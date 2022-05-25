Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ally Financial Inc.
  News
  Summary
Ally Financial to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

05/25/2022 | 10:01am EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) President of Consumer and Commercial Banking, Di Morais, will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website.  A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations  
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-us-financials-payments--cre-conference-301554887.html

SOURCE Ally Financial


© PRNewswire 2022
