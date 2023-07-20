Alma Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended May 31, 2023

Alma Gold Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended May 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.063199 million compared to CAD 0.095894 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.274143 million compared to CAD 0.12366 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.