Allterco : Invitation and materials for a GSM

15.05.2023 10:21:08 (local time)

Company: Allterco AD-Sofia (A4L)

Allterco AD appointed a regular General Meeting of Shareholders on 12 June 2023 at 11:00 am in the city of Sofia at 1 Macedonia Square, floor 2, Globus Congress Centre, Europe Hall, under the following agenda:

- Individual and consolidated reports of the managing bodies on the company's activity in 2022

- Adoption of the 2022 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company

- Reports of the registered auditor on the 2022 audit

- Report of the Audit Committee on 2022

- Report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022

- Report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022

- Election of a new Audit Committee, fixing its mandate and the remuneration to its members

- Amendments to the Statutes of the company

- Financial result allocation decision

Draft resolution: Adoption of a decision, the 2022 after-tax profit of BGN 1,381,586.26 to be allocated as follows: BGN 1,300,990.85 to be paid to the shareholders as a dividend, and the rest of BGN 80,595.41 to be set aside as retained earnings

- Adoption of a decision for dividend distribution to the shareholders in the total amount of BGN 3,199,008.90 from the retained earnings for 2021

- Gross dividend distribution to the shareholders to the total amount of BGN 4,499,999.75 in terms of BGN 0.25 gross dividend per share

- Adoption of a decision on the repealing of the Incentive Program for the employees of the company and its subsidiaries with shares in the capital of Allterco AD, adopted by the GMS on 28 June 2021

- In the lack of quorum, the GMS will be held on 28 June 2023 at 11:00 am, same place and agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 29 May 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the shareholders are entitled to exercise their voting rights, will be 25 May 2023 (Ex Date: 26 May 2023).

The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is available in English on the financial website X3News.

