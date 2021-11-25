Allterco : Quarterly Report on Business Activities

These Notes to the Interim Report on the Business Activities of Allterco JSCo on an consolidated basis present information about the company, relevant to the end of third quarter of 2021 for the period 01.01.2021 - 30.09.2021 (the "reporting period').

1. INFROMATION ABOUT THE GROUP

Allterco JSCo is a public listed joint stock company, established in 2010 in the city of Sofia and entered in the Commercial Register at the Registry Agency on 11.02.2010 under UIC (unified identification code): 201047670 and LEI code (identification code of the legal entity) 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95 and is established for an unlimited period. Its name is written in Latin: ALLTERCO JSCo.

The company has its registered office and address of management: Republic of Bulgaria, Sofia County, Sofia

Municipality, Sofia 1407, 103CherniVrah Blvd. The address for correspondence is the same; Tel: +359 2 957 12 47. The website of the Company iswww.allterco.com.

The Company is public listed within the meaning of the Public Offering of Securities Act and is registered as a public company in the register kept by the FSC with Decision 774 - PD of November 14, 2016 as a result of successfully completed initial public offering of shares from the Company's capital increase.

The company operates according to Bulgarian legislation.

Allterco is part of an economic group, which consists of the parent company Allterco JSCo and its subsidiaries:

1.1.Structure of the economic group at the end of the reporting quarter for 2021

During the reporting period Allterco JSCo has participated in the establishment of a company (associated company) in China, Allterco Asia Ltd. with headquarters and registered office in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. The capital of the new company is CNY 100 000, as the participation of Allterco JSCo is 30% with an option to acquire additional up to 50% and reach a controlling stake of up to 80% in case of good development of the project.

During the reporting period the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo has decided on the establishment of a subsidiary company in Germany - Allterco Europe GmbH. The German company will have its seat and registered office in Munich, Germany and registered capital EUR 500 000, 100 % owned by Allterco JSCo.

During the reporting period there was a change in the economic group of Allterco JSCo. On September 27,2021 the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo has approved and the Company, as a seller, has signed with Skylight Venture Capital Pte. Ltd., as a buyer, an agreement for the sale of the participations of Allterco JSCo in the subsidiaries ALLTERCO PTE (Singapore), ALLTERCO SDN (Malaysia) and ALLTERCO Co., Ltd. (Thailand) (Share Purchase