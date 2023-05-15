Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-11
22.20 BGN    0.00%
10:55aAllterco : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
08:35aAllterco : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
05/10Allterco Jsco : Invitation to unaudited 3M 2023 earnings webcast/call on 16 May 2023
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Allterco : Invitation and materials for a GSM

05/15/2023 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Invitation and materials for a GSM 15.05.2023 10:21:08 (local time)

Company: Allterco AD-Sofia (A4L)
Allterco AD appointed a regular General Meeting of Shareholders on 12 June 2023 at 11:00 am in the city of Sofia at 1 Macedonia Square, floor 2, Globus Congress Centre, Europe Hall, under the following agenda:
- Individual and consolidated reports of the managing bodies on the company's activity in 2022
- Adoption of the 2022 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company
- Reports of the registered auditor on the 2022 audit
- Report of the Audit Committee on 2022
- Report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022
- Report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies
- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022
- Election of a new Audit Committee, fixing its mandate and the remuneration to its members
- Amendments to the Statutes of the company
- Financial result allocation decision
Draft resolution: Adoption of a decision, the 2022 after-tax profit of BGN 1,381,586.26 to be allocated as follows: BGN 1,300,990.85 to be paid to the shareholders as a dividend, and the rest of BGN 80,595.41 to be set aside as retained earnings
- Adoption of a decision for dividend distribution to the shareholders in the total amount of BGN 3,199,008.90 from the retained earnings for 2021
- Gross dividend distribution to the shareholders to the total amount of BGN 4,499,999.75 in terms of BGN 0.25 gross dividend per share
- Adoption of a decision on the repealing of the Incentive Program for the employees of the company and its subsidiaries with shares in the capital of Allterco AD, adopted by the GMS on 28 June 2021
- In the lack of quorum, the GMS will be held on 28 June 2023 at 11:00 am, same place and agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 29 May 2023 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the shareholders are entitled to exercise their voting rights, will be 25 May 2023 (Ex Date: 26 May 2023).
The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is available in English on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 14:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALLTERCO AD
10:55aAllterco : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
08:35aAllterco : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
05/10Allterco Jsco : Invitation to unaudited 3M 2023 earnings webcast/call on 16 May 2023
EQ
05/02Allterco : FSC Report Forms
PU
04/05Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues Q1 2023
EQ
03/23Allterco : Insider information
PU
03/23Allterco Jsco : Start of development of customized shelly chips in partnership with semico..
EQ
03/21Allterco : Insider information
PU
03/10Allterco : Insider information
PU
03/10Allterco Jsco : Invitation to unaudited 12M 2022 earnings webcast/call on 14 March 2023
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 92,9 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
Net income 2022 17,3 M 9,61 M 9,61 M
Net cash 2022 24,8 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 399 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ALLTERCO AD
Duration : Period :
Allterco AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,20 BGN
Average target price 31,80 BGN
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD7.77%221
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.15.91%319 227
HTC CORPORATION2.69%1 542
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED14.47%685
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.8.78%612
JNTC CO., LTD.46.52%368
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer