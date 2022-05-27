Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Allterco AD
  News
  Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  05-25
17.95 BGN   +4.36%
04:32aAllterco JSCo reports unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022 ? Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 1 June 2022
EQ
05/20Allterco JSCo convenes Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
EQ
04/29Allterco JSCo lays the track for further profitable growth with successful 2021 financial year
EQ
Allterco JSCo reports unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022 ? Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 1 June 2022

05/27/2022 | 04:32am EDT
DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Allterco JSCo reports unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022 ? Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 1 June 2022

27.05.2022 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allterco JSCo reports unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022 ? Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 1 June 2022

Sofia / Munich, 27 May 2022 ? Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 1 June 2022, 09.00 CEST (10.00 EEST), following the publication of its unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022.

Earnings Call:
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
Allterco JSCo ? Earnings Call Q1 2022.

The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.

More information at allterco.com

About Allterco
Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China and USA and Germany. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.

Contact Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


27.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1362453

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1362453  27.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1362453&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
