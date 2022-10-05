Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
17.40 BGN   +8.07%
05:32aAllterco : Insider information
PU
05:02aAllterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues 9M 2022
EQ
08/15Allterco : FSC Report Forms (pdf)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues 9M 2022

10/05/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues 9M 2022

05-Oct-2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues 9M 2022

Sofia / Munich, 5 October 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco”), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces a 49.8%* year-on-year increase in IoT revenue from sales of devices and related services to BGN 57.7 million (EUR 29.5 million) in 9M 2022, based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 51.0%, amounting to BGN 54.5 million (EUR 27.8 million), followed by the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices, which increased by 32.5% to BGN 3.2 million (EUR 1.6 million).

With these revenues, Allterco JSCo exceeded budget and forecast for 9M 2022 by 5.4%. Compared to 9M 2021 the growth rate of the Company is increasing, in line with the management expectations of an annual growth rate of 43% for 2022.

The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for 9M 2022 on 14 November 2022.

* Changes show only the year-on-year growth of revenue from IoT business and do not reflect revenue from value added services in Asia since the Asian telco business was sold in September 2021.

** EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 5 October 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

05-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1457213

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1457213  05-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457213&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ALLTERCO AD
05:32aAllterco : Insider information
PU
05:02aAllterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues 9M 2022
EQ
08/15Allterco : FSC Report Forms (pdf)
PU
08/15Allterco : Additional Information
PU
08/15Allterco : Annex 4
PU
08/15Allterco : Declaration of the responsible persons
PU
08/15Allterco with significant growth acceleration in H1/22
EQ
08/15Allterco : Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financial report)
PU
08/15Allterco AD Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04Allterco : Insider information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83,2 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
Net income 2022 16,0 M 8,16 M 8,16 M
Net cash 2022 27,7 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 313 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ALLTERCO AD
Duration : Period :
Allterco AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,40 BGN
Average target price 24,59 BGN
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD-29.84%160
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-23.38%167 191
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.77%134 710
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.97%94 766
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.92%91 203
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-23.53%57 388