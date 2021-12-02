Log in
12/02/2021 | 02:37pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Allterco JSCo resolves on share-based incentives for employees

02-Dec-2021 / 20:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo resolves on share-based incentives for employees

Sofia / Munich, 2 December 2021 - The Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, resolved based on the financial results reported by Allterco on a consolidated basis in the third quarter of 2021 and the success of this year's Black Friday campaign, to further incentivize the employees of the group by granting them shares of the company. In order to implement the resolution of the Board of Directors, the subsidiary companies Allterco Robotics EOOD and Allterco Trading EOOD, in which most of the employees of the group are working, allocated to their respective employees in total 14,018 shares of Allterco JSCo, representing 0.07% of the share capital of the listed company. The respective subsidiaries allocated as follows: Allterco Robotics EOOD 9,117 shares, Allterco Trading 4,901 shares.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Tel: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

02-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Germany
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1253930

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1253930  02-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253930&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
