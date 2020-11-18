Log in
Ally Financial : to present at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

11/18/2020 | 10:01am EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey J. Brown will present virtually at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, from approximately 1-1:35 p.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the virtual conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website.  A replay will also be available. 

About Ally Financial Inc.
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $185.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing it Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

Contact: 
Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
daniel.eller@ally.com

Jillian Palash
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6201
Jillian.palash@ally.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-present-at-goldman-sachs-us-financial-services-conference-301175218.html

SOURCE Ally Financial


© PRNewswire 2020
