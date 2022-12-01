EQS-News: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Allterco JSCo updates invitation and documents to Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders



01.12.2022

Sofia / Munich, 1 December 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has updated the invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders convened for 13 December 2022 at 10.00 CET / 11.00 EET in Sofia, Bulgaria. Upon an official request of the shareholder Mr. Svetlin Todorov as the owner of more than 5% of Allterco’s shares addtional questions as well as a proposal for decision on one of agenda items was included in the agenda.

Further information can be found at: https://allterco.com/en/for-investors/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2022/#



About Allterco

Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Allterco’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.



