    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
27.60 BGN   +1.10%
12:31pAllterco Jsco : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.12 per share – high level of approval on all agenda items
EQ
06/01Allterco Jsco : Sale of Treasury Shares on Regulated Markets
EQ
05/31Allterco JSCo convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
EQ
Allterco JSCo: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.12 per share – high level of approval on all agenda items

06/13/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
EQS-News: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Allterco JSCo: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.12 per share – high level of approval on all agenda items

13.06.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allterco JSCo: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.12 per share – high level of approval on all agenda items

Sofia / Munich, 13 June 2023 – The Annual General Meeting of Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, yesterday adopted the proposal of the Board of Directors and approved a gross dividend of EUR 0.12 per share. Taking into account treasury shares, a total of approximately EUR 2.3 million will be distributed from the retained earnings within 60 days of the date of the Annual General Meeting. The initial and final term of payment will be determined additionally by the Board of Directors, as per delegation of the Annual General Meeting.

All resolutions proposed under the agenda items received high approval at the Annual General Meeting. The members of the Board of Directors were discharged by the shareholders for the past financial year. The voting participation at the Annual General Meeting was 75.68%.

Тhe Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 19 June 2023 at 10.00 CEST / 11.00 EEST in Sofia, Bulgaria shall among other items decide on the change of the Company's name. The new company name Shelly Group PLC reflects the leading market position of the products and will also serve to unify the brand identity of the whole group. The full agenda for the meeting is available at: https://allterco.com/en/for-investors/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2023/

About Allterco

Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Allterco’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


13.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1656209

 
End of News EQS News Service

1656209  13.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1656209&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
