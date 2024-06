ALLY Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Thailand-based diversified real estate investment trust. The Trust's investment policy is to invest in core assets, which comprises all types of freehold and leasehold real estate and assets that are components, machinery or equipment of the aforementioned assets, such as shopping mall, department store, community hall and other commercial space, including other commercial properties, such as convention hall, office building, commercial building, exhibition hall, warehouse and storage that’s supports other properties which the Trust invests in, parking building, wholesale/retail market and other properties, including commercial property and other property that is relevant or supportive of real estate rental business and business that supports the Trust's investment. K.E.REIT Management Company Limited serves as a Trust's manager and SCB Asset Management Company Limited acts as a trustee.

Sector Commercial REITs