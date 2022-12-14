Allterco : Insider information

Insider information
14.12.2022 09:19:52 (local time)
Company: Allterco AD-Sofia (A4L)
Announcement about resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on 13 December 2022
Please, refer to the entire piece of news available in English on the financial website X3News.
Disclaimer
ALLTERCO AD published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 15:05:01 UTC.