated financial statements by 05.05.2021. 26.03.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: In connection with the previously announced intention of Allterco JSCo to sell the telecommunication business of the company in Asia, we hereby inform you that on March 26, 2021 an indicative offer for the acquisition of the participations of Allterco JSCo in the subsidiaries ALLTERCO PTE (Singapore), ALLTERCO SDN (Malaysia) and ALLTERCO Co., Ltd. (Thailand) was made to the company. The offer was sent by the Singaporean company Skylight Venture Capital Pte. Ltd. and the proposed price of EUR 2 100 000 is indicative and subject to negotiations after a detailed due diligence. The company will disclose any additional information regarding the progress of the negotiations and the possible transaction in accordance with the legal requirements. 05.04.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Based on preliminary consolidated data for the first quarter of 2021, we hereby inform you of the following: As of the end of the first quarter of 2021, Allterco JSCo reports on a consolidated basis revenue from sale of devices in the amount of BGN 13.8 million, which is an increase of 91% compared to the same period in 2020. The data are based on sales of IoT devices by the subsidiary companies and do not include revenue from sale of telecommunications services in the Asian market. The main part of this revenue is formed by sale of devices from the product line for home automation Shelly, which reported an increase of 114% compared to the same period in the previous year. The brand registered sales of in total 610 664 devices worldwide, of which 594 251 in the European and 16 413 in the American market, amounting to a total of 12 696 thousand BGN. The company is to announce its final results for the first quarter of 2021 on a consolidated basis within the statutory period - by the end of May 2021 ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com 21.04.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith and within the legally established term we inform you that at the office of Allterco JSCo there was received a notification under Art. 19, para. 1 and para.8 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, from Albena Ilieva about transactions performed on 16.04.2021 personally by her and on her own account on a regulated market - Bulgarian Stock Exchange and namely - purchasing of 759 shares (ISIN BG1100003166) of Allterco JSCo at average price of BGN 13.10 per share. The notifying person is а person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely - Mr. Svetozar Iliev, CFO of Allterco JSCo. 29.04.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the Notification of the Financial Position of the Company on an individual basis for the first quarter of 2021. 05.05.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the annual consolidated financial report of the Company for 2020. 27.05.2021 The Company has announceд to the FSC and to the Public the publishing of an Invitation for the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders together with agenda and materials. 08.06.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: We hereby inform you of the following: On the basis of the exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus under Article 1, paragraph 5, point(j) of REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation"), Allterco JSCo has published an Exemption Document for the purpose of admission to trading on a regulated market -the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - of 17 999 999 ordinary dematerialized shares of Allterco JSCo, ISIN BG1100003166. On the basis of the said legal exemption is seeking for admission to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a Prospectus, for which purpose a document with the content of in compliance with Article 7 ("Prospectus summary") of the Prospectus Regulation has been prepared, which document is intended to provide the key information that investors need in order to understand the nature and the risks of the Issuer and the securities which admission to trading on the regulated market in Germany is sought, and that is to be read to aid investors when considering whether to invest in these securities. The document is prepared in Bulgarian, English and German language and is available on the website of Allterco JSCo on the following address: - In Bulgarian at https://allterco.com/за-инвеститорите/публично- предлагане/2021-година/ - In English and German at https://allterco.com/en/for- investors/public-offering/year-2021/ The admission to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is subject to an administrative procedure. 09.06.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: In reference to an indicative offer addressed to Allterco JSCo ("the Company") by the Singaporean company Skylight Venture Capital Pte. Ltd. for the the acquisition of the participations of Allterco JSCo in the subsidiaries ALLTERCO PTE (Singapore), ALLTERCO SDN (Malaysia) and ALLTERCO Co., Ltd. (Thailand), herewith we inform you the following: The Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo has approved and on 8 June 2021 the Company has signed with Skylight Venture Capital Pte. Ltd. a non-binding agreement (Term Sheet) where the parties determine the conditions for signing a share-purchase agreement and the terms ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com of the purchase as follows: - Purchase price: EUR 2 100 000 on a cash-free/dept-free basis - Payment terms: i. 50% will be paid upon signing of a share-purchase agreements; ii. 25% will be paid 18 months following the signing of the share-purchase agreement; iii. 25% will be paid 36 months following the signing of the share-purchase agreements. The Term Sheet shall be valid for 6 months as of its signing. The signing of a share purchase agreement is subject to a due diligence and negotiations between the parties. The Company will disclose any further information about the development of the negotiations and the eventual transaction in accordance with the legal requirements. 18.06.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith and within the legally established term we inform you that the following notices were received at the office of Allterco JSCo: Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD, in its capacity as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely - Nikolay Angelov Martinov, who is a member of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo and managing director of IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD, of transactions conducted by IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD and on the own account of this entity as follows: repo (a closing transaction) for 135 000 shares of Allterco JSCo, (ISIN BG1100003166) at price of BGN 1.971, on 15.06.2021 through the investment intermediary Elana Trading AD; repo (a opening transaction) for 135 000 shares of Allterco JSCo, (ISIN BG1100003166) at price of BGN 1.90, on 15.06.2021 through the investment intermediary Elana Trading AD 28.06.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith we inform you that at his regular annual session, held on 28 June 2021, the General Meeting of the Shareholders of Allterco JSCo adopted the following decision: 1. Approval of the Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the business activities for the year 2020; 2. Approval of the Annual Consolidated Report of the Board of Directors on the business activities for the year 2020; 3. Approval of the Audited Annual Financial Report of the company for the year 2020 and the Report of the certified auditor; 4. Approval of the Audited Annual Consolidated Financial Report of the company for the year 2020 and the Report of the certified auditor; 5. Allocation of BGN 300 000 out of a total of BGN 5 702 946.09 Share emission reserves to the Reserve Fund, thus supplementing the fund to the amount of BGN 1 800 000, representing 1/10 of the registered capital, according to the requirements of the Commercial Law and the Statute of the Company; 6. Allocation of the company's profit after taxes reported for the year 2020 in the amount of BGN 2 330 453.66 as follows: BGN 607 960.34 to be allocated to the shareholders as a dividend, and the rest in the amount of BGN 1 722 493.32 to be referred to the retained earnings; 7. Distribution and payment of dividends from the retained earnings for previous years in the total amount of BGN 2 992 039.46, as follows: BGN 58 549.41 from the retained earnings for 2018 and BGN 2 933 490.05 from the retained earnings for 2019; 8. Allocation and payment of dividend to the shareholders under the following conditions: Total amount to be allocated as a dividend: BGN 3 599 999.8; Dividend per share: BGN 0,20 per share; Payment term: 60 days as of the date of the session of the General Meeting of the Shareholders, on which the decision for distribution of dividend is adopted; Method of payment - through the Central Depository AD and in accordance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act and Ordinance 8 dated 12.11.2003 about the Central Depository, issued by the FSC; Entitled to receive a dividend are the persons, registered with the Central Depository AD as shareholders with right to dividend on the 14th day after the session of General Meeting of the Shareholders, on which the annual financial report of the company was approved. ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com The terms for the dividend payment, including the choice of a commercial bank shall be determined by a decision of the Board of Directors. 9. Release from responsibility of the members of the Board of Directors for their activities during 2020; 10. Approvаl of the Annual Report on the activities of the IR director of Allterco JSCo for 2020 11. Election of a certified auditor for 2021 - Primorska Audit Company Ltd., UIC: 103599983, a certified auditor registered under number 086 and with leading auditor Mr. Marian Nikolov, licensed expert-auditor and certified auditor registered under number 0601; 12. Approval of the Report for the implementation of the Remuneration Policy of the members of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo for 2020; 13. Re-election of the members of the audit committee of the company for a new one-year mandate - Aneliya Petkova Angelova - Tumbeva, Kameliya Vassileva Filipova, Albena Benkova Beneva; 14. Approval of the Annual Report of the Audit Committee for 2020 15. Amendment of the remunerations of the members of the Audit Committee, as per the written materials; 16. Adoption of a new Remuneration Policy for the members of the Board of Directors as per the written materials; 17. Amendment of the remunerations of the members of the Board of Directors as per the written materials and supplement of the currently provided management guarantees to the total amount of 3 gross monthly remunerations. 18. Approval of remuneration scheme based on shares of the Company for the members of the Board of Directors for 2021, as per the written materials. 19. Approval of an Incentives Program for employees of the Company and its subsidiaries based on shares from the capital of the Allterco JSCo as an additional remuneration (annual bonus), as per the written materials. 20. Amendments and supplements to the Statute of the Company, as per the written materials The Company will publish the official Record of the General Meeting of the Shareholders within the legally provided term. 28.06.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public a notice for distribution and payment of dividend. 30.06.2021 The Company has published to the FSC and to the Public Minutes of the General Meeting of the Shareholders from 28.06.2021; 07.07.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Based on preliminary consolidated data at the end of the second quarter of 2021, we hereby inform you of the following: Preliminary data as of June 30, 2021 show significant increase in revenue from sale of devices and thereto related services, compared to the same period in 2020, which is an increase of 74.8% compared to the same period in 2020. The revue from sale of devices branded Shelly increased by 66.1% and the revue from sale of MyKi devices - by 4100.9%. The sales growth of MyKi devices is due to the gradual return of the children back to school and the elimination of much of the mitigation measures that were taken worldwide to limit the spread of Covid 19. In total the sales of devices (including of the related thereto services) for the first half of 2021 amount to BGN 26 156 054.20, which is an increase compared to BGN 14 963 866.99 for the same period in 2020. The preliminary data show also significant increase in the sale of devices on the American market, which at the end of the second quarter of 2021 reached BGN 1 188 279.39 compared to BGN 479 939.71 for the same period in 2020. The reported preliminary data include only data on revenue from sales of devices and related services and do not include revenue from VAS (value added services) services. 