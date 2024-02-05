Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 29 January 2024 - 02 February 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 5:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 4,819,374 12.04 58,036,434 29 January 2024 113,987 12.44 1,417,782 30 January 2024 141,100 12.49 1,762,565 31 January 2024 150,000 12.57 1,885,320 01 February 2024 150,000 12.48 1,871,460 02 February 2024 124,877 12.42 1,551,359 Total, week number 5 679,964 12.48 8,488,486 Accumulated under the program 5,499,338 12.10 66.524.920

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 4,882,004 own shares corresponding to 0.32 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Head of Media Relations

Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen

Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

Attachments