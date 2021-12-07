Allterco JSCo : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
12/07/2021 | 01:17pm EST
07.12.2021 / 19:15
Sofia / Munich, 7 December 2021 - Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, herewith and within the legally established term informs that the following notifications under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) ? 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council were received at the office of Allterco JSCo:
Notification by Allterco Robotics EOOD of ? transaction performed by the company on 02.12.2021 outside the regulated market - through the Managing Company Expat Asset Management and namely - disposal of 9,117 shares (ISIN BG1100003166) of Allterco JSCo - additional remuneration of employees of Allterco Robotics EOOD, at average price of BGN 24.40 per share. The notification was submitted by Allterco Robotics EOOD as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely - Mr. Svetozar Iliev, who is a manager of Allterco Robotics EOOD and CFO of Allterco JSCo.
Notification by Mr. Svetozar Iliev, as a person discharging managerial responsibilities, of ? transaction performed by him on 02.12.2021 outside the regulated market - through the Managing Company Expat Asset Management and namely - acquisition of 1,750 shares (ISIN BG1100003166) of Allterco JSCo - additional remuneration in his capacity as an employee - general manager of Allterco Robotics EOOD, at price of BGN 24.40 per share.