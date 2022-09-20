Advanced search
Ally Financial to announce third quarter 2022 financial results on October 19, 2022

09/20/2022 | 10:01am EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be available on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. You may listen to the call via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8f19d51b388148889f3a88103cf0b6da. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on October 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations 
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-october-19-2022-301627324.html

SOURCE Ally Financial


© PRNewswire 2022
