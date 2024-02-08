Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced that it will be participating in the BTIG Snowbird Conference taking place on Monday, February 12 through Wednesday, February 14, 2024 in Snowbird. Shantanu Gaur, Allurion’s Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Geberth, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for investor 1x1 meetings.

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-less gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale and Health Tracker devices. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan, whether it is gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208804390/en/