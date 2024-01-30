Allup Silica Limited announced that it is relocating its corporate office. In accordance with ASX Listing rule 3.14, effective 31st January 2024, its registered office will change to: Registered Office: C/- Argus Corporate Partners Pty Ltd, Level 4, 225 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000.
Allup Silica Limited
Equities
APS
AU0000198525
Specialty Mining & Metals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.037 AUD
|+2.78%
|+5.71%
|-27.45%
|Nov. 16
|Allup Silica Starts Follow-Up Drilling at Pink Bark Project
|MT
|Sep. 21
|Allup Silica Finds Rare Earth Clay Potential at Pink Bark Project
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-27.45%
|2 M $
|-2.80%
|64 678 M $
|-5.50%
|57 689 M $
|-.--%
|28 619 M $
|-3.46%
|7 673 M $
|-10.17%
|7 357 M $
|+0.91%
|7 292 M $
|-6.22%
|7 321 M $
|-44.69%
|5 280 M $
|+1.96%
|4 829 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Allup Silica Limited - Australian S.E.
- News Allup Silica Limited
- Allup Silica Limited Announces Relocating Its Corporate Office