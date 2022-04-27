Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Alltop Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3526   TW0003526000

ALLTOP TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3526)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-25
164.50 TWD   -0.60%
Alltop Technology : Subsidiary,ALLTOP Electronics (Suzhou) Ltd. announces acquisition of financial products

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ALLTOP TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 15:12:55
Subject 
 Subsidiary,ALLTOP Electronics (Suzhou) Ltd.
announces acquisition of financial products
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares,
 the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,
e.g., dividend yield, etc.):"profit guaranteed" RMB Financial Products.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/26~2022/04/27
3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
 RMB30,300,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company
(if the trading counterparty is a natural person and
furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name
of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):
FubonChina Bank, Suzhou Branch:None.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing
the related party as trading counterparty and the
identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous
date and monetary value of transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been an related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors'
 rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed
creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related
party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's
rights, currently being disposed of, over such related
party:NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in
cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally
deferred, the status of recognition shall be listed and
 explained):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:Pay in lump sum
10.The manner in which the current transaction was
decided, the reference basis for the decision on price,
and the decision-making unit:Follow company procurement
authorization guideline
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities
acquired or disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current
transaction), their monetary value, shareholding percentage,
 and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges),
 as of the present moment:RMB51,000,000
13.Ratio of securities investment (including the current
 transaction) to the total assets and shareholder's equity
 of the parent company on the latest financial statements,
 and the operating capital on the latest financial statements,
 as of the present moment:Ratio to total assets:7.82%, to
shareholder's equity:12.78%, Operating Capital:NTD753,553,000
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Investment
16.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the current
 transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
is a related party:NA
18.Date of the Board of Directors' resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness
 regarding the current transaction:NA
21.Name of the CPA firm:NA
22.Name of the CPA:NA
23.License no.of the CPA:NA
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Alltop Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 182 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 812 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net cash 2022 973 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 6,88%
Capitalization 9 625 M 328 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart ALLTOP TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Alltop Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLTOP TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 164,50 TWD
Average target price 226,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Wei Chang General Manager & Director
Tzu Yuan Chien Chief Financial Officer
Wan I Yu Chairman
Chun Chin Pu Independent Director
Lien Wang Lue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTOP TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.84%328
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-25.46%39 154
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-15.64%38 803
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-27.82%8 651
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD-22.36%5 028
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-16.29%4 493