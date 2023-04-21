Advanced search
    300458   CNE100001ZN3

ALLWINNERTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(300458)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
33.25 CNY   +2.62%
12:37aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall as AI and tech shares drag; China recovery in focus
RE
04/18Allwinnertech Technology Co.,Ltd. Approves Final Cash Dividend for 2022
CI
03/21Allwinnertech Technology Co.,Ltd. Proposes Final Cash Dividend for 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China, Hong Kong stocks fall as AI and tech shares drag; China recovery in focus

04/21/2023 | 12:37am EDT
SHANGHAI, April 21 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, led by artificial intelligence (AI) and tech stocks, as China's uneven economic recovery kept market sentiment subdued.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 1.0% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1%.

** Meanwhile, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.6%, while the China Enterprises Index slipped 0.8%.

** AI and information technology shares led Friday's decline, with the CSI AI and Info Tech indexes down 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively.

** IFLYTEK Co Ltd slumped 7.2% and All Winner Technology Co Ltd tumbled 14.9%.

** Brokers have said the market hype over AI themes may soon end.

** Meanwhile, broad sentiment remained subdued as market participants closely monitored the progress of China's economic recovery.

** "Investor sentiment edged down as debate over the sustainability of fundamental recovery continues despite the strong macro data," said Morgan Stanley analysts, suggesting investors to watch May Golden Week data.

** Despite raising full-year China growth forecast to 5.9% from 5.3%, Nomura chief China economist Ting Lu said in a note that they remain cautious on the second half of 2023 and 2024, when the sweet spot of post-pandemic pent-up consumption demand will be over.

** In Hong Kong, tech shares fell 1.8%, tracking Wall Street's losses as earnings disappointment as well as looming U.S. debt ceiling fight started to worry investors.

** Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday the country seeks "constructive and fair" economic ties with China, but will protect its national security interests and push back against Chinese actions to dominate foreign competitors. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLWINNERTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. 2.62% 33.25 End-of-day quote.63.31%
IFLYTEK CO.,LTD 9.30% 63.95 End-of-day quote.94.79%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.02% 90.43 Delayed Quote.6.36%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -1.23% 882 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.56% 1070 Delayed Quote.5.70%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.27% 3692.22 Real-time Quote.5.91%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.68% 3494.12 Real-time Quote.2.87%
WINNER TECHNOLOGY CO., INC. -0.98% 23.17 End-of-day quote.49.68%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 514 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2022 211 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net cash 2022 1 614 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2022 61,7x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 20 947 M 3 048 M 3 048 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,19x
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 831
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart ALLWINNERTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Allwinnertech Technology Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLWINNERTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Long Sheng Li GM, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jian Hui Zhang Chairman
Zhen Hua Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rui Zhi Zhang Independent Director
Chun Pu Xie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLWINNERTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.63.31%3 048
MEDIATEK INC.7.68%35 107
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.21.63%17 389
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.39%13 856
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED16.25%9 743
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.41.05%8 947
