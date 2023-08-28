New data includes a study in over 5,000 patients—the largest intragastric balloon weight loss study ever conducted

Allurion (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced the acceptance of nine scientific presentations at the upcoming 26th World Congress of the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO). These presentations consist of four abstracts that will be presented as oral presentations, four abstracts that will be presented as posters, and one moderated presentation. IFSO takes place in Naples, Italy, from August 30 to September 1.

Presentations will include data from a global study in over 5,000 patients treated with the Allurion Program, data on combining weight-loss drugs with the Allurion Program, and data on the impact of the Allurion Program on diabetes.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present this data at such a prestigious forum. I believe these abstracts will further demonstrate that the Allurion Program can offer a scalable weight loss solution that can be combined with newer weight loss drugs and also have a significant impact on co-morbidities like diabetes,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion.

Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: Effectiveness of Semaglutide for the Management of Weight following Sleeve Gastrectomy and Intra Gastric Balloon Therapy

Presenter: Mohammad Jamal, M.D., Kuwait University

Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 30th, 13:12-13:19

Title: Resolution of Diabetes with Swallowable Balloon Therapy

Presenter: Mohit Bhandari, M.D., Founder and Director, Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics

Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 30th, 15:35-15:42

Title: The Swallowable Gastric Balloon: Global Experience in 5003 Consecutive Patients – The Largest Gastric Balloon Study in the World

Presenter: Roberta Ienca, M.D., Weight Management Center, Nuova Villa Claudia Clinic

Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 30th, 15:49-15:56

Title: Swallowable Intragastric Balloons: First Argentinian Experience

Presenter: Mariano Palermo, M.D., Director of Bariatric Surgery, Centro CIEN – DIAGNOMED

Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 30th, 15:56-16:03

Title: The swallowable balloon – professional treatment of obesity or preventive life-style intervention that anyone can apply?

Presenter: Mohit Bhandari, M.D., Founder and Director, Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics

Presentation Date: Thursday, August 31st, 09:10-09:20

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Can endoscopic procedures like balloons and endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty help in increasing bariatric surgery practice?

Presenter: Mohit Bhandari, M.D., Founder and Director, Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics

Poster: P-56

Title: Combination therapy of GLP-1 analogues with Swallowable Balloon for treatment of obesity

Presenter: Winni Mathur, Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics

Poster: P-68

Title: Integrated approach for patients with overweight and obesity treated with swallowable intragastric balloon

Presenter: Salvatore Avallone, M.D., Clinique Cap D’Or

Poster: P-197

Title: Outcomes of a Swallowable Intragastric Balloon on 96 Overweight and Obese Patients

Presenter: Mahmoud Abdelaal, M.D., Assiut University Hospital

Poster: P-273

