ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
PDF Report : Allurion Technologies Inc.

Allurion Technologies Inc. Stock price

Equities

ALUR

US02008G1022

Software

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:01 2023-11-10 pm EST
4.160 USD -2.80% -7.96% -41.49%
Oct. 11 Allurion Technologies Completes Patient Enrollment for Trial of Weight Loss Gastric Balloon MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2022 64.21 M Sales 2023 * - Capitalization 1,024 M
Net income 2022 -37.00 M Net income 2023 * - EV / Sales 2022
16,8x
Net Debt 2022 51.85 M Net cash position 2023 * - EV / Sales 2023 * -
P/E ratio 2022
-1,86x
P/E ratio 2023 *
Employees 267
Yield 2022
-
Yield 2023 *
-
Free-Float 51.98%
Chart Allurion Technologies Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Allurion Technologies Inc.

Allurion Technologies Completes Patient Enrollment for Trial of Weight Loss Gastric Balloon MT
Allurion Technologies, Inc. Completes Enrollment in Pivotal AUDACITY Trial for the Allurion Balloon CI
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday MT
Allurion Technologies Files for Potential Secondary Offering MT
Allurion Technologies Inc.(NYSE:ALUR) added to S&P TMI Index CI
Allurion Technologies Inc. announced that it has received $37.922333 million in funding from RTW Investments, LP CI
Allurion Technologies Inc. completed the acquisition of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. from Compute Health Sponsor LLC and other in a reverse merger transaction. CI
Allurion Technologies Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI
Compute Health Acquisition Corp. announced that it expects to receive $16.75 million in funding from Allurion Technologies Inc. CI
Allurion Technologies Inc. announced that it expects to receive $37.922333 million in funding from RTW Investments, LP CI
Allurion Technologies Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Compute Health Acquisition Corp. from Compute Health Sponsor LLC and other in a reverse merger transaction for $480 million. CI
Press releases Allurion Technologies Inc.

Allurion to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference BU
Allurion to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 13, 2023 BU
Allurion Completes Enrollment in Pivotal AUDACITY Trial for the Allurion Balloon BU
Allurion Announces Acceptance of Five Abstracts for Presentation at Obesity Week 2023 BU
Quotes and Performance

1 day-2.80%
1 week-7.96%
Current month-0.95%
1 month-5.67%
3 months+2.21%
6 months-43.40%
Current year-41.49%
Highs and lows

1 week
4.01
Extreme 4.01
4.44
1 month
4.01
Extreme 4.01
5.15
Current year
2.63
Extreme 2.63
9.00
1 year
2.63
Extreme 2.63
9.00
3 years
2.63
Extreme 2.63
9.00
5 years
2.63
Extreme 2.63
9.00
10 years
2.63
Extreme 2.63
9.00
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 4.160 -2.80% 43,547
23-11-09 4.280 -2.51% 8,926
23-11-08 4.390 +2.33% 30,480
23-11-07 4.290 +2.14% 19,745
23-11-06 4.200 -7.08% 27,407

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Allurion Technologies, Inc. offers Allurion Program, which is a weight loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon for weight loss. The Company offers Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for health care providers featuring the Iris AI Platform and health tracker devices. Its health tracker devices include Allurion Connected Scale and Allurion Health Tracker. Allurion Connected Scale offers a complete weight tracking experience, allowing users to monitor their weight, body mass index (BMI) and body composition. Allurion Health Tracker tracks steps, exercise and sleep. Allurion Virtual Care Suite is available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan, which includes gastric balloon, surgical and medical or nutritional. Its Allurion Programme is offered in six months, 12 months and 12-18 months program.
Sector
Software
Income Statement Evolution

Sector Other Software

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock Allurion Technologies Inc.
-41.49% 193 M $
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Stock Microsoft Corporation
+54.14% 2747 B $
SYNOPSYS INC. Stock Synopsys Inc.
+62.49% 78 906 M $
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. Stock Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
+62.82% 71 161 M $
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE Stock Dassault Systèmes SE
+20.87% 56 776 M $
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Stock Atlassian Corporation
+37.00% 45 493 M $
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock Palantir Technologies Inc.
+206.39% 42 802 M $
THE TRADE DESK, INC. Stock The Trade Desk, Inc.
+42.78% 31 384 M $
SEA LIMITED Stock Sea Limited
-12.59% 25 776 M $
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. Stock Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
+42.01% 25 150 M $
Other Software
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Allurion Technologies Inc. - Nyse
