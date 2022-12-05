EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Forecast

Allterco JSCo confirms raised guidance at upper end of range after successful Black Friday



Sofia / Munich, 5 December 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), an international provider of IoT and smart home solutions, recorded an increase in Black Friday sales with more than half a million home automation devices sold for a total of over EUR 6.8 million (BGN 13.2 million), equaling a growth of 44% compared to the previous year. With the successful Black Friday sales, the Company confirms the raised forecast at the upper end of the range with revenues of EUR 45-46 million and EBIT of EUR 10-10.5 million for FY22.



