Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Allterco JSCo: Uplisting to the Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange



21-Dec-2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Allterco JSCo: Uplisting to the Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Sofia / Munich, 21 December 2022 – Based on the resolution of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (“BSE”), the shares of Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco”), an international provider of IoT and smart home solutions, will be uplisted from BSE Main Market, Standard Equities Segment and included in the BSE Main Market, Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange as of 3 January 2023.

The Premium Equities Segment is the market segment for the most liquid companies on the BSE. The higher admission criteria, including the obligation to disclose prescribed information in English, are prerequisites for the companies in this segment.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.



