  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
20.90 BGN   +2.45%
02:46aAllterco JSCo confirms raised guidance at upper end of range after successful Black Friday and continues international expansion
EQ
02:32aAllterco JSCo confirms raised guidance at upper end of range after successful Black Friday
EQ
12/01Allterco JSCo updates invitation and documents to Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allterco JSCo confirms raised guidance at upper end of range after successful Black Friday

12/05/2022 | 02:32am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Forecast
Allterco JSCo confirms raised guidance at upper end of range after successful Black Friday

05-Dec-2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allterco JSCo confirms raised guidance at upper end of range after successful Black Friday

Sofia / Munich, 5 December 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), an international provider of IoT and smart home solutions, recorded an increase in Black Friday sales with more than half a million home automation devices sold for a total of over EUR 6.8 million (BGN 13.2 million), equaling a growth of 44% compared to the previous year. With the successful Black Friday sales, the Company confirms the raised forecast at the upper end of the range with revenues of EUR 45-46 million and EBIT of EUR 10-10.5 million for FY22.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

05-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1504473

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1504473  05-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1504473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 89,2 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net income 2022 17,0 M 9,13 M 9,13 M
Net cash 2022 25,2 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 376 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ALLTERCO AD
Duration : Period :
Allterco AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,90 BGN
Average target price 26,30 BGN
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD-15.73%202
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-22.86%311 522
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-18.43%689
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.87%640
JNTC CO., LTD.-20.74%263
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-32.53%255