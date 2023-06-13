EQS-News: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Allterco JSCo: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.12 per share – high level of approval on all agenda items



13.06.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Sofia / Munich, 13 June 2023 – The Annual General Meeting of Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, yesterday adopted the proposal of the Board of Directors and approved a gross dividend of EUR 0.12 per share. Taking into account treasury shares, a total of approximately EUR 2.3 million will be distributed from the retained earnings within 60 days of the date of the Annual General Meeting. The initial and final term of payment will be determined additionally by the Board of Directors, as per delegation of the Annual General Meeting.

All resolutions proposed under the agenda items received high approval at the Annual General Meeting. The members of the Board of Directors were discharged by the shareholders for the past financial year. The voting participation at the Annual General Meeting was 75.68%.

Тhe Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 19 June 2023 at 10.00 CEST / 11.00 EEST in Sofia, Bulgaria shall among other items decide on the change of the Company's name. The new company name Shelly Group PLC reflects the leading market position of the products and will also serve to unify the brand identity of the whole group. The full agenda for the meeting is available at: https://allterco.com/en/for-investors/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2023/



About Allterco

Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Allterco’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.



Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de