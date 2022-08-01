Allterco : Inside Information 08/01/2022 | 11:05am EDT Send by mail :

PRESENTATION OF THE INSIDE INFORMATION UNDER ART 7 OF REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE (Market Abuse Regulation) About the circumstances occurred during the period 01.01.2022 - 30.06.2022 Date NOTIFICATION 11.01.2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Based on preliminary consolidated data as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, we hereby inform you of the following: Preliminary data as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 on consolidated basis show 51% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from sales of devices (including related services) to BGN 59.5 million (EUR 30.4 million). While the revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 62%, amounting to BGN 55.9 million (EUR 28.6 million), the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices decreased by 21% mainly as a result of the pandemic measures taken by the governments of a number of countries where the devices are being sold and the associated reduced mobility. The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q4 2021 within the statutory deadlines until 1 March 2022. 31.01.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public separate Quarterly Financial Report for Q4 2021 01.03.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public consolidated Quarterly Financial Report for Q4 2021 25.03.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public separate Annual Financial Report for 2021 in compliance with ESEF 14.03.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: The Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has today resolved to increase the capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary Allterco Robotics EOOD. In view of strongly increased demand for the company's products following hiked energy prices, the capital increase at Allterco Robotics EOOD is intended to accelerate the development of new products and expand production capacity and market entries, as well as the activities of the R&D department. The share capital of Allterco Robotics EOOD shall be increased from currently BGN 1 500 000 (EUR 766 937.82) by BGN 5 500 000 (EUR 2 812 105.34) to BGN 7 000 000 (EUR 3 579 043.16) by issuing 5 500 000 new shares with a nominal value of BGN 1.00 each. Allterco subscribes to all new share. 08.04.2022 In the current financial year, Allterco Robotics EOOD intends to invest in the development of new innovative products for home and office automation, as well as in the expansion of the product line of professional devices for electricians and integrators for the complete construction of new homes, smart factories and smart cities. The capacity of the R&D department will be increased to meet the growing sales demands and the needs of the manufacturing for the integration of technology developed by Allterco Robotics EOOD. In addition, the compatibility of the equipment is to be expanded, destined for the markets in Australia, England and the United States. The capital increase falls within the regular scope of business of Allterco and is below the threshold under Art. 114, para. 1, item 4 Public Offering of Securities Act. The capital increase is subject to registration in the Commercial Register by the Register Agency. EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 14 March 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583 More information at allterco.com. The capital increase falls within the regular scope of business of Allterco and is below the threshold under Art. 114, para. 1, item 4 Public Offering of Securities Act. The capital increase is subject to registration in the Commercial Register by the Register Agency. EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 14 March 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583 More information at allterco.com. The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: We hereby inform you that at its extraordinary session held on 08.04.2022, the General Meeting of Shareholders of Allterco JSCo adopted the following resolutions: The General Meeting of the Shareholders increased the number of the members of the Board of Directors from 3 to 5, where the General Meeting of the Shareholders confirms the current members of the Board of Directors and appoints, in addition, the following new members: Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch and Mr. Gregor Bieler The General Meeting of Shareholders approved amendments to the Remuneration Policy The General Meeting of Shareholders approved amendments and supplements to the Statute of the Company The General Meeting of Shareholders approved the remuneration, the management guarantee and the compensation of the new Board Members The General Meeting of the Shareholders approved the terms and conditions for buyback of up to 80,000 own shares until 31 December 2022 at price in the rage from BGN 15 to BGN per share. The buyback can be done at once or in part in one or several buyback procedures (until the maximum number of shares is reached) by the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries through an investment intermediary from any shareholder through stock exchange and/or OTC transactions. The Board of Directors is authorized to undertake all other specific parameters of the buyback and to take all necessary legal and factual actions in execution of this resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders The Company will publish the minutes of the General Meeting within the legally established period. Some of the decisions are subject to entry in the Commercial Register and the Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities. In compliance with the decision of the General Meeting of the Shareholders and the Statute of the Company, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch and Mr. Dimitar Dimitrov as Chief Executive Officers of the Allterco JSCo in a later meeting today. For further information, please visit allterco.com 14.04.2022 26.04.2022 29.04.2022 03.05.2022 20.05.2022 ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Based on preliminary consolidated data as of the end of the first quarter of 2022, we hereby inform you of the following: Allterco JSCo announces a 26.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from sales of devices (including related services) to BGN 17.4 million (EUR 8.9 million) in the first quarter of 2022, based on preliminary data. While the revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 25.1%, amounting to BGN 16.6 million (EUR 8.5 million), the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices decreased by 8.7% to BGN 447 thousand (EUR 229 thousand), showing trend of recovery mainly as a result of the phasing out the anti- pandemic measures taken by the governments of a number of countries where the devices are being sold. Considering the seasonal fluctuations in sales the reported results are in line with the expectations of the management and their planning for 2022 and are based on sales growth of the Company's current main product lines. The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q1 2022 within the statutory deadlines until 30 May 2022. EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 14 April 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583 For further information, please visit www.allterco.com. The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Separate Quarterly Financial Report for the first quarter of 2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Consolidated Annual Financial Report for 2021 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Separate Quarterly Financial Report for the first quarter of 2021, which was republished due to technical issue with the XBRL format of the report - error type "Not Satisfied" The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Invitation to Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, that will take place on 27 June 2022 at on 27.06.2022 at 15.00 (Eastern European Time - EEST = UTC+3) or 12:00 (Coordinated Universal Time - UTC) in the city of Sofia, 1 Makedonia (КНСБ Building), 2nd floor, Congress Center "Globus", hall "Europe" with the following agenda: Item 1. Approval of the Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the business activities for the year 2021, as part of the Company's Annual Financial Report 2021 prepared in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 Item 2. Approval of the Annual Consolidated Report of the Board of Directors on the business activities for the year 2021, as part of the Company's Annual Consolidated Financial Report 2021 prepared in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. Item 3. Approval of the Audited Annual Financial Report of the company for the year 2021, prepared in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 and the Report of the certified auditor. ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com Item 4. Approval of the Audited Annual Consolidated Financial Report of the company for the year 2021, prepared in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815, and the Report of the certified auditor. Item 5. Adoption of a decision in regard to the allocation of the reported company's profit for 2021. Item 6. Adoption of a decision for distribution and payment of dividend from the retained earnings from the company's activities in 2020. Item 7. Adoption of a decision for the parameters of allocation and payment of dividend to shareholders. Item 8. Adoption of a decision to release from responsibility the members of the Board of Directors for their activities during 2021. Item 9. Approvаl of the Annual Report on the activities of the IR director of Allterco JSCo for 2021 Item 10. Election of a certified auditor for 2022 Item 11. Approval of the Report for the implementation of the Remuneration Policy of the members of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo for 2021. Item 12. Approval of the Annual Report of the Audit Committee for 2021 Item 13. Adoption of a decision for change in the personnel of the Audit Committee and determination of its mandate Item 14. Adoption of a decision for amendment of the remunerations of the members of the Audit Committee. 07.06.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith and within the legally established term we inform you that the following noticе was received at the office of Allterco JSCo: Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD, in its capacity as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely - Nikolay Angelov Martinov - member of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo, of transaction conducted by IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD and on the own account of this entity as follows: repurchase agreement (repo) (a closing transaction) for 135 000 shares of Allterco JSCo, (ISIN BG1100003166) at price of BGN 1.969 per share, on 03.06.2022 outside the regulated market through the investment intermediary Elana Trading AD The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programmes. 08.06.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith Allterco JSCo ("Allterco") announces its intention to acquire 100% of the Slovenian IoT provider GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica ("GOAP"). The Company has addressed a letter of intent to the GOAP shareholders offering an indicative purchase price of approx. EUR 3,3 million payable in cash and shares of Allterco JSCo. With the acquisition, Allterco intends to expand its technology portfolio and thus extend its product offering for both customers and professional users. As a result, Allterco will open up new market potential in attractive niches in the fields of automation. GOAP is a Slovenian IoT company specializing in the provision of smart home solutions and intelligent buildings systems that became popular in the IoT market with its Qubino smart home solutions, including the smallest Z-Wave devices in the world. GOAP is also well known for its devices for automation of cruise ships providing solutions for some of the world's biggest cruise lines. The Company will officially disclose further information on the progress of the negotiations in compliance with the statutory requirements. For further information, please visit allterco.com. The Company will officially disclose further information on the progress of the negotiations in compliance with the statutory requirements. For further information, please visit allterco.com. 15.06.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith Allterco JSCo ("Allterco") announces the provision of additional financing ("the financing") to its American subsidiary Allterco Robotics U.S. in the amount of USD 1.5 million. The Board of Directors has resolved to provide the financing partly as a capital increase against cash contribution in the amount of USD 0.5 million and partly as an additional cash contribution in the amount of USD 1.0 million, to be provided fora period of one year at an annual interest rate of 1.0%. The financing will be used to expand the subsidiary's U.S. sales force and to cover temporary cash requirements and additional working capital for the development of the business in the North American market. The capital increase is subject to registration procedure according to the local applicable law. For further information, please visit www.allterco.com 24.06.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith Allterco JSCo ("Allterco" or the "Company") announces its intention to repurchase up to 40,000 own shares, representing 0.22% of the Company's total share capital from two independent shareholders through over-the-counter transactions ("OTC transactions"). The parties have preliminary agreed on an indicative price of BGN 19.50 (EUR 9.97) per share. The OTC transactions are aimed to ensure shares for the payment of a portion of the purchase price in the eventual acquisition of the Slovenian IoT company GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica ("GOAP"). It is expected the OTC transactions to be executed within the period 27 - 30 June 2022. Allterco has announced its intention to acquire 100% of GOAP on 8 June 2022. Alternatively, in case Allterco and the GOAP shareholders do not reach an agreement on the transaction, the repurchased shares might be used for the incentive program for employees or sold to private investors. For further information, please visit www.allterco.com 30.06.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith Allterco JSCo ("Allterco" or the "Company") announces that today it has successfully completed the repurchase of 40 000 treasury shares, representing 0.22% of the Company's total share capital, from two independent shareholders through over-the- counter ("OTC") transactions as announced on 24 June 2022. At a price of BGN 19.50 (EUR 9.97) per share, the Company repurchased treasury shares in the amount of BGN 780 000.00 (EUR 398 807.67). The repurchased shares are to serve as partial payment of the purchase price in the eventual acquisition of the Slovenian IoT company GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica ("GOAP"), whose intended 100% acquisition Allterco had announced on 8 June 2022. In the event that Allterco and GOAP shareholders do not reach an agreement on the transaction, the repurchased shares could alternatively be used for the employee incentive program or sold to private investors. For further information, please visit www.allterco.com This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

