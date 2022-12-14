Advanced search
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-12
20.50 BGN   +1.49%
10:10aAllterco : Insider information
PU
12/13Allterco Jsco : Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
12/05Allterco JSCo confirms raised guidance at upper end of range after successful Black Friday and continues international expansion
EQ
Allterco : Insider information

12/14/2022 | 10:10am EST
Insider information 14.12.2022 09:19:52 (local time)

Company: Allterco AD-Sofia (A4L)
Announcement about resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on 13 December 2022
Please, refer to the entire piece of news available in English on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 90,0 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net income 2022 17,0 M 9,26 M 9,26 M
Net cash 2022 25,2 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 368 M 201 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 35,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,50 BGN
Average target price 26,30 BGN
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD-17.34%201
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-23.75%310 209
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-18.43%695
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.83%573
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-23.97%287
JNTC CO., LTD.-19.42%269