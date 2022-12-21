Advanced search
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-15
20.90 BGN   +0.97%
Allterco JSCo: Uplisting to the Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange

12/21/2022 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Allterco JSCo: Uplisting to the Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange

21-Dec-2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo: Uplisting to the Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Sofia / Munich, 21 December 2022 – Based on the resolution of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (“BSE”), the shares of Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco”), an international provider of IoT and smart home solutions, will be uplisted from BSE Main Market, Standard Equities Segment and included in the BSE Main Market, Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange as of 3 January 2023.

The Premium Equities Segment is the market segment for the most liquid companies on the BSE. The higher admission criteria, including the obligation to disclose prescribed information in English, are prerequisites for the companies in this segment.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1519369

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1519369  21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519369&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 90,0 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net income 2022 17,0 M 9,22 M 9,22 M
Net cash 2022 25,2 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 363 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 35,0%
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD-15.73%199
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-25.93%306 749
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-19.22%688
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.10%564
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-18.49%308
JNTC CO., LTD.-19.68%271