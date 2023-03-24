Advanced search
Ally Financial taps Goldman Sachs executive Hutchinson as CFO

03/24/2023 | 08:50am EDT
The logo and trading information for Ally Financial Inc appear on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc has hired Russell Hutchinson from Goldman Sachs as its chief financial officer effective July 3, the company said on Friday.

Hutchinson has spent two decades working in Goldman Sachs's investment banking division, advising clients in the specialty finance sector - including Ally.

He will report to Ally's CEO Jeffrey Brown and will be based in Charlotte, N.C.

"He was instrumental in helping us to evolve into the publicly traded and strong company we are today," Brown said in a statement.

Hutchinson began his career as an associate consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in its Toronto office.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
