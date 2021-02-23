Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Alma Gold Inc.

Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Mr. Gregory P. Isenor announces today that he has acquired on February 19, 2021 an aggregate of 18,000,000 common shares of Alma Gold Inc. (the "Issuer"), a reporting issuer having its head office at 810-789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1H2. Mr. Isenor acquired the shares, both personally and through a holding company wholly-owned by Mr. Isenor (G.P. Isenor Company Limited), in consideration for the sale to the Issuer of all of the common shares he held, directly and indirectly, in Karita Gold Corp. The common shares of the Issuer issued to Mr. Isenor were issued at a deemed value of $0.05 per common share and have an aggregate value of $900,000.

Mr. Isenor now owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 18,000,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 29.88% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares. Prior to February 19, 2021, Mr. Isenor was not a shareholder of the Issuer.

The common shares were acquired by Mr. Isenor for investment purposes. In connection with the acquisition of the common shares of the Issuer, Mr. Isenor has been appointed as director of the Issuer on February 22, 2021. Mr. Isenor may acquire additional securities of the Issuer or sell securities of Issuer in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Isenor does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Gregory P. Isenor"

Gregory P. Isenor

89 Peregrine Crescent

Bedford, Nova Scotia

B4A 3B9

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Partum Office by phone at (604) 687-2038 or by email at info@partumadvisory.com.

