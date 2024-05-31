Danish English
Published: 2024-05-31 11:17:20 CEST
Alm. Brand A/S
Managers' Transactions
Alm. Brand - Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties

Alm. Brand - Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties

Pursuant to article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Alm. Brand A/S is required to publish information on trading in shares in Alm. Brand A/S or other securities related to these shares by executives and their related parties.

Please see attached report.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachment

  • AS 32 2024 - Report on trading Finansforbundet Assurandørerne

Attachments:
AS 32 2024 - Report on trading Finansforbundet Assurandrerne.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alm. Brand A/S published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 09:24:09 UTC.