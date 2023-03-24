Ally Financial taps Goldman Sachs executive Hutchinson as CFO

Hutchinson has spent two decades working in Goldman Sachs's investment banking division, advising clients in the specialty finance sector - including Ally.

He will report to Ally's CEO Jeffrey Brown and will be based in Charlotte, N.C.

"He was instrumental in helping us to evolve into the publicly traded and strong company we are today," Brown said in a statement.

Hutchinson began his career as an associate consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in its Toronto office.

