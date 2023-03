Annual Report 2022



Alm. Brand released its preliminary statement of financial results for 2022 on 9 February 2023.

Please find attached the Group’s Annual Report for 2022.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Attachments