Alm. Brand - Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties
Pursuant to article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Alm. Brand A/S is required to publish information on trading in shares in Alm. Brand A/S or other securities related to these shares by executives and their related parties.
Please see attached report.
ALM. Brand A/S is a Denmark-based holding company engaged in the provision of insurance and financial services. The Companyâs activities are divided into three business areas: non-life insurance, which offers a range of insurance products, which focus primarily on the personal, commercial and agricultural segment; banking, providing deposit and lending products, pensions and home finance, as well as investment consultancy; and life insurance and pension, which provides corporate pension plans, pension savings, as well as insurance cover, including death, disability and critical illness cover. It operates a number of sales centers and branches across Denmark. Furthermore, the Company is a parent of Alm Brand Forsikring A/S, Alm Brand Praemieservice ApS, Alm Brand Bank A/S, Forsikringsselskabet Alm Brand Liv og Pension A/S, and Alm Brand Leasing A/S, among others.