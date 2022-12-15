Advanced search
    ALLY   US02005N1000

ALLY FINANCIAL INC.

(ALLY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:11 2022-12-15 am EST
24.59 USD   -3.49%
10:01aAlly Financial schedules release of fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results
PR
08:50aWells Fargo Cuts Price Target on Ally Financial to $22 From $23, Affirms Underweight Rating
MT
12/09Ally Financial Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Ally Financial schedules release of fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results

12/15/2022 | 10:01am EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results for Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be available on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. You may listen to the call via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd3ab0a9025b45ad871d83f9cfab7ec5. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on January 20, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.           

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations  
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-schedules-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301703318.html

SOURCE Ally Financial


© PRNewswire 2022
