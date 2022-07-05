Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
18.10 BGN   -1.09%
05:32aALLTERCO JSCO : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/30Allterco JSCo successfully completes repurchase of own shares through over-the-counter transactions
EQ
06/30Allterco AD commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 80,000 shares, under the authorization approved on April 8, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allterco JSCo : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/05/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Allterco JSCo: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2022 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allterco JSCo: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Sofia / Munich, 5 July 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco”), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria herewith and within the legally established term informs that the following notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council was received at the office of Allterco JSCo:

Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD, in its capacity as a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely – Nikolay Angelov Martinov – member of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo, of a transaction conducted by IMPETUS CAPITAL OOD and on the own account of this entity as follows:

  • Pledge of 162,000 shares of Allterco JSCo, (ISIN BG1100003166) on 30.06.2022 outside the regulated market.

The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programs. 

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Tel: +49 89 125 09 0331
E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


05.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
Internet: www.allterco.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76625  05.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390351&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 83,3 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net income 2022 16,1 M 8,59 M 8,59 M
Net cash 2022 29,9 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 326 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ALLTERCO AD
Duration : Period :
Allterco AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,10 BGN
Average target price 20,07 BGN
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD-27.02%174
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.62%216 870
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.70%133 147
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.33%102 122
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.20%99 895
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.24%77 297