  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Allterco AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  05-26
17.90 BGN   -0.28%
03:47pAllterco achieves profitable Q1/22 while investing in further business growth
EQ
05/27ALLTERCO : Insider information
PU
05/27Allterco JSCo reports unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022 ? Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 1 June 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allterco achieves profitable Q1/22 while investing in further business growth

05/30/2022 | 03:47pm EDT
DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Allterco achieves profitable Q1/22 while investing in further business growth

30.05.2022 / 21:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allterco achieves profitable Q1/22 while investing in further business growth
 

  • Consolidated operating revenue increases by 14.6% to BGN 17.6 million (EUR 9.0 million)*; adjusted for deconsolidation of Asian telco business +23.0%
  • EBITDA** particularly as a result of increase in employees and brought-forward employee bonus payments as well as external services at BGN 4.9 million (EUR 2.5 million)* remained almost at the previous year?s level of BGN 5.0 million (EUR 2.6 million)
  • Net profit at Group level at BGN 3.9 million (EUR 2.0 million)* compared to BGN 4.0 million (EUR 2.0 million) in Q1/21
  • Professional sales channel build-out and planned delivery of Pro devices ahead

 

Sofia / Munich, 30 May 2022 ? Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has continued its growth in Q1/22 across all its markets while investing in further business growth. Demand remained strong across all product categories in Q1/22. Sales of energymeters developed particularly well, increasing tenfold compared with the prior-year period.

Allterco achieved a 14.6% increase in consolidated operating revenues to BGN 17.6 million (EUR 9.0 million)* in Q1/22 which reflects the deconsolidation of the Asian telco business sold in September 2021. Adjusted for the deconsolidation, consolidated operating revenues showed a plus of 23.0%. Revenue from sale of goods and productions amounted to BGN 17.1 million (EUR 8.7 million), representing a plus of 24.6%. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at BGN 4.9 million (EUR 2.5 million) remained almost at the previous year?s level of BGN 5.0 million (EUR 2.6 million)*. Here, particularly the growth in the number of employees as part of the expansion of business activities and brought-forward employee bonus payments as well as higher expenses for external services related to the secondary listing in Frankfurt were noticeable. Consequently, net profit at the Group level stood at BGN 3.9 million compared to BGN 4.0 million (EUR 2.0 million)* in the prior-year period.

With an equity ratio of 91.6% as of 31 March 2022, Allterco enjoys a solid balance sheet (31 December 2021: 90.6%). Here, in addition to the unappropriated profit, the reduction in trade payables by 42.6% to BGN 0.9 million (EUR 0.5 million) was particularly noticeable while inventories increased by 13.5% to BGN 8.6 million (EUR 4.4 million).

Cash flow from operating activities, particularly as a result of advance payments to suppliers to proactively address potential supply chain delays as well as higher personnel costs and brought-forward employee bonus payments, decreased to BGN 0.4 million (EUR 0.2 million)* compared to BGN 4.3 million (EUR 2.2 million) in Q1/21. Cash and cash equivalents remained almost unchanged at BGN 30.2 million (EUR 15.4 million)* as of 31 March 2022 compared to BGN 30.5 million (EUR 15.6 million) as of 31 December 2021, providing a sufficient basis for financing further growth.

Dimitar Dimitrov, Co-CEO of Allterco JSCo, explained on product development: ?Demand for our products remained strong in Q1/22. The tenfold increase in energymeters is of course particularly pleasing. Of course, we are not resting on our laurels and still have a handful of aces up our sleeves. For the period from Q2 to Q3, we are preparing a number of very interesting new products and product updates. In doing so, we are developing some products that are specifically targeted at the important segment of professional users. We will also finally ship the long-promised Pro devices at the end of Q2.?

Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Allterco JSCo, added on business performance: ?Looking at our revenue development, Allterco has again grown pleasingly. We are optimistic to maintain and possibly even increase this growth in the coming quarters. In particular, higher energy costs are leading to increased demand for energymeters and smart home products that help reduce energy consumption. With a view to earnings development, we have also brought forward employee bonus payments, which in the previous year were not made until Q2 and Q3. In Q2 2022, we hope to see initial results from hiring staff in our German office. Operationally, we continue to optimize our sales channels and are preparing dedicated services for professional installers.?

The unaudited interim report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at allterco.com.

Earnings Call:
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results by means of a webcast presentation on 1 June 2022, 09.00 CEST (10.00 EEST). The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
Allterco JSCo ? Earnings Call Q1 2022.

The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.

* EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 31 March 2022 ? EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

More information at allterco.com

About Allterco
Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.

Contact Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


30.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1364563

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1364563  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364563&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 108 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net income 2022 22,1 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 317 M 175 M 175 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart ALLTERCO AD
Duration : Period :
Allterco AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,90 BGN
Average target price 17,98 BGN
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD-27.82%176
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.08%215 862
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.12%137 714
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.86%111 348
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.06%101 633
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.78%81 961