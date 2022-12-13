Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
20.20 BGN   -0.98%
04:02pAllterco Jsco : Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
12/05Allterco JSCo confirms raised guidance at upper end of range after successful Black Friday and continues international expansion
EQ
12/05Allterco JSCo Accelerates its International Expansion with New R&D Hub in Dublin, Ireland
CI
Summary 
Summary

Allterco JSCo: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting

12/13/2022 | 04:02pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Allterco JSCo: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting

13-Dec-2022 / 22:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting

Sofia / Munich, 13 December 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco”), an international provider of IoT and smart home solutions, today adopted the following resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting:

  1. Approval of amendment to the Remuneration Policy of the Board of Directors;
  2. Approval of a remuneration scheme for the provision of variable share-based remuneration to the executive members of the Board of Directors for the period 2022 – 2025. Among the two schemes provided for discussion, the General Meeting of Shareholders approved the one proposed by the shareholder Mr. Svetlin Todorov;
  3. Authorization of the Company’s representatives to conclude a package of transactions for the acquisition of 100% of the capital of the Slovenian company GOAP Računalniški inženiring in avtomatizacija procesov d.o.o. Nova Gorica (“GOAP”), business address Ulica Klementa Juga 7, 5250 Solkan, Slovenia, registration number: 5414083000;
  4. Granting of variable remuneration in shares to the executive members of the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo in the form of conditional options pursuant to the scheme for granting share-based remuneration to the executive members of the Board of Directors. The General Meeting of the Shareholders resolved on granting to the executive board members packages of conditional options, the terms and conditions to exercise of which shall be in accordance with the approved scheme for share-based remuneration.

The Company will publish official minutes of the General Meeting within the next few days.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

13-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1512209

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1512209  13-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1512209&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
