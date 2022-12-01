Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
19.90 BGN   +2.31%
11/30Allterco : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
11/28Allterco : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
11/18Allterco JSCo convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allterco JSCo updates invitation and documents to Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

12/01/2022 | 07:33am EST
EQS-News: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Allterco JSCo updates invitation and documents to Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

01.12.2022 / 13:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allterco JSCo updates invitation and documents to Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

 

Sofia / Munich, 1 December 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has updated the invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders convened for 13 December 2022 at 10.00 CET / 11.00 EET in Sofia, Bulgaria. Upon an official request of the shareholder Mr. Svetlin Todorov as the owner of more than 5% of Allterco’s shares addtional questions as well as a proposal for decision on one of agenda items was included in the agenda.

Further information can be found at: https://allterco.com/en/for-investors/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2022/#

About Allterco

Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Allterco’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


01.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1502977

 
End of News EQS News Service

1502977  01.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502977&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
