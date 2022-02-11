Log in
    3526   TW0003526000

ALLTOP TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3526)
Alltop Technology : Announcement of ALLTOP's 5th non-guaranteed convertible corporate bonds information

02/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ALLTOP TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 15:08:11
Subject 
 Announcement of ALLTOP's 5th
non-guaranteed convertible corporate bonds
information
Date of events 2022/02/11 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Company name:Alltop Technology Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 Based on "Criteria Governing the Offering and Issuance of Securities by
 Securities Issuers" §9II.  ALLTOP　announced that the saving account
 received all corporate bonds' payment NTD 808,000,000.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Alltop Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
