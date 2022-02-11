Alltop Technology : Announcement of ALLTOP's 5th non-guaranteed convertible corporate bonds information

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11 2.Company name:Alltop Technology Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Based on "Criteria Governing the Offering and Issuance of Securities by Securities Issuers" §9II. ALLTOP announced that the saving account received all corporate bonds' payment NTD 808,000,000. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None