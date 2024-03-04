Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 26 February 2024 – 01 March 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 9:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 8,886,455 12.28 109,097,158 26 February 2024 241,000 13.01 3,134,808 27 February 2024 240,000 12.70 3,047,856 28 February 2024 241,000 12.88 3,102,947 29 February 2024 241,000 13.04 3,141,483 01 March 2024 241,000 13.00 3,133,578 Total, week number 9 1,204,000 12.93 15,560,672 Accumulated under the program 10,090,455 12.35 124,657,829

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 8,969,205 own shares corresponding to 0.58 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

