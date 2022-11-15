Allterco : Inside Information 11/15/2022 | 11:42am EST Send by mail :

ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com PRESENTATION OF THE INSIDE INFORMATION UNDER ART 7 OF REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE (Market Abuse Regulation) About the circumstances occurred during the period 01.01.2022 - 30.09.2022 Date NOTIFICATION 11.01.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Based on preliminary consolidated data as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, we hereby inform you of the following: Preliminary data as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 on consolidated basis show 51% year- on-year increase in consolidated revenue from sales of devices (including related services) to BGN 59.5 million (EUR 30.4 million). While the revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 62%, amounting to BGN 55.9 million (EUR 28.6 million), the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices decreased by 21% mainly as a result of the pandemic measures taken by the governments of a number of countries where the devices are being sold and the associated reduced mobility. The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q4 2021 within the statutory deadlines until 1 March 2022. 14.03.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: The Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has today resolved to increase the capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary Allterco Robotics EOOD. In view of strongly increased demand for the company's products following hiked energy prices, the capital increase at Allterco Robotics EOOD is intended to accelerate the development of new products and expand production capacity and market entries, as well as the activities of the R&D department. The share capital of Allterco Robotics EOOD shall be increased from currently BGN 1 500 000 (EUR 766 937.82) by BGN 5 500 000 (EUR 2 812 105.34) to BGN 7 000 000 (EUR 3 579 043.16) by issuing 5 500 000 new shares with a nominal value of BGN 1.00 each. Allterco subscribes to all new share. The capital increase will be implemented exclusively from company funds of Allterco. In the current financial year, Allterco Robotics EOOD intends to invest in the development of new innovative products for home and office automation, as well as in the expansion of the product line of professional devices for electricians and integrators for the complete construction of new homes, smart factories and smart cities. The capacity of the R&D department will be increased to meet the growing sales demands and the needs of the manufacturing for the integration of technology developed by Allterco Robotics EOOD. In addition, the compatibility of the equipment is to be expanded, destined for the markets in Australia, England and the United States. The capital increase falls within the regular scope of business of Allterco and is below the threshold under Art. 114, para. 1, item 4 Public Offering of Securities Act. The capital increase is subject to registration in the Commercial Register by the Register Agency. EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 14 March 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583 More information at allterco.com. ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com 08.04.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: We hereby inform you that at its extraordinary session held on 08.04.2022, the General Meeting of Shareholders of Allterco JSCo adopted the following resolutions: The General Meeting of the Shareholders increased the number of the members of the Board of Directors from 3 to 5, where the General Meeting of the Shareholders confirms the current members of the Board of Directors and appoints, in addition, the following new members: Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch and Mr. Gregor Bieler The General Meeting of Shareholders approved amendments to the Remuneration Policy The General Meeting of Shareholders approved amendments and supplements to the Statute of the Company The General Meeting of Shareholders approved the remuneration, the management guarantee and the compensation of the new Board Members The General Meeting of the Shareholders approved the terms and conditions for buyback of up to 80,000 own shares until 31 December 2022 at price in the rage from BGN 15 to BGN 30 per share. The buyback can be done at once or in part in one or several buyback procedures (until the maximum number of shares is reached) by the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries through an investment intermediary from any shareholder through stock exchange and/or OTC transactions. The Board of Directors is authorized to undertake all other specific parameters of the buyback and to take all necessary legal and factual actions in execution of this resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders The Company will publish the minutes of the General Meeting within the legally established period. Some of the decisions are subject to entry in the Commercial Register and the Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities. In compliance with the decision of the General Meeting of the Shareholders and the Statute of the Company, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch and Mr. Dimitar Dimitrov as Chief Executive Officers of the Allterco JSCo in a later meeting today. For further information, please visit allterco.com 14.04.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Based on preliminary consolidated data as of the end of the first quarter of 2022, we hereby inform you of the following: Allterco JSCo announces a 26.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from sales of devices (including related services) to BGN 17.4 million (EUR 8.9 million) in the first quarter of 2022, based on preliminary data. While the revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 25.1%, amounting to BGN 16.6 million (EUR 8.5 million), the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices decreased by 8.7% to BGN 447 thousand (EUR 229 thousand), showing trend of recovery mainly as a result of the phasing out the anti-pandemic measures taken by the governments of a number of countries where the devices are being sold. Considering the seasonal fluctuations in sales the reported results are in line with the expectations of the management and their planning for 2022 and are based on sales growth of the Company's current main product lines. The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q1 2022 within the statutory deadlines until 30 May 2022. ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 14 April 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583 For further information, please visit www.allterco.com. 07.06.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith and within the legally established term we inform you that the following noticе was received at the office of Allterco JSCo: Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD, in its capacity as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely - Nikolay Angelov Martinov - member of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo, of transaction conducted by IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD and on the own account of this entity as follows: repurchase agreement (repo) (a closing transaction) for 135 000 shares of Allterco JSCo, (ISIN BG1100003166) at price of BGN 1.969 per share, on 03.06.2022 outside the regulated market through the investment intermediary Elana Trading AD The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programmes. 08.06.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith Allterco JSCo ("Allterco") announces its intention to acquire 100% of the Slovenian IoT provider GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica ("GOAP"). The Company has addressed a letter of intent to the GOAP shareholders offering an indicative purchase price of approx. EUR 3,3 million payable in cash and shares of Allterco JSCo. With the acquisition, Allterco intends to expand its technology portfolio and thus extend its product offering for both customers and professional users. As a result, Allterco will open up new market potential in attractive niches in the fields of automation. GOAP is a Slovenian IoT company specializing in the provision of smart home solutions and intelligent buildings systems that became popular in the IoT market with its Qubino smart home solutions, including the smallest Z-Wave devices in the world. GOAP is also well known for its devices for automation of cruise ships providing solutions for some of the world's biggest cruise lines. The Company will officially disclose further information on the progress of the negotiations in compliance with the statutory requirements. For further information, please visit allterco.com. 15.06.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith Allterco JSCo ("Allterco") announces the provision of additional financing ("the financing") to its American subsidiary Allterco Robotics U.S. in the amount of USD 1.5 million. The Board of Directors has resolved to provide the financing partly as a capital increase against cash contribution in the amount of USD 0.5 million and partly as an additional cash contribution in the amount of USD 1.0 million, to be provided fora period of one year at an annual interest rate of 1.0%. The financing will be used to expand the subsidiary's U.S. sales force and to cover temporary cash requirements and additional working capital for the development of the business in the North American market. The capital increase is subject to registration procedure according to the local applicable law. For further information, please visit www.allterco.com 24.06.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith Allterco JSCo ("Allterco" or the "Company") announces its intention to repurchase up to 40,000 own shares, representing 0.22% of the Company's total share capital from two independent shareholders through over-the-counter transactions ("OTC transactions"). The parties have preliminary agreed on an indicative price of BGN 19.50 (EUR 9.97) per share. The OTC transactions are aimed to ensure shares for the payment of a portion of the purchase price in the eventual acquisition ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com of the Slovenian IoT company GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica ("GOAP"). It is expected the OTC transactions to be executed within the period 27 - 30 June 2022. Allterco has announced its intention to acquire 100% of GOAP on 8 June 2022. Alternatively, in case Allterco and the GOAP shareholders do not reach an agreement on the transaction, the repurchased shares might be used for the incentive program for employees or sold to private investors. For further information, please visit www.allterco.com 27.06.2022 Herewith Allterco JSCo ("Allterco" or the "Company") announces that the Company substantiated its guidance for the current financial year 2022 and updated its medium-term growth targets to 2025. For the current financial year 2022, the Board of Directors expects revenues from the sale of goods and production to increase by up to 43.0% to approx. EUR 43.5 million (2021: EUR 30.4 million). Following investments in the expansion of business activities, 2022 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are likely to be at the previous year's level of approx. EUR 9.6 million (2021: EUR 9.6 million). Based on its expansion efforts and the market launch of new products, Allterco projects average annual growth of around 42.5% in the medium term to a revenue target of approx. EUR 125.0 million by 2025. For EBIT, the medium-term target is approx. EUR 38.8 million by the end of 2025, with average annual growth of around 59.3%. The figures in detail: Medium-term growth targets 2022 - 2025 (in EUR million) Targets 2022 Guidance 2023 Target 2024 Target 2025 Target Revenue 43.5 62.5 89.0 125.0 YoY Growth (in %) 43.0% 44.0% 42.0% 40.0% Gross Profit Margin (in %) 50.0% 49.5% 49.0% 48.5% EBIT 9.6 15.2 24.6 38.8 EBIT Margin (in %) 22.0% 24.0% 28.0% 31.0% For further information, please visit www.allterco.com 30.06.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith Allterco JSCo ("Allterco" or the "Company") announces that today it has successfully completed the repurchase of 40 000 treasury shares, representing 0.22% of the Company's total share capital, from two independent shareholders through over-the-counter ("OTC") transactions as announced on 24 June 2022. At a price of BGN 19.50 (EUR 9.97) per share, the Company repurchased treasury shares in the amount of BGN 780 000.00 (EUR 398 807.67). The repurchased shares are to serve as partial payment of the purchase price in the eventual acquisition of the Slovenian IoT company GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica ("GOAP"), whose intended 100% acquisition Allterco had announced on 8 June 2022. In the event that Allterco and GOAP shareholders do not reach an agreement on the transaction, the repurchased shares could alternatively be used for the employee incentive program or sold to private investors. For further information, please visit www.allterco.com 05.07.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith and within the legally established term we inform you that the following notice were received at the office of Allterco JSCo: ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD, in its capacity as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely - Nikolay Angelov Martinov - member of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo, of a transaction conducted by IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD and on the own account of this entity as follows: pledge of 162 000 shares of Allterco JSCo, (ISIN BG1100003166) on 30.06.2022 outside the regulated market. The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programs. For further information, please visit allterco.com 13.07.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith Allterco JSCo announces a 37.1%* year-on-year increase in IoT revenue from sales of devices and related services to BGN 35.9 million (EUR 18.3 million) in H1 2022, based on preliminary data. While the revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 37.5%, amounting to BGN 34.2 million (EUR 17.5 million), the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices increased by 28.3% to pre-pandemic levels of BGN 1.7 million (EUR 0.9 million), as the tracking devices market post-pandemic. With these revenues, Allterco JSCo exceeded budget and forecast for both Q2 2022 and H1 2022. Compared to Q1 2022 the growth rate of the Company is increasing, in line with the management expectations of an annual growth rate of 43% for 2022. The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for H1 2022 within the statutory deadlines until 29 August 2022. Тhe percentage shows only the year-on-year growth of revenue from IoT business and does not reflect the revenue from value added services in Asia in the amount of BGN 2.2 million (EUR 1.1 million) in the first half-year 2021 before the sale of the Asian telecommunication business 21.07.2022 A starting date for the payment of dividend, voted on the regular meeting of shareholders, held at the end of June 2022. 29.07.2022 The Company has announced to the FSC and to the Public the following information: Herewith Allterco JSCo announces the signing of a binding term sheet between Allterco and the four shareholders (one legal entity and three individuals) of GOAP d.o.o. ("GOAP") on the general terms and conditions for the acquisition of the Slovenian IoT provider in two stages, as follows: 1st stage: Acquisition of 60 % of the shares in GOAP for the amount of EUR 2 million subject to a conclusion of a Share Purchase Agreement. 2nd stage: The remaining 40% of the shares belonging to the three individual shareholders of GOAP, shall be subject to conclusions of Call and Put Option Agreements under which Allterco shall have a call option to acquire and the sellers have put options to sell the remaining shares. The exercising of the options shall be at the respective option holder's discretion in one or several steps and against a price which shall vary in a predefined range depending on predefined measurable results of GOAP within a predefined period of time. If the results of GOAP within the predefined period of time do not reach a predefined threshold, then the sellers shall have no put option rights but Allterco shall retain call option rights executable against a predefined minimal price. The specific terms of the options, including the price, are subject to further negotiations between the parties. Allterco has the right to settle up to 50% of the total price due to the individual shareholders against its own shares.

