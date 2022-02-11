Alltop Technology : Announcement of ALLTOP's 5th non-guaranteed convertible corporate bonds information
02/11/2022
Provided by: ALLTOP TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/02/11
Announcement of ALLTOP's 5th
non-guaranteed convertible corporate bonds
information
Date of events
2022/02/11
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Company name:Alltop Technology Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Based on "Criteria Governing the Offering and Issuance of Securities by
Securities Issuers" §9II. ALLTOP announced that the saving account
received all corporate bonds' payment NTD 808,000,000.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
