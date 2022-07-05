Allterco JSCo : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/05/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Allterco JSCo: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.07.2022 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Allterco JSCo: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Sofia / Munich, 5 July 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco”), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria herewith and within the legally established term informs that the following notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council was received at the office of Allterco JSCo:
Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD, in its capacity as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely – Nikolay Angelov Martinov – member of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo, of a transaction conducted byIMPETUS CAPITAL OOD and on the own account of this entity as follows:
Pledge of 162,000 shares of Allterco JSCo, (ISIN BG1100003166) on 30.06.2022 outside the regulated market.
The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programs.