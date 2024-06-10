Danish English
Published: 2024-06-10 09:31:48 CEST
Alm. Brand A/S
Changes in company's own shares
Alm. Brand A/S - Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 03 June 2024 - 07 June 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 23:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 26,374,553 12.61 332,451,554
03 June 2024 250,000 13.90 3,474,875
04 June 2024 250,000 13.79 3,448,200
06 June 2024 250,000 13.91 3,476,600
07 June 2024 210,000 13.97 2,933,133
Total, week number 23 960,000 13.89 13,332,808
Accumulated under the program 27,334,553 12.65 345,784,362

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 25,846,200 own shares corresponding to 1.68 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #23 2024
  • AS 37 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program

Alm Brand_Share buyback week 23 2024.pdf
AS 37 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program.pdf

