EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Allterco JSCo: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting



13-Dec-2022 / 22:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Allterco JSCo: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting Sofia / Munich, 13 December 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco”), an international provider of IoT and smart home solutions, today adopted the following resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting: Approval of amendment to the Remuneration Policy of the Board of Directors; Approval of a remuneration scheme for the provision of variable share-based remuneration to the executive members of the Board of Directors for the period 2022 – 2025. Among the two schemes provided for discussion, the General Meeting of Shareholders approved the one proposed by the shareholder Mr. Svetlin Todorov; Authorization of the Company’s representatives to conclude a package of transactions for the acquisition of 100% of the capital of the Slovenian company GOAP Računalniški inženiring in avtomatizacija procesov d.o.o. Nova Gorica (“GOAP”), business address Ulica Klementa Juga 7, 5250 Solkan, Slovenia, registration number: 5414083000; Granting of variable remuneration in shares to the executive members of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo in the form of conditional options pursuant to the scheme for granting share-based remuneration to the executive members of the Board of Directors. The General Meeting of the Shareholders resolved on granting to the executive board members packages of conditional options, the terms and conditions to exercise of which shall be in accordance with the approved scheme for share-based remuneration. The Company will publish official minutes of the General Meeting within the next few days. For further information, please visit allterco.com.



