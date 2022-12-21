Allterco JSCo: Uplisting to the Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange
12/21/2022 | 03:02pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Allterco JSCo: Uplisting to the Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange
21-Dec-2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Allterco JSCo: Uplisting to the Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange
Sofia / Munich, 21 December 2022 – Based on the resolution of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (“BSE”), the shares of Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco”), an international provider of IoT and smart home solutions, will be uplisted from BSE Main Market, Standard Equities Segment and included in the BSE Main Market, Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange as of 3 January 2023.
The Premium Equities Segment is the market segment for the most liquid companies on the BSE. The higher admission criteria, including the obligation to disclose prescribed information in English, are prerequisites for the companies in this segment.