ALM. BRAND A/S

ALM. BRAND A/S

(ALMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Alm Brand A/S : Approval of Sydbank A/S' acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank A/S

10/30/2020 | 05:05am EDT

30 October 2020
Announcement no. 41/2020

Approval of Sydbank A/S' acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank A/S

With reference to company announcement no. 40/2020 of 1 October 2020, Alm. Brand A/S hereby informs that Sydbank A/S' acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank A/S is approved by both the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority.

The transaction is expected to be completed as soon as possible and no later than end of November 2020.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

First Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer
Lars Holm Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2510 4717 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002


Press:

Head of Media Relations
Maria Lindeberg
Mobile no. +45 2499 8455

Disclaimer

Alm. Brand A/S published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 09:04:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 5 496 M 862 M 862 M
Net income 2020 607 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 19,1%
Capitalization 11 296 M 1 769 M 1 772 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 737
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart ALM. BRAND A/S
Duration : Period :
Alm. Brand A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALM. BRAND A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 78,50 DKK
Last Close Price 73,40 DKK
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rasmus Werner Nielsen Chief Executive Officer
Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen Chairman
Andreas Ruben Madsen Chief Risk & Financial Officer
Boris Nørgaard Kjeldsen Director
Per Viggo Hasling Frandsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALM. BRAND A/S24.09%1 769
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-22.98%31 438
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-10.58%31 020
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-21.22%27 668
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-39.04%26 954
SAMPO OYJ-16.37%21 072
