Ally Financial : to be title sponsor of Nashville Superspeedway's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Father's Day 2021

01/19/2021 | 04:38pm EST
Ally to be title sponsor of Nashville Superspeedway's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Father's Day 2021

Ally 400 takes green flag on Sunday, June 20 at 2:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN

LEBANON, Tenn. (Jan. 19, 2021) - Ally Financial will make history in June as the presenting sponsor of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, track and company officials said today.

Ally, a leading digital financial-services company and the primary sponsor of Alex Bowman and the iconic Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet, will be a NASCAR race sponsor for the first time with the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN, #Ally400 on social media), capping a spectacular Father's Day weekend at Middle Tennessee's home for racing and entertainment. Tickets for the entire June 18-20, 2021 NASCAR tripleheader weekend will be available to the general public starting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The multi-year agreement links Ally and Nashville Superspeedway for future NASCAR Cup Series races as well as upcoming community and NASCAR fan events.

'We plan to make the Ally 400 a premiere event for NASCAR fans and the Nashville community this summer with great racing and some other fun surprises we'll announce soon,' said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally. 'It wouldn't be an Ally event if we didn't 'Do It Right' by making a lasting impact through donations to support first responders - like those who saved so many lives in December's bombing - and to an organization that has long provided necessary assistance to this community.'

Initial highlights of the new relationship include:

  • Ally will donate $25,000 to Box 55 Association, which provides support for first responders, and $25,000 to the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, a civil rights and urban advocacy organization providing direct services that impact thousands of people in underserved communities across the state.
  • Fans can enter the Ultimate Ally 400 Sweepstakes, with a grand prize of a VIP package for two for the entire June 18-20 race weekend! Visit NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com/ally400sweepstakes/ for details.
  • Fans will have a chance to help choose Alex Bowman's No. 48 Chevrolet paint scheme for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. Follow @allyracing on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details to come.
  • Look for details on more Ally-Nashville Superspeedway events in the coming months leading up to NASCAR's return to the Nashville area.

The Ally 400 is the centerpiece of a full schedule of activities at Nashville Superspeedway on June 18-20, including a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 ( 7 p.m. CT, FS1).

'We're honored to team up with Ally for our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race,' said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway's president. 'Ally has heavily invested in NASCAR in recent years and given so much back to race fans with innovative contests and events. As we prepare to welcome America's best drivers back to Middle Tennessee, we're looking forward to working with Ally to present the best experience possible for our fans.'

On-track and off-track schedules for all three of Nashville Superspeedway's NASCAR events will be determined and shared at a later date.

Keep track of Nashville Superspeedway's latest news and updates at NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com via social media at Facebook.com/NashvilleSuperspeedway, on Twitter at @nashvillesupers and Instagram @nashvillesuperspeedway.

For questions about tickets, media relations, employment, or other inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to email info@nashvillesuperspeedway.com.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.
Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About Ally Financial Inc.
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial services company with $185.3 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on 'Doing It Right' and being a trusted financial services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

Contact:

Michael Lewis
Nashville Superspeedway
mlewis@nashvillesuperspeedway.com

Cristi Vazquez
Ally Financial
cristianna.vazquez@ally.com

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 21:37:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
