    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  04-06
19.80 BGN    0.00%
Allterco JSCo: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting

04/08/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Allterco JSCo: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting

08-Apr-2022 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting

Sofia / Munich, 8 April 2022 - Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, today adopted the following resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting:

  1. The General Meeting of the Shareholders increased the number of the members of the Board of Directors from 3 to 5, where the General Meeting of the Shareholders confirms the current members of the Board of Directors and appoints, in addition, the following new members: Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch and Mr. Gregor Bieler
  2. The General Meeting of Shareholders approved amendments to the Remuneration Policy
  3. The General Meeting of Shareholders approved amendments and supplements to the Statute of the Company
  4. The General Meeting of Shareholders approved the remuneration, the management guarantee and the compensation of the new Board Members.
  5. The General Meeting of the Shareholders ?pproved the terms and conditions for buyback of up to 80,000 own shares until 31 December 2022 at price in the range from BGN 15 (EUR 7.67) to BGN 30 (EUR 15.34) per share. The buyback can be done at once or in part in one or several buyback procedures (until the maximum number of shares is reached) by the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries through an investment intermediary from any shareholder through stock exchange and/or OTC transactions. The Board of Directors is authorized to undertake all other specific parameters of the buyback and to take all necessary legal and factual actions in execution of this resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will publish the minutes of the General Meeting within the legally established period.

Some of the decisions are subject to entry in the Commercial Register and the Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities.

In compliance with the decision of the General Meeting of the Shareholders and the Statute of the Company, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch and Mr. Dimitar Dimitrov as Chief Executive Officers of the Allterco JSCo in a later meeting today.

* EUR/BGN exchange rate as of April 8, 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95150

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Tel: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

08-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1324505

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1324505  08-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
