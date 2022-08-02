Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
17.90 BGN   -0.28%
05:02aALLTERCO JSCO : Initial study by Montega Research rates share as a smart investment with a price potential of 56%
EQ
08/01ALLTERCO : Financial Report - FSC forms pdf
PU
08/01ALLTERCO : Report on business activities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allterco JSCo: Initial study by Montega Research rates share as a smart investment with a price potential of 56%

08/02/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Research Update
Allterco JSCo: Initial study by Montega Research rates share as a smart investment with a price potential of 56%

02.08.2022 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allterco JSCo: Initial study by Montega Research rates share as a smart investment with a price potential of 56%

Sofia / Munich, 2 August 2022 – The analysts at Montega have initiated coverage of the Allterco JSCo share (ticker: A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco” / “the Company”), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria. In their initial study, the experts for small and mid-cap equity research emphasize Allterco's successful track record and high earnings quality, which have been reflected in a correspondingly positive share price performance over the past two years, and in view of the expected good newsflow and the attractive growth prospects see a good opportunity for a "smart" investment.

Accordingly, Montega analyst Tim Kruse expects consolidated sales to grow by an average of over 30% per year to BGN 150 million (EUR 77 million) by the 2024 financial year, driven by Allterco’s strong competitive position and the growth prospects resulting from an increasing intensification of sales activities and the associated expansion of market shares. Following the significant increase in structural costs in 2022 (in particular sales and marketing), the experts expect EBIT to increase to BGN 37 million (EUR 19 million) by the 2024 financial year by virtue of economies of scale, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 25%.

Based on a DCF model, Montega sees a price target of BGN 28.00 (EUR 14.31). From the current price level of BGN 17.95 (EUR 9.18) as of end of July, this corresponds to a price potential of 56%.

The full study (German only) is available here. The English translation will be available shortly.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

About Allterco
Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.

Investor Relations contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


02.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1410935

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1410935  02.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410935&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ALLTERCO AD
05:02aALLTERCO JSCO : Initial study by Montega Research rates share as a smart investment with a..
EQ
08/01ALLTERCO : Financial Report - FSC forms pdf
PU
08/01ALLTERCO : Report on business activities
PU
08/01ALLTERCO : Additional Information - Annex 4
PU
08/01ALLTERCO : Additional Information
PU
08/01ALLTERCO : Inside Information
PU
08/01ALLTERCO : Declaration of the responsible persons
PU
08/01ALLTERCO : Insider information
PU
07/29Allterco JSCo announces signing of term sheet for acquisition of Slovenian IoT provider..
EQ
07/22ALLTERCO : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83,3 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net income 2022 16,1 M 8,45 M 8,45 M
Net cash 2022 29,9 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 322 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ALLTERCO AD
Duration : Period :
Allterco AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,90 BGN
Average target price 20,07 BGN
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD-27.82%169
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.97%193 985
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.09%135 118
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.86%101 038
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.43%93 850
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-34.57%69 450