Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 02 April 2024 - 05 April 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 14:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 14,931,155 12.55 187,332,366 02 April 2024 348,683 13.25 4,620,852 03 April 2024 330,000 12.97 4,281,585 04 April 2024 321,800 12.90 4,152,668 05 April 2024 327,500 12.74 4,173,955 Total, week number 14 1,327,983 12.97 17,229,060 Accumulated under the program 16,259,138 12.58 204,561,425

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 15,137,888 own shares corresponding to 0.98 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

