Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ally Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLY   US02005N1000

ALLY FINANCIAL INC.

(ALLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-19 pm EST
26.19 USD   -3.04%
07:26aAlly Financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results
PR
06:54aNasdaq futures rise on Netflix boost
RE
06:47aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ally Financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results

01/20/2023 | 07:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. View full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement can be accessed in the following ways:

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (https://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd3ab0a9025b45ad871d83f9cfab7ec5. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 10.5 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings through more than 22,000 dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301726812.html

SOURCE Ally Financial


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
07:26aAlly Financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results
PR
06:54aNasdaq futures rise on Netflix boost
RE
06:47aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06:29aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Up But Mood Still Cautious
DJ
01/19Credit Card Shares Slump After Boost in Discover Financial Services Charge-Off Rates
MT
01/18Ally Financial Retains Quarterly Dividend at $0.30 a Share, Payable Feb. 15 to Sharehol..
MT
01/18Ally Financial declares dividend on common stock and Series B and Series C preferred st..
PR
01/18Ally Financial Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on February 15, 2023
CI
01/17Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
RE
01/17Carvana adopts shareholder rights plan to protect ability to reduce future tax bills
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations