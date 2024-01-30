Allup Silica Limited is a silica exploration company. The Company is focused on the development of its silica sand tenements located in several Western Australian exploration project locations. Its projects include Sparkler Silica Sand Exploration Project, Pink Bark Silica Sand Exploration Project, Dune Buggy Silica Sand Exploration Project, Rail Head Silica Exploration Project, Blue Vein Exploration Project and others. The Sparkler Silica Sand Exploration Project is located in the south-western region of Western Australia, approximately 150 kilometers (km) from the Albany Port, and over 300 km south of the capital city Perth. Dune Buggy and Pink Bark Projects are in the Goldfields-Esperance region of Western Australia. Both projects are in proximity to Esperance Port, at roughly 15 km and 115 km, respectively. Pink Bark Project is located within 20 km of rail infrastructure. Rail Head Silica Exploration Project is located approximately 90 km by rail away from the port of Bunbury City.