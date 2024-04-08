Transactions during 02 April 2024 - 05 April 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 14:
Number of shares bought
Average
purchase price
Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement
14,931,155
12.55
187,332,366
02 April 2024
348,683
13.25
4,620,852
03 April 2024
330,000
12.97
4,281,585
04 April 2024
321,800
12.90
4,152,668
05 April 2024
327,500
12.74
4,173,955
Total, week number 14
1,327,983
12.97
17,229,060
Accumulated under the program
16,259,138
12.58
204,561,425
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 15,137,888 own shares corresponding to 0.98 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
ALM. Brand A/S is a Denmark-based holding company engaged in the provision of insurance and financial services. The Companyâs activities are divided into three business areas: non-life insurance, which offers a range of insurance products, which focus primarily on the personal, commercial and agricultural segment; banking, providing deposit and lending products, pensions and home finance, as well as investment consultancy; and life insurance and pension, which provides corporate pension plans, pension savings, as well as insurance cover, including death, disability and critical illness cover. It operates a number of sales centers and branches across Denmark. Furthermore, the Company is a parent of Alm Brand Forsikring A/S, Alm Brand Praemieservice ApS, Alm Brand Bank A/S, Forsikringsselskabet Alm Brand Liv og Pension A/S, and Alm Brand Leasing A/S, among others.