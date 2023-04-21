China, Hong Kong stocks fall as AI and tech shares drag; China recovery in focus

SHANGHAI, April 21 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong
stocks fell on Friday, led by artificial intelligence (AI) and
tech stocks, as China's uneven economic recovery kept market
sentiment subdued.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 1.0% by
the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
1.1%.
** Meanwhile, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index
was down 0.6%, while the China Enterprises Index slipped
0.8%.
** AI and information technology shares led Friday's
decline, with the CSI AI and Info Tech
indexes down 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively.
** IFLYTEK Co Ltd slumped 7.2% and All Winner
Technology Co Ltd tumbled 14.9%.
** Brokers have said the market hype over AI themes may soon
end.
** Meanwhile, broad sentiment remained subdued as market
participants closely monitored the progress of China's economic
recovery.
** "Investor sentiment edged down as debate over the
sustainability of fundamental recovery continues despite the
strong macro data," said Morgan Stanley analysts, suggesting
investors to watch May Golden Week data.
** Despite raising full-year China growth forecast to 5.9%
from 5.3%, Nomura chief China economist Ting Lu said in a note
that they remain cautious on the second half of 2023 and 2024,
when the sweet spot of post-pandemic pent-up consumption demand
will be over.
** In Hong Kong, tech shares fell 1.8%, tracking
Wall Street's losses as earnings disappointment as well as
looming U.S. debt ceiling fight started to worry investors.
** Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on
Thursday the country seeks "constructive and fair" economic ties
with China, but will protect its national security interests and
push back against Chinese actions to dominate foreign
competitors.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)