Transactions during 18 March 2024 - 22 March 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 12:
Number of shares bought
Average
purchase price
Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement
12,598,421
12.44
156,770,866
18 March 2024
260,740
12.89
3,362,060
19 March 2024
254,268
12.95
3,291,830
20 March 2024
202,313
13.04
2,637,534
21 March 2024
310,000
13.24
4,104,772
22 March 2024
330,000
13.12
4,330,359
Total, week number 12
1,357,321
13.06
17,726,555
Accumulated under the program
13,955,742
12.50
174,497,421
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 12,834,492 own shares corresponding to 0.83 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
